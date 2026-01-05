About the AARP Community Challenge

Building great communities takes time, but quick actions can spark long-term progress. Launched in 2017, the AARP Community Challenge is celebrating its 10th year of awarding grants that help towns, cities and neighborhoods nationwide be livable and age-friendly for people of all ages.

The AARP Community Challenge grant program is part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative that helps communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress in support of residents of all ages.

Since its debut in 2017, the AARP Community Challenge has invested $24.3 million in 2,100 livability projects, with a focus on meeting the needs of adults age 50 or older, in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.

In 2017, for the first-ever AARP Community Challenge, AARP received nearly 1,200 applications and distributed nearly $780,000 among 88 grant projects.

In 2018, the program received almost 1,600 applications and distributed $1.3 million to fund 129 grant projects.

In 2019, the program received nearly 1,700 applications and distributed nearly $1.6 million among 159 grant projects.

In 2020, the program received more than 2,800 applications and distributed $2.4 million among 184 grant projects.

In 2021, the program received 3,560 applications and nearly $3.2 million was distributed to 244 grant projects.

In 2022, the program received more than 3, 200 applications and $3.4 million was distributed to 260 grant projects.

In 2023, the program received more than 3,600 applications and $3.6 million was distributed to 310 grant projects.

In 2024, the program received more than 3,350 applications and $3.8 million was distributed to 343 grant projects.

In 2025, the program received 3,460 applications and $4.2 million was distributed to 383 grant projects.