Social Security at 90: A Promise Kept, A Future to Protect

Listen to the event above

For 90 years, Social Security has served as the bedrock of financial security for American families, providing dignity and stability across generations. Join AARP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan and AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond, as we commemorate this historic milestone and reaffirm our commitment to protecting and strengthening Social Security.

Members only

Event Highlights:

Discover how AARP’s comprehensive nationwide campaign over the past 90 days illuminated Social Security’s impact across generations. Experience our Wall of Support and learn how Social Security continues to serve as a lifeline for nearly 69 million Americans. Personal Stories: Faces of the 90th: Hear inspiring stories from AARP members through powerful videos and live storytelling moments that showcase Social Security’s transformative role in American lives.

Hear inspiring stories from AARP members through powerful videos and live storytelling moments that showcase Social Security’s transformative role in American lives. Live Q&A with Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan: Engage directly with AARP’s Chief Executive Officer in an exclusive moderated Q&A session where she will address questions about Social Security’s sustainability and AARP’s strategic vision for its future.

Engage directly with AARP’s Chief Executive Officer in an exclusive moderated Q&A session where she will address questions about Social Security’s sustainability and AARP’s strategic vision for its future. Join the Movement: We Earned It: Learn more about AARP's advocacy to strengthen Social Security. Become part of this growing movement by signing the pledge, sharing your Social Security story and joining thousands of Americans committed to protecting Social Security for generations to come.

Host:

Jean Chatzky, financial editor of NBC’s Today Show

Guests: