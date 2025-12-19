Javascript is not enabled.

How Toxic Are Your Pots and Pans?

Some types of cookware are safer than others. Here’s why

By

Nicole Pajer,

 
Updated December 19, 2025
Published July 28, 2021
/ Updated December 19, 2025
scratched nonstick pans, stainless steel utensils and a stainless steel pot are shown hanging on a tile wall in a kitchen
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Open just about anyone’s kitchen cabinets and you’ll find a jumble of cookware ranging from nonstick to ceramic to stainless steel.

But medical experts say that what you cook on can impact more than just whether your food gets crisp or burned. Some materials in frying pans, pots and baking dishes have the potential to expose you and your family to toxins.

Unhealthy fumes or metal leaching into food over time may cause damage to organs, says Dr. Elizabeth Bradley, medical director and owner of Advanced Functional Medicine and Longevity Center, which operates virtually and in Lyme, New Hampshire.

“There are certain toxins in cookware that could actually make us sick or potentially, long-term, create an environment within our body that maybe is difficult to detoxify,” Bradley explains.

And while some of these chemicals may not leach into food at levels high enough to cause harm, Bradley notes that it’s the accumulation of toxins that can lead to concern. “You’re getting some of it through, let’s say, Teflon [a nonstick coating], but you’re also getting it through many other things like cosmetics” or microwave popcorn, she explains, adding that she works to help her patients decrease their “total amount of toxins.”

The good news is that many of these toxins can be avoided by using best practices and making a few swaps. Use this guide to prioritize safer cookware.

Materials to be aware of

Aluminum: Home cooks often opt for disposable pans and muffin and bread tins. But these single-use options may increase the risk of aluminum exposure, as it might leach from the foil or cookware into food, says Deanna Minich, a certified functional medicine practitioner, who is on the board of directors for Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute and a faculty member at the Institute for Functional Medicine and the University of Western States. One study found that baking meat in aluminum foil increased the aluminum concentration of red and white meats by as much as 378 percent.

While the FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives notes that “there are no evident risks to the health of the consumer from using aluminum foil to cook meats,” the organization does recognize that eating meals prepared in foil, in conjunction with exposure to additional sources of aluminum, may carry a health risk.

Most Popular

Teflon: Some nonstick pans are sealed with a Teflon coating made of PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), a fluoropolymer in the PFAS family. In fact, one study tested 14 nonstick pans and 10 nonstick baking pans from a variety of brands and price points. The researchers found that 79 percent of the nonstick pans and 20 percent of the nonstick bakeware contained these chemicals.

PFAS, says Chris Hine, Associate Staff with the Cleveland Clinic's Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences, are considered a “forever chemical” that can be absorbed from the pan into the body. “They get into our bodies, and they can stick around much like nanoplastics or microplastics,” says Hine. “These can accumulate in different tissues, such as the brain, muscles, cardiac tissues or kidneys.”  These chemicals have been found in everything from cosmetics to dental floss, household dust, drinking water and prepackaged foods, so anytime you can cut down on their exposure helps, says Hine. And being mindful of the cookware you use, he says, can be a great way to do this.  Some states are even banning PFAS in nonstick cookware, with Minnesota leading the charge in January 2025.

When overheated (to around 500 °F.), PTFE-coated nonstick pans may create toxic fumes that could cause what is known as “polymer fume fever.” Symptoms include breathing difficulty, fever and sore throat. “When [Teflon is] heated at high temperatures, the fumes that come out actually can make people sick,” Bradley says.

Pots and pans to discard

To cut down on toxin exposure, do your best to empty cupboards of cookware that contains materials mentioned above. But you don't have to toss all your pans at once.

Choose your one or two most-used nonstick pans and replace those first with a safer option, says Tonya Harris, author of The Slightly Greener Method. Start by taking inventory of what you have, and consider replacing these items:

Chipped or scratched pans: When pans get nicked or scratched, the surface coating is compromised, making it easier for potential toxins to leach into your food, Bradley says. She stresses that if a pan has Teflon coating and you use a metal utensil on it, the minute you cut into it, you're actually exposing more. Stainless steel pans that are badly scratched can potentially expose you to chromium and nickel, which in higher amounts may cause health issues like dermatitis, especially in those with nickel sensitivity. Toss anything that’s discolored, too, as that could be a sign it’s breaking down, says Hine.

Older cookware: Some old or badly burned stainless steel pans may allow chemicals to seep into food as well. And if you're scouring yard sales or secondhand stores for pans that are nonstick, beware that they may contain Teflon. In general, it's best to opt for newer cookware when replacing a pan.

