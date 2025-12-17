Javascript is not enabled.

Best Pulse Oximeters of 2025

After researching and hand-testing devices, we picked the top three based on accuracy, user-friendliness and price. Check out which pulse oximeters made the cut.

By

Taylor Leamey,

 
AARP
Medically Reviewed by

Dr. Merle Myerson

Comments
Published December 04, 2025

The products and services discussed on this page have been independently tested and researched. AARP may earn a commission through affiliate links, but this does not influence our objective reviews. Proceeds earned go toward supporting our mission.

a person putting their finger in an oximeter
AARP Smart Picks™

For people with lung or heart problems who have a risk of low blood oxygen levels, a pulse oximeter — which measures the amount of oxygen in your blood — can be a helpful home health monitoring tool (like a blood pressure monitor). Although they’ve been around for decades, pulse oximeters became more widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because falling oxygen levels can be an early warning sign that your health is deteriorating. 

If you’re shopping for the best pulse oximeter to add to your home medical kit, the choices can be overwhelming. Online brands offer different features at some surprisingly high — and suspiciously low — prices. How can you tell which ones are worth the money? To help, we conducted a series of lab tests and home-user testing of five of the most popular pulse oximeters for accuracy, comfort, ease of use and other key criteria. 

We started our testing process by talking with relevant medical experts, surveying 300 adults ages 50 and older who use pulse oximeters and researching the top-selling brands on the market. From there, we whittled down our list of devices to test based on factors like consumer reviews, affordability, accessibility and our survey results. 

We only recommend three of the five devices we tested. The Innovo Deluxe iP900AP was our top performer, earning close to perfect scores in every category. The Zacurate DL500 stood out for its accuracy and low price, while the Masimo MightySat had the easiest display to understand. Read our full reviews below to find the right model for you.

Our top pulse oximeter                                                                                         

Innovo Deluxe iP900AP

  • Best overall for accuracy and user-friendly design
  • Bright, easy-to-use display
  • Comfortable and secure fit

The best pulse oximeters of 2025

  1. Best Overall: Innovo Deluxe iP900AP
  2. Best Value: Zacurate DL500
  3. Easiest to Read: Masimo MightySat

Medical vs. recreational pulse oximeters

Some pulse oximeters are designed for medical use, while others are only for recreational use (like sports and general wellness). Those meant for medical use must receive clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). You can search the FDA’s 510(k) database to see whether a device is cleared. 

Not all of the oximeters we recommend are cleared by the FDA. Many people, unless they need it to manage a specific condition, will find what they need in a recreational pulse oximeter (and save $200 or more).

Comparing the best pulse oximeters

Meet the home testers

the two testers
AARP Smart Picks

Best Overall: Innovo Deluxe iP900AP

a pulse oximeter
Courtesy of Innovo Deluxe iP900AP

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Accurate results
  • Helpful manual for easy setup
  • Secure and comfortable fit
  • Display orientation and brightness are simple to adjust

Cons

  • Default settings make numbers hard to read
  • No data storage
  • Designed only for sports and aviation (no FDA clearance)

Features

  • App: No
  • Displayed results: Oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index and plethysmograph

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

Easy to learn and use. The Innovo Deluxe user manual was the easiest pulse oximeter for our home testers to understand. “The visuals are very helpful, and the colors in the manual have great contrast, so it’s easy to read. There isn't an overwhelming amount of information on this product either,” said one home tester, 57-year-old Daria. She also liked that the screen rotated when she turned the device sideways to make it easier to read results. Although the default display was dark at first, Daria said adjusting the brightness was a cinch.

a pulse oximeter
Home testers said the Innovo display was clear and user-friendly.
AARP Smart Picks

Accurate and affordable. Our home testers were impressed that such an affordable device was so precise. All three of their readings were only one to two points apart, and the Innovo Deluxe has the second-lowest price tag on this list. 

No data tracking. The Innovo Deluxe iP900AP doesn’t store or track results, which makes it harder to identify trends. But our home tester, Daria, said the lack of data tracking wasn’t an issue. “This oximeter is good for someone who isn’t looking for an app included but wants all the easy-to-use basics at a lower price,” she said.

 Is data tracking worth the price?

Pulse oximeters with data-tracking apps can cost up to $300. “For most, data tracking and saved readings will just increase the purchase cost,” says Emily Welsh, a registered nurse at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Usually, health care providers want to know a snapshot of your current reading. Keeping a written log or chart is simple, if necessary — and can help you save money.

