AARP Smart Guide to Home Safety and Security

“There are even battery-operated motion lights that you can get for a couple bucks and stick with 3M tape over a garage door, at the top of the stairs or wherever it is that you need it,” says Fitzgerald, adding that lighting also is important outdoors to increase security and to avoid tripping on sidewalks, tree roots, uneven pavers and other hazards.

24. Install grab bars — properly

Because it’s easy, affordable, and effective, installing grab bars in bathrooms is one of the most common home improvements people make to prevent falls. However, according to Edwards, many are installed incorrectly.

“Grab bars in the shower and around the toilet are often recommended, but it’s essential that they also be properly installed into the studs of a wall, not just drywall,” he says. “Improperly installed grab bars are extremely dangerous, as they will not be able to hold up weight and will pull out of the wall easily if grabbed.”

Adds occupational therapist Lynda G. Shrager, author of Age in Place: A Guide to Modifying, Organizing, and Decluttering Mom and Dad’s Home: “If using them inside the shower or tub, I highly recommend getting the textured ones that do not become slippery when wet.”

25. Throw away throw rugs

For older adults, especially, throw rugs can be a major tripping hazard. For that reason, many safety experts recommend removing them from the home entirely.

But not all rugs are bad, Shrager clarifies. “To decide if you can keep a rug, the first thing to assess is the condition of the underside. Chances are that the backing on old rugs has worn down, making them slippery,” she says. “Try the ‘Shrager Twist Test’ to determine if the rug is safe. Simply step on the rug with your feet about 12 inches apart, wiggle your hips and try to do the twist … If the rug moves under your feet, it is not safe.”

If you have a slippery throw rug that you can’t bear to part with, try this hack that building professional Ken Long, owner/operator at CODE SAVVI, a Canadian-based building code app, shared on TikTok: Turn the rug over and apply silicone caulking around the border, then down the middle in the shape of an “X.” Use a putty knife or piece of cardboard to smooth it out, then let it dry to create a nonslip backing.

According to Shrager, large area rugs and long hall runners are generally not hazardous because they’re big enough to stay put — unless they curl upward. Rug tape isn’t a perfect solution and may need to be replaced frequently to retain its adhesion, but it can help prevent that from happening.

For safe transitions to carpeted rooms from rooms with hardwood, concrete or tile, consider installing carpet edging or transition strips, which come in a variety of materials — rubber, vinyl, aluminum, wood — and create a “bridge” between uneven surfaces.

26. Add or strengthen stair railings

Inside and outside, make sure there are railings on both sides of stairways, advises Shrager. “If at all possible, the railings should be extended beyond the top and bottom steps to give needed support to steady oneself before stepping on or off the staircase,” she says. Orange tape can also help.

Railings aren’t just for staircases and steps. “A handrail can be constructed to go along the walkways leading out to the backyard or along the sidewalk and out to the driveway. They can be incorporated into planters or blended in with shrubs that are maintained at the correct height,” says Shrager, who also likes to see railings in hallways. “A railing placed in a long, poorly lit hallway can provide support and security, especially for those late-night ‘runs’ from the bedroom to the bathroom.”﻿

27. Watch your step on steps

Stairs can be made even safer if you spray them with a coat of anti-slip floor finish, by installing anti-slip stair treads, and/or by painting or taping the edge of each tread with a contrasting color so that it’s easier to see.

And don’t forget outdoor steps. “A product called an Outdoor Step [about $40] is an inexpensive and safe way to reduce the rise when stepping in or out of the house,” Shrager says. “It is a sturdy platform with a rubber surface to prevent slippage. It is lightweight and works well with any high step.”

Rubber transition ramps are another option for thresholds, sliding doors and other vertical barriers. Finally, try to create at least one “zero-step” or “zero-threshold” flat-surface entrance to the home. According to Ann Lilly, vice president of House Doctors, a home improvement franchise, it’s because older adults often drag their feet and shuffle as they walk. “It’s a gait issue,” she told AARP.

28. Control cords

Cords from lamps, televisions, computers, phone chargers and more can be serious tripping hazards. To eliminate them, avail yourself of cord management solutions. Options include cable covers that lie on top of cords, cable sleeves that wrap around cords, cord winders that coil them, and cable management boxes that contain them.