Pans that are burned: “One of the concerns in the field of cancer is consuming burned or overcooked foods, because most of them can be carcinogens,” says Hine. Even if you have a cleaner pan option, like stainless steel, food  burned on the bottom could be a potential carcinogen that could put you at an increased risk of colon or intestinal types of cancers, says Hine. “So if you have food that’s really burned on there and you can’t get it off, it may be a good idea to find a new pot or pan,” says Hine.

Safer options

Ceramic cookware: This has become increasingly popular as a safer cooking option, and Bradley recommends this material to her patients. Alternatively, some ceramic cookware brands are nonstick but made with Teflon-free coatings.

But it’s important to note that there’s not much research yet on these newer materials, Minich says.

"Many manufacturers have turned to other substances to create their nonstick cookware, but it is unknown whether some of these substitutions are actually safer than PFOA [a type of PFAS],” Minich says. “We will just have to wait for more research before determining if they truly are safe."

Cast-iron: Generally considered one of the safer metals for cookware. “Although the iron may leach into food, it is generally at small amounts,” explains Minich. If, however, you have a condition called hemochromatosis (also known as iron overload), “that's a situation where you wouldn't want to cook in a cast-iron pan,” Bradley says.

Stainless steel: Another generally safe option. But experts note that you should ideally refrain from cooking acidic foods, like tomato sauce, in these types of pans. “Stainless steel may have some heavy metals in it, such as nickel and chromium, that can leach, especially when cooking acidic foods,” Minich explains. Just make sure to look for a high-quality steel pan, and avoid scratching it to cut down on risk. Josh Axe, doctor of chiropractic, certified doctor of natural medicine and clinical nutritionist, recommends purchasing a food-grade version of stainless steel pots and pans. Buying from a reputable retailer is a good place to start.

Glass: Bradley is a fan of using oven-safe glass containers to cook things like chicken or bake brownies. When it comes to cooking materials, “glass is one of the better, if not the best,” she says. Read the label and make sure you choose lead-free glass.

Keep in mind, there is “no perfect cookware,” Harris notes. And one way to minimize the risk of exposure to any of the above is to rotate what you cook with. “Have a couple of different types so you’re not using the same pan with the same exposure, such as to nickel or iron, and alternate cooking with them,” she suggests.

Go Beyond Pots and Pans

When seeking out safe cooking practices, here are a few other tips to keep in mind.

1. Be mindful of utensils

Some spatulas and stirring spoons can also contain toxins. Plastic utensils may contain bisphenol A (BPA) and other hormone disrupters, which can leach into your food when cooking. And just because something is BPA-free doesn't mean it’s safer.

“A lot of times when [BPA is] removed, they'll replace it with bisphenol S [BPS] or F [BPF], which may have just as strong, if not stronger, endocrine-disrupting or hormone-disrupting properties as BPA,” says Tonya Harris, an environmental toxins expert.

Be aware that metal utensils can scratch up your pans, potentially creating more opportunities for chemicals to trickle into your food. “I personally use wooden utensils for cooking,” says Dr. Steven Gundry, former heart surgeon turned restorative medicine practitioner and microbiome expert, and author of The Gut-Brain Paradox. Harris says silicon can be a good option if you use high-quality, food-grade versions.

2. Turn on the fan

Since cooking with chemical-laden nonstick pans can create harmful fumes, it's a good idea to turn the exhaust fan on when cooking. The fan can also help dissipate any smoke or gas from cooking on high heat.

3. Use parchment paper

If you can’t find a nontoxic baking sheet, or aren’t sure if yours contains harmful chemicals, Bradley suggests lining it with parchment paper before putting food on top. “That’s going to minimize the actual absorption of the chemicals,” she says.

4. Avoid takeout containers

Experts like Gundry warn that takeout containers made from foam or plastic often contain endocrine disrupters. Even paper cartons may have a plasticized lining containing some toxins, he says. “When in doubt and you have to have takeout, bring your own glass containers from home and transfer [the food] immediately.”

5. Don’t microwave food in plastic

This is a definite no-no, says Bradley. Why? Heating plastic in the microwave releases microplastics and nanoplastics into food in much larger quantities when compared to storing food in plastic containers in the refrigerator or at room temperature, according to a 2023 study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

6. Watch for nonstick pans that aren’t labeled

PTFE- and PFOA-free: If a nonstick pan is made with the newer PTFE- and PFOA-free green materials, those are potentially better. A pan that just says “nonstick” and doesn’t give any kind of description? That’s likely one you don’t want.

%{postComment}%

Nicole Pajer writes about health for The New York Times, Woman’s Day and other publications.

