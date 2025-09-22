Helena and the Cost of a Friendly, Small-Town Feel

Helena, Montana, residents age 50 and older love their community, but housing costs appear to be at the top of their list of concerns. Some also express the need for better communication channels with local leaders.

The findings are part of an online survey of adults age 50-plus living in the community. The survey is aimed at providing a better understanding of the thoughts and needs of those living in the area.

Residents love the small-town community, in part for its easy access to nature, safe feel, friendly vibe, and the common value of lending a hand to a neighbor. "My favorite thing about our community is how deeply rooted we are in helping each other," one respondent said.

Communicating with local government

The vibrance and neighborliness of the community doesn’t always translate into strong communication with local officials, the survey revealed. More than half of residents (58%) did report having contacted local officials about their concerns and interests; however, among those who haven’t, 41% believe their voice won’t be heard. Partisan dynamics (29%), lack of formal communication channels (29%), and limited access to public meetings (22%) are also commonly cited as reasons for not reaching out to officials.

Concerns

The message of what they want local officials to address is clear: housing affordability.

Rising housing costs is the top concern residents want addressed, raised by 39% of residents. Transportation and health and human services are the next most commonly cited concerns, with a quarter of adults listing them as a top area in need of focus.

The housing cost challenges identified are not just in the price of buying a home. Residents also cited such concerns as rising rental costs (46%) and insufficient housing supply (38%). Still other cost concerns raised by residents included the cost of property insurance, zoning constraints, and property taxes.

Methodology

The analysis was based on an online survey of 250 Helena residents age 50 and older in June 2025. The data are representative of the Helena population on age and gender but are not weighted by the AARP membership, race, ethnicity or income of Helena residents age 50 and older.

For more information, please contact Joanne Binette at jbinette@aarp.org. For media inquiries, contact External Relations at media@aarp.org.