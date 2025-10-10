AARP Smart Guide to Home Safety and Security

Javascript is not enabled.

Medical Breakthroughs: Discover how the latest innovations are transforming health care for adults 50 and older

Content starts here
Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

AARP Smart Guide to Home Safety and Security

Your home might be hazardous to your health — consider making these ﻿42 improvements﻿

By

Matt Alderton and Trey Barrineau,

 
Updated April 28, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published September 03, 2021
/ Updated April 28, 2025
a red lock in the shape of a house
Stocksey

Home is where the heart is. Unfortunately, it’s also where many of the hazards are, according to the National Safety Council (NSC). The organization counted more than 125,000 home-related preventable deaths and more than 35 million injuries that required medical attention in 2023, the latest data available.

And while the risk is much smaller compared with accidents, crime is also a concern these days. A 2024 survey by CrimeChannel.org found that 61 percent of Americans believe burglaries and property crime﻿s are up nationwide, while 65 percent say that car thefts, carjackings and car break-ins have risen in recent years. The good news: Whether you’re anxious about kitchen fires, slippery floors or intruders, there are easy, affordable ways to make your home — and yourself — safer.

FUNDAMENTALS OF FIRE SAFETY

fire extinguisher expelling liquid
GETTY IMAGES

1. Inspect your smoke alarms

Three out of five people who die in home fires are in properties that either don’t have smoke alarms or have smoke alarms that don’t work, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Even if you have smoke alarms, you might need better ones, notes home inspector Bruce Barker, president of the American Society of Home Inspectors and of Dream Home Consultants, a building inspection firm in the Raleigh, North Carolina, area. “There are two types of smoke alarms,” he says. “Ionization smoke alarms are more common and less expensive, but don’t do a great job detecting smoky fires. Photoelectric smoke alarms do a much better job.” (NFPA recommends using both in your home. There are combination alarms available as well, including ones that can detect smoke and carbon monoxide.)

Additionally, smoke alarms need to be replaced more often than you might think. “Smoke alarms have a limited service life,” continues Barker, who says the sensors in smoke alarms typically last only 10 years. “If you press the test button, all you might be testing is whether the horn goes off. You may not be testing the actual sensor. And if the sensor’s bad, it’s not going to work.”

While you’re swapping out smoke alarms, there are two more upgrades worth considering, according to Sharon Cooksey, communications manager for smoke alarm manufacturer Kidde. One is a 10-year sealed lithium battery smoke alarm, which eliminates the need to replace smoke alarm batteries — something you should do every six months with a conventional smoke alarm. The other is a strobe alarm or bed shaker.

“For those older residents who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who remove hearing aids to sleep, consider installing alarms with flashing lights for a greater chance of waking a sleeping person,” Cooksey advises.

Finally, there are smart smoke detectors available today that can both sound alarms and send alerts, even to multiple smartphones. Brands such as Google Nest, Kidde and First Alert Onelink offer these products.

2. Avoid ‘dead spots’ for smoke alarms

You also should be mindful of smoke alarm placement. Barker says corners often are “dead spots.” “Alarms should be installed on every level of the home — including basements — in every bedroom and outside each sleeping area,” adds Cooksey, who recommends installing wireless interconnected smoke alarms. If one alarm sounds, all alarms throughout the home sound in unison.

If you can’t figure out how to install a smoke alarm, your local fire station could help, says former Los Angeles Fire Chief Brian Cummings, 66, who recently spoke with AARP about fire safety. “Many large municipalities have free or reduced-price smoke detectors available for anybody in the community — just ask or go to their website,” he says, adding that many fire departments can provide installation assistance.

3. Get ‘smart’ about risky appliances

Electrical failures and malfunctions are responsible for 13 percent of home fires, according to the NFPA. To prevent electrical fires, consider plugging high-risk appliances such as microwaves, toasters and space heaters into smart plugs that can monitor wall sockets for high temperatures and automatically turn devices off if they get too hot, suggests Katie McEntire, a security writer for SafeWise. You can control smart plugs remotely through your smartphone and program them to turn appliances off when they’re not in use so that you don’t accidentally leave something on while you’re sleeping or away.

“Hair straighteners and heat tools can be really good things to use with smart plugs,” McEntire says.