29. Bolster your bed

Your bed should be a refuge, not a risk. To make it safer, adjust its height, suggests Shrager. “The lower the height of the bed, the easier it is to get on to. But … the higher it is, the easier it is to get off of,” she says. “Ideally, when you are sitting on the edge of the bed with knees and ankles bent at 90 degrees, your feet should rest flat on the floor. For the easiest transfers getting in and out of the bed, the height from the floor to the top of the mattress should be around 22 inches.”

If your bed is too low, you can use furniture risers to lift it up. If it’s too high, remove wheels from the bed frame if it has them, switch from a standard box spring to a shallow one, or get a platform bed that uses no box spring at all. Add sensors along the bed’s baseboard that can trigger gentle-glow night-lights. Companies such as Emotionlite and Vansky make them.

While you’re at it, invest in a transfer-handle bed rail. “Transfer-handle bed rails are an effective modification to help you move around in bed and to assist with sitting, standing and balance before taking those first steps away from the bed,” Shrager says.

30. Adjust storage to fit your needs

Store your essentials — small kitchen appliances and electronics, and even clothes in your closet — lower instead of higher.

“If you just drop your closet rod, you can make it so much easier to reach,” Shrager says. “If you insist on being a ‘climber,’ get a safe stool. … My requirements are a wide-based step with treads and a rubber bottom. Some have a safety bar handrail like you may see in doctors’ offices to help patients get up on the table. Also, one step is enough. Any more may cause issues with equilibrium. Avoid folding stools that have the potential to collapse.”

31. Declutter your home

One simple thing you can do to make your home safer is to declutter. Clearing out all the old junk from your living space doesn’t just make it easier and safer to move around, it’s also mentally freeing. Clutter equals chaos, and chaos creates stress. So take steps to eliminate chaos in your life by downsizing your living space. Plus, you might earn some cash from selling the stuff you’re no longer using.

32. Avoid seasonal slips

If you live in a cold climate and have the opportunity and the budget, snow-melting systems are a worthwhile luxury, according to Shrager. “As a home ages, resurfacing or replacing the sidewalk may be needed, and you might consider installing heat-producing coils that can prevent snowpack and ice from forming,” she says.

If you can’t afford an improvement of that scale, consider electric snow- and ice-melting mats. HeatTrak, ThermoSoft and Cozy Winters are three companies that sell them. Search online for “ice breaker” mats and stair treads that are designed for easy ice removal. For walking outside the home, consider purchasing ice cleats or traction devices for your shoes.

PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES

Getty Images

33. Have a plan

Older adults need to have a plan to deal with natural disasters such as floods, storms or extreme heat. This is especially important if you live in coastal areas that see frequent hurricanes, or other areas that face threats from earthquakes, wildfires or tornadoes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults to help them design a personalized plan for emergencies.

34. Create an emergency kit

If you have to leave your home because of a disaster or other emergency, it’s important to have a bag or backpack filled with essentials to take with you. Things to pack include simple foods such as nuts and seeds, protein bars and dried fruit, plus one gallon of water per person, per day. You’ll also need medications and some cash.

35. Consider purchasing a generator

Older adults can be especially dependent on electricity for medical equipment and mobility devices. If the power goes out, it’s not just an inconvenience — it can be a matter of life or death. That’s why you might want to consider a generator. They come in a variety of sizes and price points, and they can power your entire house or just a few key appliances or essential devices.

BREATHE EASIER

Alamy

36. Improve indoor air quality

The air in your home might be making you sick, according to Aaron Hartman, M.D., a physician at Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine in Midlothian, Virginia. It’s especially risky for those living in areas where the outdoor air quality can be poor. “There are many things about indoor air quality that can directly affect your health, but one of the most critical factors is particulate matter,” explains Hartman, who says research has linked particulate matter to multiple chronic health issues, including cardiovascular disease, lung disease, brain inflammation, strokes and dementia.

There are many ways to reduce particulate matter in your home. First, upgrade the air filter in your HVAC system to one with a high minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) — preferably one with a rating between 13 and 16. (Seventeen and higher are rarely recommended for a residential home.)

“Your HVAC system is a critical part of conditioning your air, but many people do not realize that it can actually be a source for mold, toxins, bacteria and the like in your house. Putting a MERV 13 to 16 filter on the intake of your air handler will prevent the air handler from being seeded with particles like dust, dust mites and dander,” Hartman says. But follow specifications closely — too strong a filter can damage your HVAC system. If you’re unsure what’s best for your furnace, talk to a service repair technician.

