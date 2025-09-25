Millions of Amazon Prime customers are due to receive money from Amazon, thanks to a lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC announced today that in a “historic” settlement, the company has agreed to pay $1.5 billion in refunds to an estimated 35 million customers affected by “deceptive enrollment practices.” Amazon will also pay $1 billion in civil penalties.

The government charged the company, which made $638 billion last year, with enrolling customers in $139 annual Amazon Prime memberships without their consent — or, as the FTC pointedly put it, “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime.” Amazon also made it “exceedingly difficult” for customers to cancel their Prime memberships.

Customers are eligible for payout if they enrolled in Amazon Prime any time from June 23, 2019, to June 23, 2025. Some customers will receive up to $51 automatically; others will need to submit a claim. Payments are to be made within 90 days.

Amazon released a statement following the FTC settlement: “Amazon and our executives have always followed the law, and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers. We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world. We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we’ll deliver for Prime members in the coming years.”

Larger crackdown on unfair cancellation practices

The case is part of the government’s ongoing effort to tackle such deceptive practices.