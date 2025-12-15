Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Bookmark These U.S. Travel Spots for Readers

Literature lovers and scholars welcome you to step into spaces where great American writers lived, worked and found inspiration

people riding a horse drawn carriage with a church in the background
Our favorite stories are rooted in real locations, and visiting them helps keep their authors’ legacies alive. De Smet, South Dakota, for example, allows visitors to access Laura Ingalls Wilder’s childhood experience, covered wagon rides on the prairie and all.
Courtesy Travel South Dakota
By

Berit Thorkelson,

 
AARP
Published December 15, 2025

Words have the power to transport readers to places that exist only in their imagination. But they’re rooted in real locations that inspired their authors or provided the perfect setting for creativity to flow.

Think of the oceanside sardine factories John Steinbeck experienced, Anne Rice’s shadowy New Orleans–rooted worlds or the quiet New England farm where Robert Frost explored the relationship between good fences and good neighbors.

Visiting such sites helps coax stories and authors to life. “I think people, they want to become part of what they’ve read,” says Gen Xer Francis McGovern, who, with his wife, Linda, founded the website Literary Traveler in 1998 to share their passion for literature through travel.

“[People] want to experience it for themselves … to see a café where one of their favorite writers hung out, or where they lived, what was their writing studio like, what was their desk like. It’s a visceral, powerful thing,” he says.

McGovern says that literary tours typically attract travelers who value immersive and educational experiences enjoyed at a leisurely pace. He adds that older travelers generally fit well into this group. This aligns with research showing that older travelers are the main drivers of heritage tourism, defined as “experiencing the people, events and history of [an] area in an authentic way,” according to EBSCO, an online research database and educational resource provider.

These five destinations let travelers see where beloved American authors’ stories originated, helping to keep their legacy alive.

two beds in a small bedroom
Visitors to the Ingalls Homestead living history site in De Smet, South Dakota, experience Laura Ingalls Wilder’s prairie life, including a one-room schoolhouse and a re-creation of the Ingalls family’s home on what was once their land.
Courtesy Travel South Dakota

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Midwestern Prairie

For Laura Ingalls Wilder fans, Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and De Smet, South Dakota, are the must-do combo. “You get the best feel for what she was exploring and learning about as she’s growing up in those sites, if you combine them,” says historian, museum specialist and longtime Wilder scholar Melanie Stringer.

Although Walnut Grove has a museum and some sites, the true highlight is the scenic prairie landscape, Stringer says. Visit the Gordon family farm, located north of town, to see the dugout home vividly described in On the Banks of Plum Creek, as well as the titular waterway where the young Ingalls sisters played.

Author Laura Ingalls Wilder
Author Laura Ingalls Wilder of the ‘Little House’ books, in the 1950s.
Getty Images

Two hours west is De Smet. Visitors can take a self-guided walking tour downtown, where the﻿ businesses in Wilder’s books once stood. At the Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society site nearby, tour a house where the Ingalls family lived and the one-room schoolhouse Wilder attended in Little Town on the Prairie.

Don’t miss the Ingalls Homestead, a couple of miles outside of town, where you can walk the grounds and participate in farm activities, including a ride on a covered wagon. ﻿Or stay overnight in one﻿ ﻿— a highlight of Stringer’s trip. “To do something like that out on the land that Charles once homesteaded, where Laura would have slept … that was incredible,” she says.

a black and white photo of a house
Toni Morrison’s childhood home still stands in Lorain, Ohio. Though it isn’t open for tours, visitors can explore the room dedicated to her at the local library, where she spent many hours.
Courtesy Lorain Public Library

Toni Morrison’s Ohio

In February, Ohio begins a statewide yearlong celebration of Toni Morrison, the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature, for novel﻿s including Beloved and The Bluest Eye.

Events across the state will honor Morrison and foster dialogue about her work, which explored the Black American experience. Johnny Coleman, emeritus professor of art and Africana studies at Ohio’s Oberlin College, joined Morrison during the 2009 installation of Oberlin’s black steel memorial titled “Bench by the Road.”

Author Toni Morrison
Author Toni Morrison in her Princeton University office on Oct. 7, 1993, after hearing that she had won the Nobel Prize for literature.
Getty Images

It’s one of 34 such memorials across the globe, created to honor Morrison’s remark that there was no marker to acknowledge the pain and history of enslaved people in America — not even a tree or a “small bench by the road.” The bench serves as a grounding spot for contemplating Morrison’s life and themes in and around Oberlin, among the Underground Railroad’s most active stations. Coleman calls it “sacred ground, because so much happened here.… It’s one of those points on the earth that lights up with energy.”

Head north out of Oberlin for about 12 miles until you reach Lorain, Morrison’s birthplace﻿, “on the lip of Lake Erie,” as she once said. It’s a﻿ proudly industrial city that contrasts with the progressive college town of Oberlin. While the house she was born in isn’t open to the public, the library where she spent many hours reading is. There, the Toni Morrison Reading Room is﻿ ﻿﻿﻿filled with her books, memorabilia, letters, pictures and, at Morrison’s request, comfortable chairs﻿.

The year﻿long Morrison celebration, which begins Feb. 18, 2026, in Columbus, concludes in Lorain on Feb. 18, 2027.﻿

an intersection with shops and businesses
The titular setting for John Steinbeck’s novel, Cannery Row in Monterey, California, is now a tourist destination with shops and restaurants, yet it retains a strong sense of place.
Shutterstock

John Steinbeck’s Monterey County, California﻿

John Steinbeck’s 1945 novel, Cannery Row, depicts life during the Great Depression along a waterfront street in Monterey, California. Once lined with sardine canning factories, it is now a tourist destination full of restaurants and shops.

