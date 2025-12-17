5 Ways to Prepare for Surgery

“There’s also a lot of evidence that having carbohydrate drinks three to five days prior to surgery may help optimize recovery,” Ko adds. “Talk to your surgeon to see if you should try them to help store short-term energy.”

After your procedure, Ko cautions, realize that “pain medication and anesthesia from surgery can cause constipation.” Down fiber (aim for 25 to 35 grams a day) to stay regular. If you can’t reach that goal from diet alone, pop a fiber supplement and follow it up with plenty of water — six to eight glasses a day. Vitamin C, when combined with zinc (pumpkin seeds are a good source), can also help build collagen to aid the healing of surgical wounds, Msora-Kasago notes.

4. Prevent post-op delirium

Defined as a temporary state of confusion and disorientation that may occur shortly after surgery, postoperative delirium varies with age (older patients are more at risk) and the type of surgery. It affects about 5 percent of patients who undergo cataract surgery, for instance, but up to 50 to 60 percent of adults over 70 who have vascular or orthopedic surgery for something like a hip fracture, Yourman says.

“We’re finely tuned machines who do things throughout our day that maintain our normalness,” observes Dr. Michael Englesbe, a transplant surgeon and professor of surgery at the University of Michigan. “When you have surgery, it’s essentially a huge reset on all of those things. Everything gets out of whack.”

Retain some sense of familiarity by packing a well-organized bag containing a few objects from home — maybe a favorite blanket or pictures. Also, be sure to bring any hearing aids or glasses with you, as these can help you stay attuned to your surroundings. And be sure to rally friends and family to be with you as much as possible at the hospital; experts say these close relationships can be key to reorienting yourself in your environment by reminding you of who you are, where you are and why you’re there.

Finally, before surgery, have an honest conversation with your doc about all of the medications you’re taking, including over-the-counter drugs. “Some patients are on a half dozen medications; then doctors throw another half dozen in there around the time of surgery,” Englesbe says. “That cocktail of medications can cause havoc on people’s brains.” Medications that are sedative — such as benzodiazepines for anxiety and insomnia, and some antihistamines — can be problematic, warns Dr. Heidi Wierman, a geriatrician affiliated with Maine Medical Center in Portland. What’s more, if you take Xanax every day but only cop to taking it once in a while, you may struggle if you don’t have that medication after your surgery.

5. Stave off stress

Yes, there really is something to the belief in the power of positive thinking. A 2018 French study, for one, found that among patients undergoing colorectal cancer surgery, those who were more satisfied with their life before surgery had fewer complications after it and a shorter hospital stay. “Patients who bring a positive psychological momentum into surgery do better,” Englesbe says.

Cutting down on the anxiety surrounding your upcoming procedure can help too. “Often patients feel stressed before surgery because they don’t know what to expect,” Ko notes. “When questions are answered — what’s going to happen before surgery and immediately afterward? how long are you going to be in the hospital? what’s the incision going to look like? — anxiety levels go down.” So don’t be shy about speaking up and asking questions, even if it means making more appointments with your doctor ahead of your procedure.

Another way to put your mind at ease: Choose a proxy to speak for you and make decisions aligned with your preferences as you undergo surgery. In addition, make sure the proxy has a copy of your living will.

Finally, prepare for potential postsurgical headaches. “The logistics of life — worrying about who is going to take the dog for a walk or cook dinner when you’re down and out for a month — are some of the most stressful things,” Englesbe says. “Put a care team in place — two or three individuals to help with your recovery when you’re recuperating at home. Patients need to accept that love.”