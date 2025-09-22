Today’s Tips from AARP

Looking for ways to help make your life a little better?

Conquering Clutter | Tips for Minimizing Your Stuff

When was the last time you looked into that forgotten closet? Chances are, we all have stuff that accumulates over the years and makes our spaces feel cramped and cluttered. This episode helps make parting with possessions easy and stress-free.

Learn more: AARP’s Guide to Getting Rid of Anything

Previous episodes:

Health and Happiness

Healthy Food Swaps | Tips for a Better Diet

If you’ve been trying to eat healthier but you’re still craving certain not-so-nutritious foods, you’re in luck — because today we’re sharing three healthy food swap ideas that you might find just as delicious as your long-time favorites.

Learn more: 14 Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight

Bedtime Snacks | Foods that Can Make or Break Your Sleep

More than half of American adults don’t get enough rest. Many factors are at play, and even what you eat can affect your sleep quality. So we’re sharing three foods that can sabotage sleep — and what to snack on instead.

Learn more: 9 Superfoods to Help You Sleep

Finding Relief I Tips to Manage Headaches

Headaches can be debilitating, especially if they happen over and over again. While there are many causes, today we’re offering three simple steps you can take to help reduce your risk.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Headache Management

Longevity Secrets | Tips to Add Years to Your Life

Living a long, healthy life isn’t just about luck or good genes. It’s also about the everyday choices — those small, steady habits that make the biggest difference over time. So today we’re sharing some easy tips to help you live longer, feel better, and make the most of every day!

Learn more: 9 Simple Habits to Do Every Day to Slow Aging

Ache Relief | Tips for Managing Winter Joint Pain

Feeling lots of aches and pains this winter? Many people do. So today we’re sharing some unique ways to cope and fight back from cold weather soreness.

Learn more: Why Your Joints Ache More in Cold Weather — And What You Can Do About It

Germy Gyms | Tips to Stay Healthy While Working Out

Do you love to work out at the gym, but feel a bit anxious about the germs that lurk there, especially in winter? If so, today we’re sharing precautions you can take to work out in your favorite facility — and avoid getting sick!

Learn more: 7 Ways to Avoid Germs at the Gym

Managing Your Medicines | Prescription Safety Tips

Remembering to take medication properly can be a challenge sometimes, but even small mistakes can have unintended consequences. That’s why we’re talking about ways to fix three common prescription problems.

Learn more: 11 Medicine Mistakes to Avoid

Ease the Knees | Tips to Relieve Achy Knees

Tired of achy knees, especially when you bend or squat down? You’re not alone. Today, we’re sharing three things you can do to find some relief from knee pain in your everyday life.

Learn more: 9 Home Remedies for Knee Pain

Hip Help | Tips for Maintaining Strong, Healthy Hips

Our hips need a little extra care as we get older to prevent injury, so we’re sharing three ways to be kinder to them.

Learn more: 7 Ways to Prevent Hip Injuries

Smile in Style | Tips for Boosting Your Oral Hygiene

Taking better care of our teeth and mouth can affect our whole body in a big way, since research has linked gum disease to all sorts of health issues. So today, we’re sharing how to boost your oral hygiene.

Learn more: 7 Tips to Improve Your Dental and Oral Health

Winter Wellness | Cold Weather Protection Tips

Have you noticed that some of your health issues worsen in cold weather months? Especially outdoors? That’s why today we’re sharing three issues people struggle with in the winter — and how to protect yourself from the cold.

Learn more: Why Cold Weather Is so Dangerous to Aging Bodies

Forgotten Fitness | Exercises for Neglected Muscles and Joints

Even if you exercise a lot, you might be ignoring a few vital muscles and joints. So we’re sharing which ones need more TLC as we age and how best to strengthen them.

Learn more: Surprising Parts of the Body You Need to Exercise Regularly

Eat Smart for Your Heart | Superfoods for Heart Health

We all know that our diets can impact our health, and recent studies have identified certain foods that are all-stars when it comes to heart health. So today we’re sharing three specific nutrition-filled superfoods to add to your grocery list for you — and your heart.

Learn more: 12 Superfoods for Heart Health

Fighting Fatigue | Tips to Boost Your Energy Level

Feeling tired? Or maybe experiencing a slight energy dip that’s making you cranky and wanting to stay home and rest? Then get ready for a boost — because today we’re sharing three natural ways to enhance your energy levels and get back to doing all the things you love.

Learn more: 25 Great Ways to Turboboost Your Energy

Prepared Patients | Tips for a Successful Doctor’s Visit

Going to a doctor’s appointment can be so stressful, especially when you’re worried about really being heard. So we’re sharing three ways to advocate for yourself at the doctor’s office.

Learn more: How Can I Get My Doctor to Really Listen to Me During Appointments?

Perk up in the PM | Tips to Boost Energy Without Caffeine



Love your morning coffee? Yes, that delicious cup of java can definitely boost your mood and energy! However, too much caffeine during the day can greatly impact your sleep, especially in older adults. So today, we’re sharing three ways to boost your energy in the afternoon, without relying on coffee to do it for you!

Learn more: 25 Great Ways to Turboboost Your Energy

Home and garden

Battling the To-Do List | Tips to Conquer Procrastination



Whether you’re putting off a work project, delaying household tasks, or avoiding paperwork, procrastination can take a real toll. But the truth is, procrastination is a learned behavior that can be unlearned. So today, we’re sharing three effective strategies to move past procrastination and conquer your to-do list.

