About the AARP Community Challenge

The AARP Community Challenge grant program is part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative that helps communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress in support of residents of all ages.
Since its debut in 2017, the AARP Community Challenge has invested $24.3 million in 2,100 livability projects, with a focus on meeting the needs of adults age 50 or older, in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.
- In 2017, for the first-ever AARP Community Challenge, AARP received nearly 1,200 applications and distributed nearly $780,000 among 88 grant projects.
- In 2018, the program received almost 1,600 applications and distributed $1.3 million to fund 129 grant projects.
- In 2019, the program received nearly 1,700 applications and distributed nearly $1.6 million among 159 grant projects.
- In 2020, the program received more than 2,800 applications and distributed $2.4 million among 184 grant projects.
- In 2021, the program received 3,560 applications and nearly $3.2 million was distributed to 244 grant projects.
- In 2022, the program received more than 3, 200 applications and $3.4 million was distributed to 260 grant projects.
- In 2023, the program received more than 3,600 applications and $3.6 million was distributed to 310 grant projects.
- In 2024, the program received more than 3,350 applications and $3.8 million was distributed to 343 grant projects.
- In 2025, the program received 3,460 applications and $4.2 million was distributed to 383 grant projects.
Eligibility
1. Organization Type
- The program is open to IRS-recognized nonprofit organizations — such as those with the designations 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) — as well as to local government entitites
- Grants will not be provided to individuals or for-profit companies
2. Mission Focus
- AARP evaluates each project based on its consistency with the AARP mission to serve the needs of people 50-plus
3. Project Type
While project types and priorities can vary by year, AARP Community Challenge grants are typically used to support:
- Permanent physical improvements in the community
- Temporary demonstrations that lead to long-term change
- New, innovative programming pilots or services
Projects not eligible for funding
- Partisan, political or election-related activities
- Planning activities and assessments and surveys of communities without tangible engagement
- Studies with no follow-up action
- Publication of books or reports
- Acquisition of land and/or buildings
- Purchase of a vehicle (such as a car or truck)
- Sponsorships of other organizations’ events or activities
- Research and development for a nonprofit endeavor
- Research and development for a for-profit endeavor
- The promotion of a for-profit entity and/or its products and services
More about the AARP Community Challenge
- Website: AARP.org/CommunityChallenge
- Grantees by Year: AARP Community Challenge Grantees
- Grantees by State: AARP Livable Communities Map
- Find answers: Frequently Asked Questions
Page updated June 2025