Open just about anyone’s kitchen cabinets and you’ll find a jumble of cookware ranging from nonstick to ceramic to stainless steel.

But medical experts say that what you cook on can impact more than just whether your food gets crisp or burned. Some materials in frying pans, pots and baking dishes have the potential to expose you and your family to toxins.

Unhealthy fumes or metal leaching into food over time may cause damage to organs, says Dr. Elizabeth Bradley, medical director and owner of Advanced Functional Medicine and Longevity Center, which operates virtually and in Lyme, New Hampshire.

“There are certain toxins in cookware that could actually make us sick or potentially, long-term, create an environment within our body that maybe is difficult to detoxify,” Bradley explains.

And while some of these chemicals may not leach into food at levels high enough to cause harm, Bradley notes that it’s the accumulation of toxins that can lead to concern. “You’re getting some of it through, let’s say, Teflon [a nonstick coating], but you’re also getting it through many other things like cosmetics” or microwave popcorn, she explains, adding that she works to help her patients decrease their “total amount of toxins.”

The good news is that many of these toxins can be avoided by using best practices and making a few swaps. Use this guide to prioritize safer cookware.

Materials to be aware of

Aluminum: Home cooks often opt for disposable pans and muffin and bread tins. But these single-use options may increase the risk of aluminum exposure, as it might leach from the foil or cookware into food, says Deanna Minich, a certified functional medicine practitioner, who is on the board of directors for Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute and a faculty member at the Institute for Functional Medicine and the University of Western States. One study found that baking meat in aluminum foil increased the aluminum concentration of red and white meats by as much as 378 percent.

While the FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives notes that “there are no evident risks to the health of the consumer from using aluminum foil to cook meats,” the organization does recognize that eating meals prepared in foil, in conjunction with exposure to additional sources of aluminum, may carry a health risk.