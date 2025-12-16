The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on Dec. 15 plans to launch a major restructuring of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) but said the changes are aimed at reducing red tape and will not affect staffing at VA clinics and medical centers.﻿﻿

Details of the plan will be announced in early 2026 and implemented over an 18- to 24-month period, the VA said. The department cited independent reviews dating back nearly a decade, which it said found the VHA to be “rife with middle managers who have overlapping responsibilities,” thereby slowing decision-making and the delivery of care.

Members only

Overall staffing levels across the VHA are expected to remain largely the same even after the changes are implemented, the VA said. The reorganization is intended to cut red tape, improve efficiency and strengthen care delivery without reducing staff. ﻿

While organizational details will be released when the plan is formally announced in early 2026, the effort is shaping up as one of the biggest changes in the VA’s health care system in years, affecting how policy is set, how operations are run and how care is given — both inside VA facilities and through private providers in the community. The shift could transform how millions of veterans receive care nationwide.

Under the new structure, VHA’s Central Office would be responsible for setting policy goals and overseeing finances and compliance. Operations Centers and Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs) would then take direction from the Central Office, developing operational, quality and performance standards to guide over 1,300 VA medical facilities nationwide.﻿ ﻿

﻿Currently, oversight is shared across three central offices that the Government Accountability Office said have been repeatedly reorganized — most recently in 2024 — to curb fragmentation, overlap and duplication. Meanwhile, the VA’s Office of Inspector General has repeatedly found inconsistent VISN practices that weaken accountability.​