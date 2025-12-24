This article was created with the assistance of generative AI. It was reviewed by editors before publication.﻿

A Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters has sickened 64 people in 22 states and hospitalized 20, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigation notice published Dec. 23. The investigation is ongoing. No recall has been issued and officials have not identified where the oysters were harvested.​

Reported infections occurred between June 21 and Nov. 28, 2025. The CDC said the true number of cases is likely higher, as confirming outbreak-related illnesses typically takes three to four weeks and many people recover without testing. Cases have been reported nationwide and aren’t confined to a specific region​

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are tracing supply chains to determine whether a common oyster source can be identified. Officials said they will update case counts, affected states and consumer guidance as more information becomes available.​

Oyster safety advice

​Health officials recommend cooking oysters before eating them. Oysters in the shell should be boiled until they open or steamed for four to nine minutes. Shucked oysters should be boiled for at least three minutes; fried for three minutes at 375°F, broiled for three minutes or baked at 450°F for 10 minutes. Seafood should reach an internal temperature of 145°F for at least 15 seconds.​

Hot sauce and lemon juice do not kill germs, and contamination cannot be seen, smelled or tasted. To prevent cross-contamination, keep raw seafood and its juices away from ready-to-eat foods and clean surfaces and utensils after handling. ​

Who is getting sick?

Patients range in age from 10 to 76, with a median age of 52. Of the 27 people interviewed so far, 74 percent reported eating raw oysters in the week before illness.​

The CDC noted the hospitalization rate is higher than expected compared with previous oyster-linked Salmonella outbreaks, increasing concern for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.​

Infections have been reported in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas andVirginia​﻿.​

Salmonella symptoms

​​Symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps starting six hours to six days after exposure and lasting four to seven days. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to require hospitalization.​