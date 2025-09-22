Today’s Tips from AARP

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Today’s Tips from AARP

Listen to new episodes every Tuesday and Friday

By

AARP

 
Updated September 23, 2025
Comments
Published June 24, 2023
/ Updated September 23, 2025
aarp todays tips banner
AARP

Looking for ways to help make your life a little better?

We’re sharing some of the latest tips and tricks to help strengthen your health, money and happiness — all in less than 5 minutes.

Latest episode:

Conquering Clutter | Tips for Minimizing Your Stuff

When was the last time you looked into that forgotten closet? Chances are, we all have stuff that accumulates over the years and makes our spaces feel cramped and cluttered. This episode helps make parting with possessions easy and stress-free.

Learn more: AARP’s Guide to Getting Rid of Anything

Come back every Tuesday and Friday for new episodes, or listen to old episodes and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Previous episodes:

Health and Happiness

Healthy Food Swaps | Tips for a Better Diet

If you’ve been trying to eat healthier but you’re still craving certain not-so-nutritious foods, you’re in luck — because today we’re sharing three healthy food swap ideas that you might find just as delicious as your long-time favorites.

Learn more: 14 Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight

 

Bedtime Snacks | Foods that Can Make or Break Your Sleep

More than half of American adults don’t get enough rest. Many factors are at play, and even what you eat can affect your sleep quality. So we’re sharing three foods that can sabotage sleep — and what to snack on instead.

Learn more: 9 Superfoods to Help You Sleep

 

Finding Relief I Tips to Manage Headaches

Headaches can be debilitating, especially if they happen over and over again. While there are many causes, today we’re offering three simple steps you can take to help reduce your risk.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Headache Management

 

Longevity Secrets | Tips to Add Years to Your Life

Living a long, healthy life isn’t just about luck or good genes. It’s also about the everyday choices — those small, steady habits that make the biggest difference over time. So today we’re sharing some easy tips to help you live longer, feel better, and make the most of every day!

Learn more: 9 Simple Habits to Do Every Day to Slow Aging

 

Ache Relief | Tips for Managing Winter Joint Pain

Feeling lots of aches and pains this winter? Many people do. So today we’re sharing some unique ways to cope and fight back from cold weather soreness.

Learn more: Why Your Joints Ache More in Cold Weather — And What You Can Do About It

 

Germy Gyms | Tips to Stay Healthy While Working Out

Do you love to work out at the gym, but feel a bit anxious about the germs that lurk there, especially in winter? If so, today we’re sharing precautions you can take to work out in your favorite facility — and avoid getting sick! 

Learn more: 7 Ways to Avoid Germs at the Gym

 

Managing Your Medicines | Prescription Safety Tips

Remembering to take medication properly can be a challenge sometimes, but even small mistakes can have unintended consequences. That’s why we’re talking about ways to fix three common prescription problems.

Learn more: 11 Medicine Mistakes to Avoid

 

Ease the Knees | Tips to Relieve Achy Knees

Tired of achy knees, especially when you bend or squat down? You’re not alone. Today, we’re sharing three things you can do to find some relief from knee pain in your everyday life.

Learn more: 9 Home Remedies for Knee Pain

 

Hip Help | Tips for Maintaining Strong, Healthy Hips

Our hips need a little extra care as we get older to prevent injury, so we’re sharing three ways to be kinder to them.

Learn more: 7 Ways to Prevent Hip Injuries

 

Smile in Style | Tips for Boosting Your Oral Hygiene

Taking better care of our teeth and mouth can affect our whole body in a big way, since research has linked gum disease to all sorts of health issues. So today, we’re sharing how to boost your oral hygiene.

Learn more: 7 Tips to Improve Your Dental and Oral Health

 

Winter Wellness | Cold Weather Protection Tips

Have you noticed that some of your health issues worsen in cold weather months? Especially outdoors? That’s why today we’re sharing three issues people struggle with in the winter — and how to protect yourself from the cold.

