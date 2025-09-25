AARP Hearing Center
Social Security at 90: A Promise Kept, A Future to Protect
Listen to the event above
For 90 years, Social Security has served as the bedrock of financial security for American families, providing dignity and stability across generations. Join AARP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan and AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond, as we commemorate this historic milestone and reaffirm our commitment to protecting and strengthening Social Security.
Event Highlights:
- Celebrating 90 Days of Advocacy: Discover how AARP’s comprehensive nationwide campaign over the past 90 days illuminated Social Security’s impact across generations. Experience our Wall of Support and learn how Social Security continues to serve as a lifeline for nearly 69 million Americans.
- Personal Stories: Faces of the 90th: Hear inspiring stories from AARP members through powerful videos and live storytelling moments that showcase Social Security’s transformative role in American lives.
- Live Q&A with Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan: Engage directly with AARP’s Chief Executive Officer in an exclusive moderated Q&A session where she will address questions about Social Security’s sustainability and AARP’s strategic vision for its future.
- Join the Movement: We Earned It: Learn more about AARP's advocacy to strengthen Social Security. Become part of this growing movement by signing the pledge, sharing your Social Security story and joining thousands of Americans committed to protecting Social Security for generations to come.
Host:
- Jean Chatzky, financial editor of NBC’s Today Show
Guests:
- Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, AARP Chief Executive Officer
- Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer
- John Hishta, Senior Vice President, Campaigns
- Bill Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs
- Reshma Mehta, Vice President, Advocacy Outreach & Mobilization
- Along with powerful storytellers from across the nation
More From AARP
How Much Will 2026 Social Security COLA Be?
Why a modest Social Security COLA is expected in 2026
The Story of Social Security, by the Numbers
How more than 69 million Americans came to rely on the program — and why it’s in trouble
Social Security’s Impact Across Generations
Social Security has helped people live with dignity as they age