To reduce the risk of electrical fires, avoid plugging high-wattage appliances like space heaters into multi-plug devices, which are typically designed for lower watts. “My fire district has seen a few severe and even fatal fires from overloading electrical extension cords,” says Charles Moore, the former fire chief at Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue in Reno, Nevada. “We message our citizens by stating that electric heaters be plugged directly into the wall outlet with at least three feet of clearance to combustibles.”

4. Be careful with self-cleaning ovens

The self-cleaning cycle on your oven can also be risky. According to Cummings, it works by cranking the temperature up to 800°F to 900°F, essentially scorching away splattered grease and food inside the oven. While he says the safest move is to not use the self-cleaning cycle at all, if you do, “be sure nothing is in the oven, wipe up any excess oil from food, and use it per the manufacturer’s instructions.” Running the exhaust fan over your stove and opening nearby windows and doors can help clear out any smoke that the process might generate.

5. Store combustibles strategically

Garages, laundry rooms and basements are common places to store toxic and combustible items. But they may not be the wisest storage places, cautions retired firefighter Chuck Roydhouse, owner of Clean Sweep of Anne Arundel County, a chimney maintenance company in Millersville, Maryland, and a Chimney Safety Institute of America certified chimney sweep. “The vapors off-gassing are heavier than air, which means they’ll sink to a low level. And as they travel through the floor, they’ll seek an ignition source. If you have a pilot light that comes on for a gas water heater, or you get an arc or a spark created from an electric water heater, a light switch, or an oil furnace as it comes on, that can ignite the vapor.”

Roydhouse suggests storing charcoal, topsoil, pool chemicals and oily rags — all of which are combustible — in airtight metal containers away from the house. The same advice applies for ashes from the fireplace and woodstove, which can ignite if they blow onto furniture inside, or onto decks and vinyl siding outside.

6. Clean out that junk drawer 

Even the 9-volt batteries in your junk drawer can start fires if they touch metal. The NFPA suggests storing them away from common household items like paper clips, coins, pens and other batteries. And you should never throw 9-volts in the trash. Drop them off at your local hazardous waste collection site with other hazardous materials instead. 

7. Eliminate lint, dust and … bird’s nests?

Dryer vents should be cleaned every year, according to Roydhouse, who cites an unlikely risk: birds who like to nest in them. “Lint and bird nesting is very flammable,” he says. Your chimney also should be cleaned annually. “Chimney cleaning is important to knock out the creosote that sticks to the wall of the chimney,” says Mitchell Blackmon, former owner of Patriot Chimney in Roanoke, Virginia. He notes that chimney fires in the United States are responsible for some 22,300 house fires annually, causing 20 deaths and more than $100 million in property damage. Creosote is highly flammable, Blackmon says, and can cause negative health effects such as skin and eye irritation, respiratory issues and cancer.

8. Understand fire extinguisher types

Fire extinguishers are helpful — if you know how to use them. Fire extinguishers have a rating system of numbers and letters; the number indicates how many units of fire the device will extinguish, and the letters A, B, C, D and K indicate the type of fire they can be used on. Class A extinguishers are for fires involving solid materials that are not metals, such as wood, plastics and paper. A Class B extinguisher uses carbon dioxide to snuff out flammable liquids such as grease fires. Class C extinguishers are for electrical fires, and they also use carbon dioxide or a dry powder such as bicarbonate of soda. (Most homes don’t need Class D or K extinguishers, which are generally used in industrial settings or large commercial kitchens.) ﻿

According to Cummings, the best choice for older adults might be a combination ABC extinguisher, which uses a dry chemical agent that can choke out many types of fires by blocking oxygen.

9. Learn how to use a fire extinguisher

Where you place your fire extinguishers is equally important. “You want to have at least one maintained five-pound ABC fire extinguisher on each level of the home, and you want to make sure everyone in the home knows how to use the fire extinguisher,” says Roydhouse, who offers the acronym P-A-S-S, which stands for pull the pin, aim, squeeze the trigger and sweep side to side.

“You never want to direct nozzle pressure directly into the center of the fire. That will typically blow it around or spread it. Instead, you want to do a sweeping motion and spread the chemical agent that’s coming out, like throwing a scattered handful of flour.”