Learn more: Why Cold Weather Is so Dangerous to Aging Bodies

 

Forgotten Fitness | Exercises for Neglected Muscles and Joints

Even if you exercise a lot, you might be ignoring a few vital muscles and joints. So we’re sharing which ones need more TLC as we age and how best to strengthen them.

Learn more: Surprising Parts of the Body You Need to Exercise Regularly

 

Eat Smart for Your Heart | Superfoods for Heart Health

We all know that our diets can impact our health, and recent studies have identified certain foods that are all-stars when it comes to heart health. So today we’re sharing three specific nutrition-filled superfoods to add to your grocery list for you — and your heart.

Learn more: 12 Superfoods for Heart Health

 

Fighting Fatigue | Tips to Boost Your Energy Level

Feeling tired? Or maybe experiencing a slight energy dip that’s making you cranky and wanting to stay home and rest? Then get ready for a boost — because today we’re sharing three natural ways to enhance your energy levels and get back to doing all the things you love. 

Learn more: 25 Great Ways to Turboboost Your Energy

 

Prepared Patients | Tips for a Successful Doctor’s Visit

Going to a doctor’s appointment can be so stressful, especially when you’re worried about really being heard. So we’re sharing three ways to advocate for yourself at the doctor’s office.

Learn more: How Can I Get My Doctor to Really Listen to Me During Appointments?

 

Perk up in the PM | Tips to Boost Energy Without Caffeine

Love your morning coffee? Yes, that delicious cup of java can definitely boost your mood and energy! However, too much caffeine during the day can greatly impact your sleep, especially in older adults. So today, we’re sharing three ways to boost your energy in the afternoon, without relying on coffee to do it for you!

Learn more: 25 Great Ways to Turboboost Your Energy

 

Home and garden

Battling the To-Do List | Tips to Conquer Procrastination

Whether you’re putting off a work project, delaying household tasks, or avoiding paperwork, procrastination can take a real toll. But the truth is, procrastination is a learned behavior that can be unlearned. So today, we’re sharing three effective strategies to move past procrastination and conquer your to-do list.

Learn more: How to Stop Getting Distracted

 

Forgotten Filth | Cleaning Hacks for Neglected Spots

Most of us don’t have time to keep our house spotless, but giving some neglected spaces a little TLC is never a bad idea. Here’s how to clean three tricky places in your home, including your ceiling fan, your artificial plants and your throw rugs.

Learn more: 16 Spots to Add to Your Cleaning List — Stat

 

Rolling in Rain | Tips for Driving in Wet Weather

Winter isn’t the only season with hazardous driving conditions. Springtime has its own issues— particularly when you need to drive through showers and rainstorms. So today we’re sharing three tips to make sure you stay safe on the road this spring — and beyond!

Learn more: 7 Best Practices for Driving on Wet, Rainy Roads

 

Stop Fires Before They Start | Tips to Prevent Home Fires

How fire-ready is your home? A fire can become life-threatening in just two minutes, and a home can be engulfed in flames in five. The good news is that many home fires are preventable. So today we're sharing three tips to help you and your loved ones stay safe and reduce your fire risk.

Learn more: 8 Tips for Preventing Fires at Your Home

 

Creative Cleaning | Using Everyday Items To Eliminate Grime

You don’t need tons of cleaning products to get rid of grime. Some of the most stubborn stains can be removed with things we already have in our kitchen, and today, we’re explaining how.

Learn more: Weird Cooking and Cleaning Hacks That Really Work

 

Mold Mayhem | Tips to Rid Your Home of Sneaky Mold!

Mold can be so sneaky and a huge pain to deal with. So we’re sharing three unexpected places you can find mold and how to prevent it from growing.

