AARP Accepting 2026 Community Challenge Grant Applications

WASHINGTON — Beginning today through March 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, AARP invites local eligible nonprofit organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2026 AARP Community Challenge grant program. The AARP Community Challenge grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, and more.

Now in its tenth year, AARP will double its investment, awarding over $8 million in grants as part of its nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

“Over the last decade, AARP has invested in communities to help people of all ages and abilities to thrive,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “The impact that our Community Challenge grants have had in cities, towns and counties nationwide is significant, supporting everything from crosswalks and home improvements to increased community engagement while also serving as a catalyst for further action. We look forward to expanding the program and its cumulative results over the next ten years.”

This year, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three distinct opportunities. All projects must meet eligibility criteria and be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older.

Flagship grants support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and disaster resilience. Awards range from a few hundred dollars to $15,000.

support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; and disaster resilience. Awards range from a few hundred dollars to $15,000. Capacity-building microgrants are paired with expert support, webinars, and cohort learning for projects to improve walkability and bikeability; implement safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training. Awards are $2,500.

are paired with expert support, webinars, and cohort learning for projects to improve walkability and bikeability; implement safe, accessible home modifications; and disaster preparedness training. Awards are $2,500. Demonstration grants fund projects that encourage replication of exemplary local efforts. This year’s focus is on improving pedestrian safety, with funding support from Toyota Motor North America; expanding high-speed internet access and adoption, with funding support from Microsoft; and housing choice design competitions. Awards typically range from $10,000-$20,000, not to exceed $25,000.

Since 2017, AARP has invested $24.3 million toward 2,100 livability projects across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Community Challenge. The program provides support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities, with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older. Since 2017, grantees have installed over 45,000 tangible improvements in communities and created more than 8,000 resources, activities or programs. This includes crosswalks, garden beds, benches, accessible home modifications, transportation access and safety trainings, and many more.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), and 501(c)(6) nonprofit organizations, government entities, and other organizations on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Eastern on March 4, 2026. All projects must be completed by December 15, 2026. To submit an application and view past grantees, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.