1 Exercise for Your Hips

If you have time for only one hip exercise, do leg lifts. If you’ve ever felt a little wobbly as you stood up, or noticed some stiffness in your hips after a long day, you’re not alone. As we age, our hips may be less flexible or responsive than they used to be.

Our hips are supported by a complex group of muscles including glutes and hip flexors, both of which play a unique role in helping us move and stay balanced, says Dr. Karl B. Fields, a sports medicine and family medicine physician at Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Members only

But there’s one muscle group that often gets overlooked, Fields says: our hip abductors. Located on the outside of the hips, these muscles help stabilize your pelvis and keep you steady when you walk, stand or climb stairs.

If your hip abductors are weak or aren’t working properly, it can lead to pain in and around your hips, as well as discomfort in your knees, ankles or shins.

“It’s the most common muscle weakness I see in older people,” says Fields.

Hip abductors weaken because we don’t often use them in daily activities, Fields explains. Unless you play a sport that incorporates side-to-side movements, like soccer, tennis or pickleball, you are likely neglecting your hip abductors.

Research shows that strengthening our hip abductors can make a difference in how we feel and move every day.

One 2023 study, published in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, analyzed 59 studies involving 2,144 adults and found that hip abductor strength was critical for balance and mobility function regardless of age.

And a 2022 meta-analysis published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders focused specifically on patients with knee osteoarthritis and showed that hip abductor exercises significantly reduced their knee pain and improved overall function.

Fields recommends leg lifts because they directly target the hip abductor muscles. Start with standing leg lifts and progress to lateral leg lifts, where you do the exercise while lying on your side, which requires you to work against gravity.

Remember to talk to your doctor before beginning any new exercise routine. If you feel pain with movement, stop and consult a health﻿ care provider or physical therapist.