Learn more: 6 Places Mold Can Hide in Your Home — and How to Get Rid of It

 

Conquering Clutter | Tips to Tidy Up Your Home

You look around your home, and things are starting to pile up again. If you’re not sure what to do, we’re sharing three ways to stop collecting clutter.

Learn more: How to Prevent Clutter: 8 Tips From the Experts

 

Cutting Lawn Care Costs | Budget-friendly Tips for Your Yard

If you love having a beautiful lawn but worry about the cost of lawn care, we’ve got some good news. There are ways to enjoy a gorgeous yard — while keeping your hard-earned cash in your wallet. 

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Landscape Design

 

Money

Protect Yourself | Tips to Avoid Identity Theft

Every year, more than a million Americans are victimized by identity theft. So today we’re sharing some proactive steps you can take to keep your personal information safe and secure from online predators.

Learn more: Identity Theft and Fraud Can Be Devastating. Here's How to Avoid It

 

Thrift Like a Pro | Tips for Better Secondhand Shopping

Thrift stores are now more popular than ever. Whether you're hunting for deals or unique finds, there's something for everyone. So, before your next trip, check out today’s tips to make sure your visit is as enjoyable and successful as possible.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Thrift Shopping

 

Tech Tools | Tips for Financial Caregiving

Caring for someone with memory issues means balancing their well-being with their independence, especially when it comes to finances. So today we’re sharing three ways that technology can help you protect your loved one from financial risks, while still allowing them to maintain some control over their money.

Learn more: 8 Tech Tools for Financial Caregiving

 

Family, friends and pets

Furry Friends | Pet Adoption Tips

Did you know that dogs and cats not only provide companionship — but also physical, mental and emotional benefits to older adults? So if you're considering adopting a new four-legged companion, we’re sharing some great tips to help you find your best match.

Learn more: AARP Smart Guide to Pet Adoption

 

Supporting Senior Dogs | Tips to Care for Aging Pets

Is your beloved pet approaching its golden years? If so, you’re probably wondering what to do to keep it as happy and healthy as possible as it ages. That’s why today we’re sharing tips to do just that. 

Learn more: How to Keep Your Pet Healthy for Less

 

Find Your Match | Dating Tips for Older Adults

Meeting people as an older adult can be such a roller coaster, especially since dating has gone digital. So we’re sharing three tips to make first dates easier.

Learn more: 7 Dos and Don'ts on a First Date as an Older Adult

 

Healthy Human Food for Pets | Tips on Sharing Safe Snacks

Sometimes, sharing human food with our pets isn’t a bad idea — as long as we’re giving them the right things. So we’re talking about which foods are healthy for your pets and which should be avoided.

Learn more: The Ultimate Guide to Dog Food

 

Standing Out from the Crowd | Tips for Online Dating

Ready to meet someone new? Jumping back into the dating world can feel like a big leap, especially if it has been a few years. But these days, companionship is just a click away online. So today we’re sharing some tips for those over 50 to help navigate the online dating scene and spark some exciting, meaningful connections.

Learn more: 25 Great Ways to Make Your Dating Profile Stand Out

 

Travel

Hike Happy | National Park Tips

National parks may be busier than you think this summer. So we’re sharing a few things you can do to make your trip less stressful and better for nature.

Learn more: 5 National Parks You Can Visit by Bus

 

Stress Less | Tips for Managing Travel Anxiety

Not everyone gets excited about going on a trip, especially if you have travel anxiety. But there are ways to ease the stress and fear. Here are three strategies to help manage your anxiety while traveling.

Learn more: What Is Travel Anxiety, and What Can You Do About It?

 

Let’s Go Glamping | Tips for Camping in Luxury

Camping can be a fun adventure, but as we get older, sleeping on the ground and carrying all that gear isn’t as easy as it once was. That’s why “glamping” — glamorous camping — can be the perfect option. So today we’re offering tips to make the most of your glamping experience.

Learn more: No Fuss Nature: Glamping Is Ideal for Older Adults

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All