Best Value: Zacurate DL500

a pulse oximeter
Courtesy of Zacurate

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Low-priced
  • Accurate results
  • Bright, large display is easy to read
  • Home testers found it soft and comfortable

Cons

  • No data storage
  • Lacks a battery life indicator
  • Designed only for sports and aviation (no FDA clearance)

Features

  • App: No
  • Displayed results: Oxygen saturation, pulse rate

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

High quality at a low price. The Zacurate DL500 is the least-expensive device on our list, but it earned some of the highest testing scores. “I really like this device. My favorite part is the soft and comfortable silicone cover. It’s a lot less tighter than what I’ve used in the hospital but still feels secure,” said Daria. Our lab team was also impressed — despite its low $30 price tag, it’s one of the most accurate devices we tested.

a pulse oximeter
Our home testers praised the Zacurate pulse oximeter’s silicone cover (the grey cover on the device in the image above), which they said was soft, comfortable and secure.
Courtesy of Zacurate

Most Popular

Bright, simple display. Daria liked the clarity of the screen. “The numbers are large and spaced far enough apart. I love that the numbers are in red. They’re brighter and make it easier to read,” she said. The screen also displays less information than other devices we tested, showing only oxygen saturation and heart rate (no perfusion index or plethysmograph). “I’d strongly recommend this product for someone who just needs a basic pulse oximeter reading,” Daria added. For more information, see our section on how to read a pulse oximeter.

No battery life indicator. The display may be easy to read, but home testers said it’s a little too basic. Perhaps that’s no surprise, considering the Zacurate is the only device we tested that doesn’t have a battery life indicator on the screen. Several survey respondents said they wished their pulse oximeters had a longer battery life, and not being able to check can add to the frustration. Plus, a low battery can lead to less reliable     readings, says Andrea Johnson, a respiratory therapist and the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) program coordinator at University of Missouri Health Care.

Is Zacurate reliable?

Zacurate is the only pulse oximeter we recommend that has neither FDA clearance nor third-party validation. For those who need a simple pulse oximeter for general health tracking, this device was shown to be just as accurate as the Masimo MightySat, which has both FDA clearance and third-party validation, but is $268 less expensive.

Easiest to Read: Masimo MightySat

a pulse oximeter
Courtesy of Masimo

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Best display we tested
  • User-friendly app for data viewing and tracking
  • Comfortable and snug fit
  • FDA-cleared and third-party validated

Cons

  • Pricey
  • Difficult to position correctly

Features

  • App: Yes
  • Displayed results: Oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, plethysmograph and pleth variability index

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

Easy-to-read display. The Masimo MightySat was the only pulse oximeter to earn a perfect score from our home testers for its backlit display. “The black background with the white numbers makes it super easy to read. You can adjust the brightness and have the display move from landscape to horizontal,” said Donna, our 60-year-old tester who uses a pulse oximeter weekly to manage a specific health condition. Unlike our experience with the Innovo Deluxe, we didn’t need to adjust the display during our initial readings to improve its clarity.

a person with a pulse oximeter on their finger
Home testers said the Masimo MightySat has an easy-to-read display
AARP Smart Picks

Intuitive and helpful app. Donna likes the companion app, Masimo SafetyNet, which she said was just as easy to understand as the oximeter’s display. “It's clear, simple and concise. The user experience is great, and it's very easy to find everything you need, including past readings and history. They show you everything right there on the home screen.” But she also notes that you need to download results to share them — there’s no way to send reports through the app. That’s a notable drawback if you’re looking to share readings with your doctor.

Tricky to position. Donna said there is a learning curve with this pulse oximeter. “You have to move your finger around a bit. There is a sweet spot of where it should be, because when my finger was too far in, it was saying my oxygen saturation was 90, which is too low and inaccurate,” she said. After adjusting the device, she found it comfortable and saw results in normal ranges. 

Other pulse oximeters we tested

We also tested two devices from Oxiline: the Pulse XS Pro and the Pulse MD Pro. Neither performed well enough to make it onto our list of the best pulse oximeters.

Oxiline Pulse XS Pro and Oxiline Pulse MD Pro

Our home testers found both Oxiline devices easy to use, although they reported that the Pulse MD Pro was uncomfortable. “I wasn’t too impressed by the MD Pro,” said Donna. “I thought it was clunky and uncomfortable on my finger. It did the job but was too much for my daily use.”

The Oxiline MD Pro earned the lowest accuracy score from our home testers, receiving a 3 out of 5. “My first two readings dropped about eight points, which is unusual,” said Donna. “Once I re-positioned my finger for the third reading, it was more accurate. But this could be a problem if someone didn't notice.”