10. Consider a few fire blankets

Cummings is a big fan of fire blankets, which are made of fire-resistant materials such as woven fiberglass. “A fire blanket doesn’t make a mess like most fire extinguishers do, and many, though not all, are reusable,” he says, suggesting that you keep a fire blanket in the kitchen and near your outdoor grill so you can toss it onto any flames that flare up. They are easy to use, cost around $35, and are available from online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

11. Close your bedroom door at night

In a fire, every minute counts. In a TikTok video he created, firefighter Aaron Salkill of Marietta, Georgia, says you should never sleep with your bedroom door open. “Sleeping with your door closed keeps smoke and fire out long enough for the [fire department] to get to your home,” he says. Cummings says closing your bedroom door could buy you 20 minutes of time to escape. 

Additionally, make sure your doors are easy to open in an emergency. If you’ve got arthritis or have trouble gripping traditional doorknobs, consider replacing them with levers.

IMPEDE INTRUDERS

pink rose bush in front of house window with black shutter
GETTY IMAGES

12. Get a home security system for more than security

More older adults are embracing home security systems. For example, AARP’s 2024 Home and Community Preference Survey found that 64 percent plan to install a medical emergency response system, and 44 percent of older adults want to add smart home security features such as security alarms, video doorbells and keyless entries.

While security is important, perhaps the most important safety feature of these smart home systems is their ability to show older adults’ loved ones what a typical day at home for that adult looks like: what time they get out of bed, how often they go to the bathroom, whether the refrigerator door was opened or the stove was turned on, and how long the TV was left on. Taken as a whole, this data can create a picture of an older adult’s mental and physical condition — and inform decisions about their care.﻿

13. Rethink your security alarm location

If you want to scare off intruders, a security alarm is essential. What you may not have considered, however, is the alarm’s location. “No home security alarm is 100 percent effective if its location is easily accessible to intruders. There is still room for improvement if the control pad location is too noticeable and within hand’s reach,” says Demi Stanley, a locksmith coordinator at Speedy Locksmith in London. “Rather than installing the control pad next to your front door, look for a hidden area such as a back or side door or hallway. Cut down the risk of break-in further when you mount a few keypads at several places with a hard-to-crack PIN code.”

14. Or, use your smart speaker for security

If you don’t have a full-blown security system, you can use your smart speaker as a security alarm. Several companies offer products that are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, including SimpliSafe, Ring and ADT, according to a February 2025 analysis by Security.org, a site that reviews security products. All three come with monthly fees.

These devices can listen for activity within the house, like footsteps and doors closing, while you’re away from home; play noises to deter intruders, like sirens and barking dogs; and connect you with an emergency helpline if you ask Alexa to call for help. ﻿

15. Add a peephole

One low-tech, low-cost security option is to consider installing a traditional peephole — preferably one with a wide angle, hung at a viewable height. “A standard door viewer often misses the entire perimeter in front of your home,” Stanley says. “A wide-angle peephole on the entry door that matches the occupant’s height would help every adult in the household look through the peephole without struggling to see a stranger or a friend.” Get one with a cover for extra privacy.

16. Install a video doorbell

With a video doorbell, you can see on your smartphone or tablet who is at the door before you answer it, and communicate with them if necessary. If a suspicious person shows up at your doorstep, you can tell them to scram without ever opening the door.

“Being able to do that is really reassuring,” says Daniel Edwards, owner of Handyman Connection, a home repair and renovation company serving the South Shore region of Massachusetts. His favorite video doorbell detects when someone is lurking on a doorstep — a burglar, for instance, or a package thief — and deters them by announcing the camera is recording. “It’s watching out for people, and if they’re hanging around it will automatically go off and record them, which is really cool.”

17. Create a crime-deterring landscape

Landscaping can be a crime deterrent, according to Edwards. “If your house and your yard are unkempt, it makes your home look vacant, which makes it more of a target,” she says. “Also, if you have overgrown bushes and trees, those are places lurkers can hide. You want to keep those things trim so you can see what’s going on outside.”

Thorny plants like rosebushes, cacti and holly planted under windows will prick those who get too close, and fences can make it difficult for intruders to reach entry points. If package theft is happening in your neighborhood, consider getting a locked mailbox large enough for packages. Additionally, motion-sensing lights for low-lit areas can help stop someone in their tracks. 