Second, place air purifiers with HEPA filters in the rooms you use the most. “Installing a MERV does not clean the air in your rooms. You need air movement and flow in order to get rooms really clean. The purpose of an air-conditioner is to condition the air — not move it. In order to get proper flow, you need some sort of freestanding HEPA filter,” Hartman continues. “A true HEPA filter, by definition, filters out 99.97 percent of air particles.”

37. Mitigate mold

Mold can aggravate allergies and asthma, irritate the eyes and lungs, and even trigger serious illness in some people. Dehumidifiers are an easy way to prevent it, according to Charlie Leduc, chief operations officer of Mold Busters, a mold removal company in Ottawa, Canada. “Dehumidifiers should be used in the basement if you have one,” he says. “Make certain that it is a powerful enough machine to cover the square footage of the space.”

While dehumidifiers can make basements dry, it’s even better to prevent mold-causing moisture in the first place, according to Barker, who suggests adjusting downspouts. “Make sure your gutters are clean and working, make sure your downspouts avert away from the house, and make sure that water flows away from the house,” he says. “Doing that will take care of a significant portion of water problems in crawl spaces and basements.”

Barker adds that one more simple thing you can do is use bathroom exhaust fans when bathing. “Turn it on when you start your shower or bath, and leave it on for ten minutes or so afterwards,” he says. “Doing that will help you control moisture, which will help you control mold.” (Just remember to turn it off when you’re done to prevent a potential fire.)﻿

38. Guard against gases

Although you can often see and smell mold, your home’s biggest airborne threats — carbon monoxide and radon — are invisible and odorless. To protect yourself from the former, make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector, advises Roydhouse, who says the same rules apply for carbon monoxide detectors as with smoke alarms: Put one on every level of your home, replace the batteries every six months and replace the device itself every 10 years.

Unfortunately, carbon monoxide detectors don’t sense radon. For that, you’ll need to purchase a radon testing kit. The test takes only a few minutes and should be repeated once every two years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. ﻿

39. Get the lead out

Many older adults live in houses built before 1978, when the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 87 percent of homes built before 1940 have some lead-based paint, as do 24 percent of homes built between 1960 and 1978. While lead paint is much less of a danger to older adults, it’s extremely hazardous for their grandchildren. Youngsters who breathe in lead-paint dust could be at risk for many health issues, including brain and nervous system damage, delayed growth and behavioral problems. Lead paint is dangerous when it is disturbed during home renovation projects or when it’s cracked or flaking. Unfortunately, this is not a do-it-yourself project. Lead paint remediation should only be handled by certified professionals.

PET SAFETY

Getty Images

40. Prune your plant collection

If you’re a pet parent, you want your home to be as safe for your fur babies as it is for you. That might require removing or replacing the plants in your home, according to Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane Society. “Common houseplants can be a huge issue,” she says. “If you have houseplants that you absolutely love, do a Google search to find out if they’re poisonous.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, plants that can be poisonous to pets include lilies, tulip bulbs, azaleas and ivy.

41. Block access to toxic substances

To prevent pets from ingesting them, Ganzert recommends storing medications, cleaners, chemicals and laundry supplies on high shelves or locked away from animals’ reach. For adults who are prone to falls, however, that’s a bad idea. A fall-proof alternative, she says, is storing them in a covered plastic storage tote in an accessible location.

Something else that needs to have a secure lid is your trash can, which is typically full of items that can harm your pet. “Trash cans are a huge danger, so they should be covered or inside a locked cabinet,” Ganzert says.

Also, veterinarian Lesley Kovar of Bothell Pet Hospital in Bolthell, Washington, tells AARP to keep salt lamps away from cats. If a cat licks one, it could lead to a dangerous spike in sodium levels in its blood.﻿

42. Put a ring on it

Anyone who’s had a clingy dog or cat knows that pets can easily get underfoot. That can be dangerous for animals and owners alike. Ganzert recommends that pets wear collars with bells so that you always hear them coming. “For cats, I like a breakaway collar,” she says. “That way, if a cat gets caught on something, they won’t choke.” Additionally, Bryan Oden, a physical therapist and cofounder of Bubbie Care, a company in Texas that matches families with caregiver assistance, tells AARP that one way to reduce fall risks is to set up a secure area to put pets when older residents are moving around the house.