Toward More Livable Communities: 2025 AARP Livability Index Reveal

The 2025 AARP Livability IndexTM platform marks a decade of national progress in building age-friendly, livable communities. This year’s release highlights the latest updates to the platform, including new livability scores, data and site features, and provides a comprehensive look at how communities are addressing ongoing housing and transportation challenges and the need for amenities, services that support residents of all ages, incomes, and abilities.

The discussion will highlight findings on the nation’s top performing places, providing a clear view of trends, priorities, and opportunities for the continuing effort to create communities where residents can thrive. Local leaders will also share experiences using community data to inform planning, guide decision-making, and address the unique needs of their neighborhoods.

Join us to gain a deeper understanding of how the AARP Livability Index platform informs community decision-making and contributes to stronger, more livable neighborhoods across the country.

SPEAKERS

Rodney Harrell, PhD

AARP VP, Family, Home & Community



Shannon Guzman

AARP Director, Housing & Livable Communities



Christy Kwan

AARP Policy Advisor, Livable Communities

James Ball

Director of Future Cities, National Building Museum

Kristy Stambaugh

Director of Aging and Disability Services, Lexington Department of Social Services

Jason Miller

Planning Director of Archdale, NC

Dinah Stephens

Age Friendly Program Manager, Seattle, WA

DETAILS

WHERE:

Zoom Webinar

WHEN:

October 29, 2025

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM (ET)

HOST:

AARP Public Policy Institute

REGISTER BY

October 29, 2025

3:29 PM (ET)