18. Keep track of house keys

Whether you store them under your welcome mat, inside a planter or on a neighbor’s key ring, spare keys are a liability. And for that matter, so are primary keys, according to Matt Zimmer, vice president and general manager with Baldwin Hardware in Lake Forest, California. While it’s unlikely, he says, a valet could make an impression of your house key when you hand over your keys at a restaurant and could consult the registration in your glove box for your address. Or perhaps you recently moved into a new home and never changed the locks, making your home wide open to prior occupants and anyone they may have shared a key with.

“It’s like buying a laptop off the internet and not changing the password,” says Zimmer, who recommends replacing manual locks with electronic locks that use keypads, or smart locks that you control with your smartphone. Both allow you to easily create and change access codes so you can control who may enter your home and when.

For even greater security, says Zimmer, some modern locks have a “securescreen” feature that scrambles the initial numbers that need to be entered before you can provide your code. Those first two random numbers that need to be pressed help scatter the smudge pattern in order to prevent “smudge attacks,” wherein intruders discern one’s keyless entry code by deciphering the fingerprints on the touchscreen.

19. Install bump- and pick-resistant locks

Whether you prefer manual or electronic locks, make sure they have bump-resistant dead bolts, advises Zimmer, explaining that bump-resistant locks are constructed with special pins that inhibit lock bumping, a lock-picking technique wherein intruders acquire a special type of key that they can force into your lock with a hammer or screwdriver in order to open it.

20. Replace exterior door hinges and screws

Exterior doors are typically installed to swing inward, toward the house. But exterior doors that open outward can be a security risk because the hinges are exposed to intruders, Barker says.

“You can have as many locks on the door as you want. All the bad guys have to do is pop the pins out of the hinge, take the door off and go right in,” says Barker, who recommends installing security hinges with tamper-proof pins.

Even if your doors swing inward, you might want to consider rehanging them with stronger screws in both the hinges and the strike plate so it’s harder for intruders to kick in your door. “You need thicker, longer screws — typically about three inches — that reach through the doorjamb and into the stud that’s behind it,” Zimmer says.

21. Secure your car

If you have a vehicle with keyless ignition, you might assume it’s inherently secure. Unfortunately, it isn’t. Many people across the U.S. have found their vehicles rifled through — or stolen from — even when they locked the doors. That’s because thieves can use a cheap relay box to copy the electronic signal that your vehicle’s key fob transmits to your car’s computer system.

To prevent this, store your key fob away from your car, wrapped in foil, or kept in a safe. Numerous companies also make metal boxes that disrupt the signal.

22. A simple wheel lock still works

Car security doesn’t have to be high-tech, though. Kay Wakeman, director of insurance outreach for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), tells AARP she’s still a fan of The Club, a steering wheel lock that was big in the 1980s and ’90s. The Club is also a good solution for older cars that lack the technology to thwart theft, says Wakeman. Similar products are also available from companies such as Disklok and Stoplock. ﻿

IMPROVE INDOOR SAFETY

pair of slippers next to an area rug
GETTY IMAGES

23. Add more lighting

One of the best weapons against falls is also the simplest: light. Smart bulbs are a modern way to get more of it when and where you need it. For example, GE Lighting makes a wireless motion sensor that connects via Bluetooth to its Cync line of smart bulbs; it “automatically turns lights … on when motion is detected in the room and turns them off when the room is unoccupied,” explains Paul Williams, managing director of the home management business unit at Nice Group. 

Similarly, the Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor for Smart Lights works with Alexa and can turn on when you walk into a room, and off when you leave. The Wyze Bulb, which works with Alexa or Google Assistant, can be configured to a schedule or turned on or off with your voice.

If you’re not keen on smart-home setups, GE also offers lower-tech solutions like the LED+ Timer bulb, an indoor bulb you can set to automatically turn on and off without the use of an app. Or you can replace traditional light switches with motion-activated alternatives, says Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue Total House Care, a Cincinnati-based franchise that provides total home care, including handyman services, in many areas across the country.

“There are even battery-operated motion lights that you can get for a couple bucks and stick with 3M tape over a garage door, at the top of the stairs or wherever it is that you need it,” says Fitzgerald, adding that lighting also is important outdoors to increase security and to avoid tripping on sidewalks, tree roots, uneven pavers and other hazards.

24. Install grab bars — properly

Because it’s easy, affordable, and effective, installing grab bars in bathrooms is one of the most common home improvements people make to prevent falls. However, according to Edwards, many are installed incorrectly.