The lab run by “Doc” in the book (and friend Ed Ricketts in real life﻿) sits among the attractions. “Seeing the lab and imagining them spending time and talking there was a highlight for me,” says Corin﻿ne Levine, a travel adviser specializing in literary exploration at Novel Travels. “The real Cannery Row still retains a strong sense of place, allowing you to imagine stepping directly into the story.”

Author John Steinbeck
Author John Steinbeck at home circa 1962.
Getty Images

Coming in 2026 is an interactive home for the Steinbeck Experience, designed to deepen the presence here of the Nobel– and Pulitzer Prize–winning author.

It’s a perfect pairing with Steinbeck’s hometown of Salinas, just 20 miles inland. The National Steinbeck Center and the John Steinbeck House are only a few blocks apart. The former offers interactive exhibits based on The Grapes of Wrath and Of Mice and Men. The latter is the Queen Anne Victorian home where he lived with his family until leaving for college in 1919. It’s now a restaurant open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

the exterior of a home
Visitors to the farm in Derry, New Hampshire, see where Robert Frost wrote some of his most beloved poems, including ‘Mending Wall,’ which considers the relationship between neighbors and fences.
Getty Images

Robert Frost’s New England

A notable spot among the scattering of Robert Frost–related sites across New Hampshire and Vermont is the 30-acre chicken farm in Derry, New Hampshire, which Frost’s grandfather purchased in 1900 and gifted to Frost and his family. He hoped to earn a living as a farmer while writing poetry in his free time.

But it became clear he was more skilled at the secondary endeavor. He scraped by on the farm, but he was more interested in weaving his observations on nature and his neighbors into the poems that would later make up his earliest collections.

Poet Robert Frost
Poet Robert Frost, circa 1962.
Getty Images

He sold the farm after fulfilling his grandfather’s 10-year mandate and used the money to launch his literary career, officially kick-started with his first published book, in 1913. Frost became the unofficial first U.S. ﻿poet ﻿laureate and won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry a record four times.

Visitors to the Robert Frost Farm can see where the poet lived and worked and soak in the rural setting he pondered daily. “You can see the seasons change, and think and imagine him sitting down at the mending wall,” says McGovern, referencing the famous Frost poem and the remaining gray-stone border that likely inspired it. The farm is open May through October and has guided tours as well as a new self-guided nature and poetry trail.

the exterior of a cottage
Anne Rice lived and worked in Clairborne Cottage in New Orleans’ Garden District, which served as inspiration for the Mayfair home in the Mayfair Witches series.
Shutterstock

Anne Rice’s New Orleans

New Orleans’ captivating history, its Creole-meets-Victorian architecture and its colorful culture inspired Anne Rice’s supernatural fiction. When you wander its streets, it’s easy to see why, Levine says. Readers can zoom in on the Rice experience in the Garden District, where the author lived and wrote during the 1980s and 1990s, the decade﻿s when her output and popularity soared. It feels like stepping back in time﻿.

“Standing in front of her home, I truly imagined what it must have been like for her to be inside, conceiving and writing her incredible books,” Levine says.

Author Anne Rice
Author Anne Rice at a discussion and signing for her book ‘Prince Lestat: The Vampire Chronicles’ in 2014.
Getty Images

The two-story Greek Revival–style home at 1239 First Street served as the setting for Rice’s Mayfair Witches book series, including The Witching Hour. It’s a privately owned site appreciated from the outside on self-led and guided tours. Half a mile away, Rice held signings at the Garden District Book Shop. There’s a section dedicated to the author as well as a Vampire’s Kiss drink at the in-store cocktail bar, aptly named Bar Epilogue.

It’s just around the corner from Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, which holds a tomb that is said to have inspired Lestat’s in Interview With ﻿﻿the Vampire﻿. The cemetery is closed for renovations, but tours include it from the gate. Rice, however, was buried in the family mausoleum, seven miles away in Metairie.

%{postComment}%

Berit Thorkelson is a travel writer and editor for aarp.org. She has also written for publications such as National Geographic Traveler, Better Homes & Gardens and The Minnesota Star Tribune’s travel section.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

MORE FROM AARP

Most Popular

AARP Travel Center

Or Call: 1-800-675-4318

Enter a valid departing date

Enter a valid returning date

Age of children:

Child under 2 must either sit in laps or in seats:

Enter a valid departing date

Age of children:

Child under 2 must either sit in laps or in seats:

Enter a valid departing date

Age of children:

Child under 2 must either sit in laps or in seats:

Flight 2

Enter a valid departing date

Flight 3

Enter a valid departing date

Flight 4

Enter a valid departing date

Flight 5

Enter a valid departing date

+ Add Another Flight

Enter a valid checking in date

Enter a valid checking out date

Occupants of Room 1:

Occupants of Room 2:

Occupants of Room 3:

Occupants of Room 4:

Occupants of Room 5:

Occupants of Room 6:

Occupants of Room 7:

Occupants of Room 8:

Enter a valid departing date

Enter a valid returning date

Age of children:

You didn't specify child's age

Occupants of Room 1:

There are children in room 1 without an adult

You didn't specify child's age for room 1

Age of children:

You didn't specify child's age