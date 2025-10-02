Quiz: 8 Facts About Acetaminophen

Stocksy Facebook Twitter LinkedIn This quiz was created with the use of generative AI. It has been reviewed by editors before publication. Question 1 of 8 Which of the following is true about acetaminophen? It is an anti-inflammatory drug It is available only by prescription It is effective for reducing inflammation in arthritis It is a nonopioid pain reliever and fever reducer Acetaminophen is a nonopioid medication used to relieve mild to moderate pain and reduce fever. It does not reduce inflammation — that’s what NSAIDs (e.g., ibuprofen, aspirin) are better suited for. Acetaminophen is available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription. Question 2 of 8 Which condition may increase the risk of liver damage when taking acetaminophen? Diabetes Hypertension Drinking more than three alcoholic beverages daily Peptic ulcers Alcohol increases how much acetaminophen the liver converts into toxic by-products, which can accumulate and damage the liver. People who consume three or more alcoholic drinks per day should be cautious or avoid acetaminophen altogether. Question 3 of 8 What is the recommended daily maximum dose of acetaminophen for most adults 65 and older? 5,000 mg 4,000 mg 3,000 mg 2,000 mg Experts often recommend that adults 65 and older consume no more than 3,000 mg per day. Taking more than 4,000 mg in 24 hours can lead to severe liver damage, making careful dosing especially important for older adults. Question 4 of 8 Which of the following is a potential side effect of long-term acetaminophen use in older adults? Decreased blood pressure Weight gain Peptic ulcer and gastrointestinal bleeding Improved kidney function A 2024 study found that people over age 65 who used acetaminophen regularly had a higher risk of peptic ulcer bleeding and lower GI bleeding. Although not commonly associated with ulcers, like NSAIDs are, acetaminophen can still pose bleeding risks. Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition Join AARP to Continue Already a Member? Login Members only
Is Acetaminophen Safe for Older Adults?
Understand the benefits and risks of taking acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol.