“Grab bars in the shower and around the toilet are often recommended, but it’s essential that they also be properly installed into the studs of a wall, not just drywall,” he says. “Improperly installed grab bars are extremely dangerous, as they will not be able to hold up weight and will pull out of the wall easily if grabbed.”

Adds occupational therapist Lynda G. Shrager, author of Age in Place: A Guide to Modifying, Organizing, and Decluttering Mom and Dad’s Home: “If using them inside the shower or tub, I highly recommend getting the textured ones that do not become slippery when wet.”

25. Throw away throw rugs

For older adults, especially, throw rugs can be a major tripping hazard. For that reason, many safety experts recommend removing them from the home entirely.

But not all rugs are bad, Shrager clarifies. “To decide if you can keep a rug, the first thing to assess is the condition of the underside. Chances are that the backing on old rugs has worn down, making them slippery,” she says. “Try the ‘Shrager Twist Test’ to determine if the rug is safe. Simply step on the rug with your feet about 12 inches apart, wiggle your hips and try to do the twist … If the rug moves under your feet, it is not safe.” 

If you have a slippery throw rug that you can’t bear to part with, try this hack that building professional Ken Long, owner/operator at CODE SAVVI, a Canadian-based building code app, shared on TikTok: Turn the rug over and apply silicone caulking around the border, then down the middle in the shape of an “X.” Use a putty knife or piece of cardboard to smooth it out, then let it dry to create a nonslip backing.

According to Shrager, large area rugs and long hall runners are generally not hazardous because they’re big enough to stay put — unless they curl upward. Rug tape isn’t a perfect solution and may need to be replaced frequently to retain its adhesion, but it can help prevent that from happening.

For safe transitions to carpeted rooms from rooms with hardwood, concrete or tile, consider installing carpet edging or transition strips, which come in a variety of materials — rubber, vinyl, aluminum, wood — and create a “bridge” between uneven surfaces.

26. Add or strengthen stair railings

Inside and outside, make sure there are railings on both sides of stairways, advises Shrager. “If at all possible, the railings should be extended beyond the top and bottom steps to give needed support to steady oneself before stepping on or off the staircase,” she says. Orange tape can also help.

Railings aren’t just for staircases and steps. “A handrail can be constructed to go along the walkways leading out to the backyard or along the sidewalk and out to the driveway. They can be incorporated into planters or blended in with shrubs that are maintained at the correct height,” says Shrager, who also likes to see railings in hallways. “A railing placed in a long, poorly lit hallway can provide support and security, especially for those late-night ‘runs’ from the bedroom to the bathroom.”﻿

27. Watch your step on steps

Stairs can be made even safer if you spray them with a coat of anti-slip floor finish, by installing anti-slip stair treads, and/or by painting or taping the edge of each tread with a contrasting color so that it’s easier to see.

And don’t forget outdoor steps. “A product called an Outdoor Step [about $40] is an inexpensive and safe way to reduce the rise when stepping in or out of the house,” Shrager says. “It is a sturdy platform with a rubber surface to prevent slippage. It is lightweight and works well with any high step.”

Rubber transition ramps are another option for thresholds, sliding doors and other vertical barriers. Finally, try to create at least one “zero-step” or “zero-threshold” flat-surface entrance to the home. According to Ann Lilly, vice president of House Doctors, a home improvement franchise, it’s because older adults often drag their feet and shuffle as they walk. “It’s a gait issue,” she told AARP. 

28. Control cords

Cords from lamps, televisions, computers, phone chargers and more can be serious tripping hazards. To eliminate them, avail yourself of cord management solutions. Options include cable covers that lie on top of cords, cable sleeves that wrap around cords, cord winders that coil them, and cable management boxes that contain them.

29. Bolster your bed

Your bed should be a refuge, not a risk. To make it safer, adjust its height, suggests Shrager. “The lower the height of the bed, the easier it is to get on to. But … the higher it is, the easier it is to get off of,” she says. “Ideally, when you are sitting on the edge of the bed with knees and ankles bent at 90 degrees, your feet should rest flat on the floor. For the easiest transfers getting in and out of the bed, the height from the floor to the top of the mattress should be around 22 inches.” 

