10 Ways to Save Money on Hearing Aids

Listen to this: Nearly 1 in 4 adults ages 65 to 74 and 1 in 2 over age 75 have disabling hearing loss. Yet few of them who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them.

Why? Cost is a big reason. Hearing aids can be very expensive and typically aren’t covered by private health insurance plans. That means many simply can’t afford them.

Hearing loss is not only uncomfortable, but it also can affect your health in other ways. Two landmark studies have shown that wearing hearing aids could delay or even stop the onset of dementia.

The good news is there are tips and programs to help you manage the high cost of hearing aids so you can find the best pair for your budget.

1. Shop around​ and compare prices

There is a wide variety of hearing aids available today, so research what you need before you buy. Wholesale clubs like Costco sell hearing aids, have great prices and offer fittings.

Technology and services (like testing, education, fitting and follow-up exams) are some of the drivers of cost, according to Dr. Tom Powers, expert audiology consultant to the Hearing Industries Association (HIA). But there are other reasons for the high prices too.

“Certainly, the majority of the cost is the research and development,” says Lindsay Creed, audiologist and associate director of audiology practices at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA﻿). “A lot of time and energy and money have gone into getting hearing aids to be able to perform the way that they do now.”

Features that can drive up price include size, rechargeability (many hearing aids no longer rely on batteries but are charged like cellphones), better directional microphones, more channels for noise reduction and feedback suppression, and wireless or Bluetooth connectivity.

2. Know what’s included in the price

Most audiologists offer hearing aids in a range of prices and technology levels, Creed says, so ask about their available options and price points. On average, the hearing aid itself is only one-third of the total cost, says HIA past president Kate Carr. Some practitioners bundle the price of the diagnosis, the hearing aid and follow-up exams. But some audiologists will unbundle and provide the cost for just the hearing aids, so perhaps the price drops from $6,000 to $3,500. And then you can pay for services and office visits on an as-needed basis.

Also be sure to ask about the warranty, repair costs and return policies.