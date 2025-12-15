Words have the power to transport readers to places that exist only in their imagination. But they’re rooted in real locations that inspired their authors or provided the perfect setting for creativity to flow.

Think of the oceanside sardine factories John Steinbeck experienced, Anne Rice’s shadowy New Orleans–rooted worlds or the quiet New England farm where Robert Frost explored the relationship between good fences and good neighbors.

Visiting such sites helps coax stories and authors to life. “I think people, they want to become part of what they’ve read,” says Gen Xer Francis McGovern, who, with his wife, Linda, founded the website Literary Traveler in 1998 to share their passion for literature through travel.

“[People] want to experience it for themselves … to see a café where one of their favorite writers hung out, or where they lived, what was their writing studio like, what was their desk like. It’s a visceral, powerful thing,” he says.

McGovern says that literary tours typically attract travelers who value immersive and educational experiences enjoyed at a leisurely pace. He adds that older travelers generally fit well into this group. This aligns with research showing that older travelers are the main drivers of heritage tourism, defined as “experiencing the people, events and history of [an] area in an authentic way,” according to EBSCO, an online research database and educational resource provider.

These five destinations let travelers see where beloved American authors’ stories originated, helping to keep their legacy alive.

Visitors to the Ingalls Homestead living history site in De Smet, South Dakota, experience Laura Ingalls Wilder’s prairie life, including a one-room schoolhouse and a re-creation of the Ingalls family’s home on what was once their land. Courtesy Travel South Dakota

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Midwestern Prairie

For Laura Ingalls Wilder fans, Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and De Smet, South Dakota, are the must-do combo. “You get the best feel for what she was exploring and learning about as she’s growing up in those sites, if you combine them,” says historian, museum specialist and longtime Wilder scholar Melanie Stringer.

Although Walnut Grove has a museum and some sites, the true highlight is the scenic prairie landscape, Stringer says. Visit the Gordon family farm, located north of town, to see the dugout home vividly described in On the Banks of Plum Creek, as well as the titular waterway where the young Ingalls sisters played.

Author Laura Ingalls Wilder of the ‘Little House’ books, in the 1950s. Getty Images

Two hours west is De Smet. Visitors can take a self-guided walking tour downtown, where the﻿ businesses in Wilder’s books once stood. At the Laura Ingalls Wilder Memorial Society site nearby, tour a house where the Ingalls family lived and the one-room schoolhouse Wilder attended in Little Town on the Prairie.

Don’t miss the Ingalls Homestead, a couple of miles outside of town, where you can walk the grounds and participate in farm activities, including a ride on a covered wagon. ﻿Or stay overnight in one﻿ ﻿— a highlight of Stringer’s trip. “To do something like that out on the land that Charles once homesteaded, where Laura would have slept … that was incredible,” she says.