If your bed is too low, you can use furniture risers to lift it up. If it’s too high, remove wheels from the bed frame if it has them, switch from a standard box spring to a shallow one, or get a platform bed that uses no box spring at all. Add sensors along the bed’s baseboard that can trigger gentle-glow night-lights. Companies such as Emotionlite and Vansky make them.

While you’re at it, invest in a transfer-handle bed rail. “Transfer-handle bed rails are an effective modification to help you move around in bed and to assist with sitting, standing and balance before taking those first steps away from the bed,” Shrager says.

30. Adjust storage to fit your needs

Store your essentials — small kitchen appliances and electronics, and even clothes in your closet — lower instead of higher.

“If you just drop your closet rod, you can make it so much easier to reach,” Shrager says. “If you insist on being a ‘climber,’ get a safe stool. … My requirements are a wide-based step with treads and a rubber bottom. Some have a safety bar handrail like you may see in doctors’ offices to help patients get up on the table. Also, one step is enough. Any more may cause issues with equilibrium. Avoid folding stools that have the potential to collapse.”

31. Declutter your home

One simple thing you can do to make your home safer is to declutter. Clearing out all the old junk from your living space doesn’t just make it easier and safer to move around, it’s also mentally freeing. Clutter equals chaos, and chaos creates stress. So take steps to eliminate chaos in your life by downsizing your living space. Plus, you might earn some cash from selling the stuff you’re no longer using.

32. Avoid seasonal slips

If you live in a cold climate and have the opportunity and the budget, snow-melting systems are a worthwhile luxury, according to Shrager. “As a home ages, resurfacing or replacing the sidewalk may be needed, and you might consider installing heat-producing coils that can prevent snowpack and ice from forming,” she says.

If you can’t afford an improvement of that scale, consider electric snow- and ice-melting mats. HeatTrak, ThermoSoft and Cozy Winters are three companies that sell them. Search online for “ice breaker” mats and stair treads that are designed for easy ice removal. For walking outside the home, consider purchasing ice cleats or traction devices for your shoes.

PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES

a go bag for emergencies
Getty Images

33. Have a plan

Older adults need to have a plan to deal with natural disasters such as floods, storms or extreme heat. This is especially important if you live in coastal areas that see frequent hurricanes, or other areas that face threats from earthquakes, wildfires or tornadoes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults to help them design a personalized plan for emergencies.

34. Create an emergency kit

If you have to leave your home because of a disaster or other emergency, it’s important to have a bag or backpack filled with essentials to take with you. Things to pack include simple foods such as nuts and seeds, protein bars and dried fruit, plus one gallon of water per person, per day. You’ll also need medications and some cash.

35. Consider purchasing a generator

Older adults can be especially dependent on electricity for medical equipment and mobility devices. If the power goes out, it’s not just an inconvenience — it can be a matter of life or death. That’s why you might want to consider a generator. They come in a variety of sizes and price points, and they can power your entire house or just a few key appliances or essential devices.

BREATHE EASIER

air purifier with couch and coffee table in background
Alamy

36. Improve indoor air quality

The air in your home might be making you sick, according to Aaron Hartman, M.D., a physician at Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine in Midlothian, Virginia. It’s especially risky for those living in areas where the outdoor air quality can be poor. “There are many things about indoor air quality that can directly affect your health, but one of the most critical factors is particulate matter,” explains Hartman, who says research has linked particulate matter to multiple chronic health issues, including cardiovascular disease, lung disease, brain inflammation, strokes and dementia.

There are many ways to reduce particulate matter in your home. First, upgrade the air filter in your HVAC system to one with a high minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) — preferably one with a rating between 13 and 16. (Seventeen and higher are rarely recommended for a residential home.)

“Your HVAC system is a critical part of conditioning your air, but many people do not realize that it can actually be a source for mold, toxins, bacteria and the like in your house. Putting a MERV 13 to 16 filter on the intake of your air handler will prevent the air handler from being seeded with particles like dust, dust mites and dander,” Hartman says. But follow specifications closely — too strong a filter can damage your HVAC system. If you’re unsure what’s best for your furnace, talk to a service repair technician.

Second, place air purifiers with HEPA filters in the rooms you use the most. “Installing a MERV does not clean the air in your rooms. You need air movement and flow in order to get rooms really clean. The purpose of an air-conditioner is to condition the air — not move it. In order to get proper flow, you need some sort of freestanding HEPA filter,” Hartman continues. “A true HEPA filter, by definition, filters out 99.97 percent of air particles.”

