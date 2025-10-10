Where Older Workers Work: Industry and Occupation Trends

Workers ages 50 and older are employed across all major industries in the United States. Large sectors such as health services, professional business services, and wholesale and retail trade employ the highest numbers of older workers, while industries like agriculture, other services, public administration, and manufacturing have a greater share of their workforce in this age group. Employment patterns differ by factors such as sex, race and ethnicity, education level, and metro area status. These differences have implications for older-worker employment in the years ahead as some industries grow while others decline. Read the full report.

Key Takeaways:

Health services, professional business services, and wholesale and retail trade employ the most workers ages 50 and older.

Agriculture, other services, public administration, and manufacturing have the highest shares of 50-plus workers.

From 2004 to 2024, employment for 50-plus workers declined in wholesale and retail trade, education, and manufacturing but grew in business and health services.

Women 50-plus are most likely to work in the health and education industries; men 50-plus in business, manufacturing, and construction.

Industry employment among the 50-plus varies by race, education, and metro area.

Some text elements of this page were created with AI assistance and have been reviewed and edited for accuracy by staff.