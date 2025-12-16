ABOUT

Joanne Binette, MPA, is the manager of the financial resilience team within AARP Research. Binette leads a wide range of research initiatives focused on important issues that affect older adults, including Social Security, consumer fraud, savings and planning, and employment for older workers. She guides the development and execution of research projects, designs surveys and data collection tools, analyzes findings, and produces reports, briefings, and presentations that help inform advocacy and policy efforts at AARP.

Binette is passionate about helping older Americans achieve financial security and independence. She works closely with AARP clients, partners, and key stakeholders, providing strategic guidance on research approaches that support financial resilience. Her work helps shape community, state, and national advocacy, ensuring that research leads to meaningful change for older adults. Binette's dedication to research is driven by her commitment to improving the lives of older adults and ensuring their voices are heard in policy decisions.

In addition to her leadership in financial resilience, Binette brings valuable experience from her work on age-friendly communities. She has managed a diverse portfolio of projects assessing the needs and concerns of older adults regarding aging in place, including research on community design, housing affordability, and older driver safety.

Binette joined AARP in 1993, briefly leaving from 2000-2001 to serve as a survey statistician for the U.S. Census Bureau, where she specialized in disability data analysis and public data products. She holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in human resources, both from the University of Delaware.

CONTACT

Email: JBinette@aarp.org

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/joannebinette

X: https://x.com/JoanneBinette

For media inquiries call 202-434-2560 or e-mail media@aarp.org.