37. Mitigate mold

Mold can aggravate allergies and asthma, irritate the eyes and lungs, and even trigger serious illness in some people. Dehumidifiers are an easy way to prevent it, according to Charlie Leduc, chief operations officer of Mold Busters, a mold removal company in Ottawa, Canada. “Dehumidifiers should be used in the basement if you have one,” he says. “Make certain that it is a powerful enough machine to cover the square footage of the space.”

While dehumidifiers can make basements dry, it’s even better to prevent mold-causing moisture in the first place, according to Barker, who suggests adjusting downspouts. “Make sure your gutters are clean and working, make sure your downspouts avert away from the house, and make sure that water flows away from the house,” he says. “Doing that will take care of a significant portion of water problems in crawl spaces and basements.”

Barker adds that one more simple thing you can do is use bathroom exhaust fans when bathing. “Turn it on when you start your shower or bath, and leave it on for ten minutes or so afterwards,” he says. “Doing that will help you control moisture, which will help you control mold.” (Just remember to turn it off when you’re done to prevent a potential fire.)﻿

38. Guard against gases

Although you can often see and smell mold, your home’s biggest airborne threats — carbon monoxide and radon — are invisible and odorless. To protect yourself from the former, make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector, advises Roydhouse, who says the same rules apply for carbon monoxide detectors as with smoke alarms: Put one on every level of your home, replace the batteries every six months and replace the device itself every 10 years.

Unfortunately, carbon monoxide detectors don’t sense radon. For that, you’ll need to purchase a radon testing kit. The test takes only a few minutes and should be repeated once every two years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. ﻿

39. Get the lead out

Many older adults live in houses built before 1978, when the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 87 percent of homes built before 1940 have some lead-based paint, as do 24 percent of homes built between 1960 and 1978. While lead paint is much less of a danger to older adults, it’s extremely hazardous for their grandchildren. Youngsters who breathe in lead-paint dust could be at risk for many health issues, including brain and nervous system damage, delayed growth and behavioral problems. Lead paint is dangerous when it is disturbed during home renovation projects or when it’s cracked or flaking. Unfortunately, this is not a do-it-yourself project. Lead paint remediation should only be handled by certified professionals. 

PET SAFETY

a cat next to a plant
Getty Images

40. Prune your plant collection

If you’re a pet parent, you want your home to be as safe for your fur babies as it is for you. That might require removing or replacing the plants in your home, according to Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane Society. “Common houseplants can be a huge issue,” she says. “If you have houseplants that you absolutely love, do a Google search to find out if they’re poisonous.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, plants that can be poisonous to pets include lilies, tulip bulbs, azaleas and ivy.

41. Block access to toxic substances

To prevent pets from ingesting them, Ganzert recommends storing medications, cleaners, chemicals and laundry supplies on high shelves or locked away from animals’ reach. For adults who are prone to falls, however, that’s a bad idea. A fall-proof alternative, she says, is storing them in a covered plastic storage tote in an accessible location. 

Something else that needs to have a secure lid is your trash can, which is typically full of items that can harm your pet. “Trash cans are a huge danger, so they should be covered or inside a locked cabinet,” Ganzert says. 

Also, veterinarian Lesley Kovar of Bothell Pet Hospital in Bolthell, Washington, tells AARP to keep salt lamps away from cats. If a cat licks one, it could lead to a dangerous spike in sodium levels in its blood.﻿

42. Put a ring on it

Anyone who’s had a clingy dog or cat knows that pets can easily get underfoot. That can be dangerous for animals and owners alike. Ganzert recommends that pets wear collars with bells so that you always hear them coming. “For cats, I like a breakaway collar,” she says. “That way, if a cat gets caught on something, they won’t choke.” Additionally, Bryan Oden, a physical therapist and cofounder of Bubbie Care, a company in Texas that matches families with caregiver assistance, tells AARP that one way to reduce fall risks is to set up a secure area to put pets when older residents are moving around the house.

%{postComment}%

Matt Alderton is a contributing writer who specializes in health and wellness, travel and technology. His work has also appeared in USA Today, Forbes and The Washington Post.