Learn more: How to Stop Getting Distracted

Forgotten Filth | Cleaning Hacks for Neglected Spots

Most of us don’t have time to keep our house spotless, but giving some neglected spaces a little TLC is never a bad idea. Here’s how to clean three tricky places in your home, including your ceiling fan, your artificial plants and your throw rugs.

Learn more: 16 Spots to Add to Your Cleaning List — Stat

Rolling in Rain | Tips for Driving in Wet Weather

Winter isn’t the only season with hazardous driving conditions. Springtime has its own issues— particularly when you need to drive through showers and rainstorms. So today we’re sharing three tips to make sure you stay safe on the road this spring — and beyond!

Learn more: 7 Best Practices for Driving on Wet, Rainy Roads

Stop Fires Before They Start | Tips to Prevent Home Fires

How fire-ready is your home? A fire can become life-threatening in just two minutes, and a home can be engulfed in flames in five. The good news is that many home fires are preventable. So today we're sharing three tips to help you and your loved ones stay safe and reduce your fire risk.

Learn more: 8 Tips for Preventing Fires at Your Home

Creative Cleaning | Using Everyday Items To Eliminate Grime

You don’t need tons of cleaning products to get rid of grime. Some of the most stubborn stains can be removed with things we already have in our kitchen, and today, we’re explaining how.

Learn more: Weird Cooking and Cleaning Hacks That Really Work

Mold Mayhem | Tips to Rid Your Home of Sneaky Mold!

Mold can be so sneaky and a huge pain to deal with. So we’re sharing three unexpected places you can find mold and how to prevent it from growing.

Learn more: 6 Places Mold Can Hide in Your Home — and How to Get Rid of It

Conquering Clutter | Tips to Tidy Up Your Home

You look around your home, and things are starting to pile up again. If you’re not sure what to do, we’re sharing three ways to stop collecting clutter.

Learn more: How to Prevent Clutter: 8 Tips From the Experts

Cutting Lawn Care Costs | Budget-friendly Tips for Your Yard

If you love having a beautiful lawn but worry about the cost of lawn care, we’ve got some good news. There are ways to enjoy a gorgeous yard — while keeping your hard-earned cash in your wallet.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Landscape Design

Money

Protect Yourself | Tips to Avoid Identity Theft

Every year, more than a million Americans are victimized by identity theft. So today we’re sharing some proactive steps you can take to keep your personal information safe and secure from online predators.

Learn more: Identity Theft and Fraud Can Be Devastating. Here's How to Avoid It

Thrift Like a Pro | Tips for Better Secondhand Shopping

Thrift stores are now more popular than ever. Whether you're hunting for deals or unique finds, there's something for everyone. So, before your next trip, check out today’s tips to make sure your visit is as enjoyable and successful as possible.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Thrift Shopping

Tech Tools | Tips for Financial Caregiving

Caring for someone with memory issues means balancing their well-being with their independence, especially when it comes to finances. So today we’re sharing three ways that technology can help you protect your loved one from financial risks, while still allowing them to maintain some control over their money.

Learn more: 8 Tech Tools for Financial Caregiving

Family, friends and pets

Furry Friends | Pet Adoption Tips

Did you know that dogs and cats not only provide companionship — but also physical, mental and emotional benefits to older adults? So if you're considering adopting a new four-legged companion, we’re sharing some great tips to help you find your best match.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Pet Adoption

Supporting Senior Dogs | Tips to Care for Aging Pets

Is your beloved pet approaching its golden years? If so, you’re probably wondering what to do to keep it as happy and healthy as possible as it ages. That’s why today we’re sharing tips to do just that.

Learn more: How to Keep Your Pet Healthy for Less

Find Your Match | Dating Tips for Older Adults

Meeting people as an older adult can be such a roller coaster, especially since dating has gone digital. So we’re sharing three tips to make first dates easier.

Learn more: 7 Dos and Don'ts on a First Date as an Older Adult

Healthy Human Food for Pets | Tips on Sharing Safe Snacks

Sometimes, sharing human food with our pets isn’t a bad idea — as long as we’re giving them the right things. So we’re talking about which foods are healthy for your pets and which should be avoided.

Learn more: The Ultimate Guide to Dog Food

Standing Out from the Crowd | Tips for Online Dating

Ready to meet someone new? Jumping back into the dating world can feel like a big leap, especially if it has been a few years. But these days, companionship is just a click away online. So today we’re sharing some tips for those over 50 to help navigate the online dating scene and spark some exciting, meaningful connections.

Learn more: 25 Great Ways to Make Your Dating Profile Stand Out

Travel

Hike Happy | National Park Tips

National parks may be busier than you think this summer. So we’re sharing a few things you can do to make your trip less stressful and better for nature.

Learn more: 5 National Parks You Can Visit by Bus

Stress Less | Tips for Managing Travel Anxiety

Not everyone gets excited about going on a trip, especially if you have travel anxiety. But there are ways to ease the stress and fear. Here are three strategies to help manage your anxiety while traveling.

Learn more: What Is Travel Anxiety, and What Can You Do About It?

Let’s Go Glamping | Tips for Camping in Luxury

Camping can be a fun adventure, but as we get older, sleeping on the ground and carrying all that gear isn’t as easy as it once was. That’s why “glamping” — glamorous camping — can be the perfect option. So today we’re offering tips to make the most of your glamping experience.

Learn more: No Fuss Nature: Glamping Is Ideal for Older Adults