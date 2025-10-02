10 Ways to Save Money on Hearing Aids

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

10 Ways to Save Money on Hearing Aids

Don’t let cost keep you from getting the help you need

By

Alison Gwinn and Sarah Gleim,

 
Updated October 02, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published December 15, 2021
/ Updated October 02, 2025
woman with hearing aid on purple background
AARP (Getty Images 2)

Key takeaways

Listen to this: Nearly 1 in 4 adults ages 65 to 74 and 1 in 2 over age 75 have disabling hearing loss. Yet few of them who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them.

Why? Cost is a big reason. Hearing aids can be very expensive and typically aren’t covered by private health insurance plans. That means many simply can’t afford them.

Hearing loss is not only uncomfortable, but it also can affect your health in other ways. Two landmark studies have shown that wearing hearing aids could delay or even stop the onset of dementia.

The good news is there are tips and programs to help you manage the high cost of hearing aids so you can find the best pair for your budget.

1. Shop around​ and compare prices

There is a wide variety of hearing aids available today, so research what you need before you buy. Wholesale clubs like Costco sell hearing aids, have great prices and offer fittings.

Technology and services (like testing, education, fitting and follow-up exams) are some of the drivers of cost, according to Dr. Tom Powers, expert audiology consultant to the Hearing Industries Association (HIA). But there are other reasons for the high prices too.

“Certainly, the majority of the cost is the research and development,” says Lindsay Creed, audiologist and associate director of audiology practices at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA﻿). “A lot of time and energy and money have gone into getting hearing aids to be able to perform the way that they do now.”

Features that can drive up price include size, rechargeability (many hearing aids no longer rely on batteries but are charged like cellphones), better directional microphones, more channels for noise reduction and feedback suppression, and wireless or Bluetooth connectivity.

2. Know what’s included in the price

Most audiologists offer hearing aids in a range of prices and technology levels, Creed says, so ask about their available options and price points. On average, the hearing aid itself is only one-third of the total cost, says HIA past president Kate Carr. Some practitioners bundle the price of the diagnosis, the hearing aid and follow-up exams. But some audiologists will unbundle and provide the cost for just the hearing aids, so perhaps the price drops from $6,000 to $3,500. And then you can pay for services and office visits on an as-needed basis.

Also be sure to ask about the warranty, repair costs and return policies.

﻿3. Ask about payment plans

Using a payment plan can make paying for expensive hearing aids a bit easier. Ask your health care provider or retailer if they offer zero- or low-interest installment plans.

4. Consider over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved over-the-counter hearing aids﻿ for sale to consumers in late 2022. They’re less expensive than prescription hearing aids, but they’re not the same. Over-the-counter hearing aids are meant for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. You control the settings and customize them to your hearing. OTC hearing aids offer different levels of technology depending on what you prefer. You don’t need a hearing test or prescription to buy them. Just be sure you purchase a set from a reputable retailer and that the hearing aids meet the FDA’s requirements.

Creed says ASHA is in favor of OTC hearing aids because they provide more options to more consumers, but ASHA still advocates for getting a full evaluation from an audiologist before you buy them, for several reasons.

First, you need to know exactly what your hearing levels are and whether you’re truly a candidate for OTC hearing aids, she says.

Also, your audiologist can determine if a treatable condition, like impacted earwax, is causing your hearing loss. “[If] removing that wax seems to get rid of the mild hearing loss that you’ve been experiencing, then that’s actually saving you money,” Creed says, “because you haven’t purchased an over-the-counter hearing aid to try to remediate a problem that could be paid for by your insurance.”

Most importantly, though, a hearing test will help you avoid wasting money on OTC hearing aids that aren’t suited for you.

5. Check your insurance plan

Don’t assume your private insurance doesn’t cover hearing aids. Many large private insurers cover hearing exams when they’re required by a physician. But some insurers and employers include partial or full hearing aid coverage as part of their benefits.

“I always encourage every single patient that has a private pay insurance plan to first pick up the phone and call and ask. Most audiologists will do this as a courtesy for their patients,” Creed says.

Your audiologist also will have the proper diagnosis and procedural billing codes to provide the insurer, which includes 12 new codes that go into effect Jan 1, 2026, that better describe the care they provide around hearing devices.

6. Add Medicare Advantage coverage

Basic Medicare doesn’t pay for hearing aids (though with hearing loss increasingly linked to depression, isolation, falls and dementia, some Congress members are pushing for that to change). But about 40 percent of Medicare enrollees have a Medicare Advantage plan, which can range from $10 to $150 per month and up, and “the vast majority” of those plans do cover hearing aids, Carr says.

7. See if you qualify for Medicaid

Medicaid terms are decided state by state, but many offer Medicaid coverage for hearing aids. Check with your state agency that handles Medicaid guidelines.

8. Check your local university clinic

If you live near a university with a graduate audiology program, see if it has a speech, language and hearing clinic with graduate students working under the supervision of audiologists. Sometimes these clinics provide hearing care services at discounted prices or on a sliding scale, Creed says. “I always think a university clinic is a good place to look to if finances are a concern,” she says.

9. Look into nonprofits and other sources of aid

Many local and national organizations have programs that provide hearing aid financial help or even free hearing aids. Other nonprofits accept gently used hearing aids and recycle them for those who need them.

Most organizations have eligibility requirements, so if you don’t qualify any listed below, talk to your audiologist for more suggestions.

  • The International Lions Club Foundation
  • Hearing Aid Project
  • Starkey Hearing Foundation
  • Miracle-Ear Foundation
  • Help America Hear

10.﻿ Contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

One in 3 service members return from deployment with measurable hearing loss. If you’re a veteran, you might be able to get free hearing aids. To start the application process, you can:

  • Register in person at a VA Medical Center.
  • Enroll online by filling out VA Form 10-10EZ electronically.
  • Print and fill out Form 10-10EZ and mail it to your local VA.

You’ll need to provide a copy of your Veterans DD214, a photo ID and proof of any health insurance you have.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Dec. 15, 2021. It﻿ has been updated to reflect new information.

%{postComment}%

Alison Gwinn is a contributing writer and health reporter and a longtime editor at such publications as The New York Times, O: The Oprah Magazine, Women’s Health, InStyle and Entertainment Weekly.

Sarah Gleim is a contributing writer at AARP based in Atlanta. She has also written for WebMD, Forbes, Time Inc., Discovery Communications, HowStuffWorks.com, Atlanta magazine, CNN and more.﻿

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All