Although our home testers reported only minor complaints, we still don’t recommend these devices because we couldn’t verify their FDA clearance or third-party validation. Oxiline says on its website that its pulse oximeters have FDA clearance, but we were unable to confirm that ourselves. (We reached out to the company to verify its FDA clearance and are waiting for a response.) The Zacurate DL500, our pick for best value, has neither of those certifications, but the company website makes it clear that the device is not for medical use. 

We recommend always confirming the accuracy of your device, no matter the brand, by comparing your at-home pulse oximeter results to those taken at your doctor’s office.

While it’s tempting to tape or wrap the finger clip to keep it in place, Johnson cautions against it to avoid inaccurate readings or pressure injuries. If you have small fingers that don’t fit well in pulse oximeters, she recommends a wrap pulse oximeter that wraps around your hand to secure the device to your finger.

How we tested the best pulse oximeters

We started our process by researching the market. What products are popular and why? Who has the best reviews – and are the reviews legitimate? After performing in-depth research and talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from dozens of pulse oximeters to the five we chose to test. 

We purchased and unboxed each device ourselves, like any consumer would. We tested each device in our lab, assessing things like battery life, ease of use and maximum data storage. Then we recruited two home testers ages 50 and older with experience using pulse oximeters to give us their unbiased feedback. They took a minimum of three readings on each device and compared them to their normal pulse oximeter readings to gauge their accuracy. 

Our home testers answered questions like: Were the devices easy to set up and use? How comfortable were they? Were the readings accurate? The three that excelled in our tests made our list of the best pulse oximeters. 

For more details, see our pulse oximeters testing methodology.

How to choose the best pulse oximeter

According to our survey participants, the three most important factors when selecting a pulse oximeter were accuracy (56 percent), user-friendly design (19 percent) and affordability (17 percent).

Accuracy

You want a pulse oximeter you can count on to deliver accurate results. Options intended for medical use will state that they have FDA 510(k) clearance (usually on the brand’s product page). Pulse oximeters that are advertised for wellness or sports are generally not evaluated and cleared by the FDA. You can also check Open Oximetry, a non-government organization funded by and based at the University of California, San Francisco. This growing database independently tests pulse oximeters for reliable readings.

“I always tell my patients to think of a pulse oximeter like a GPS in your car. It’s a great tool, but you can't always rely on it. Just like a GPS can take you to a cornfield instead of a country store, a pulse oximeter can sometimes give inaccurate readings,” Welsh says. If you suspect an inaccurate reading, she recommends taking a second reading and alerting your doctor if your results are abnormal.

User-friendly design

A pulse oximeter should be easy to use, with minimal buttons and settings that can distract from readings. “Focus on the display. Make sure the numbers are big, bright and easy to read,” says Welsh. Comfort, she says, is a major aspect of user-friendliness: “The finger clip should be well-padded and fit securely to your finger.”

Affordability

Of the pulse oximeters we tested, the highest-scoring and most consistent options aren’t necessarily the most expensive. Oftentimes, more costly options have compatible data-tracking apps, but Welsh says these aren’t always necessary. Our testing shows that you don’t need to spend more than $100 to find a reliable device.

How to read a pulse oximeter

Pulse oximeters can seem intimidating at first, especially if the display shows many results. But reading a pulse oximeter is simple when you understand what each number means and which ranges matter for your health condition.

What are the two readings on a pulse oximeter?

The two main readings on a pulse oximeter are the oxygen saturation (SpO2) and the pulse rate (PR), expressed as percentages.

  • Oxygen saturation. This number reports how much oxygen your red blood cells are carrying. People with lung or heart problems (like COPD, asthma, COVID-19 or heart failure) should watch this figure closely.
  • Pulse rate. This number shows your heart rate, or how many times your heart beats per minute. This can change with stress, fever, exercise and certain medications (like beta-blockers).

Other readings you may find on a pulse oximeter include perfusion index (PI), a plethysmograph and pleth variability index (PVI).

  • Perfusion index. This number indicates how strong your blood flow is — meaning how well the blood is circulating in your body — at the sensor site (like your fingertip).  
  • Plethysmograph. This is the little wave on the screen that reflects your heartbeat, or pulse. It’s used to measure changes in blood volumes or pressures in the body.
  • Pleth variability index. This represents how much your blood flow changes as you breathe in and out. It’s often used to monitor breathing changes in people who are undergoing fluid management, such as receiving intravenous treatments. The Masimo MightySat is the only device on our list with this reading. 

What’s a pulse oximeter’s normal range?

A pulse oximeter’s normal range can vary from person to person. Your lifestyle and health conditions can play a role, so it’s important to consult a health care provider to establish a baseline for your normal measurements. 

There are two clinically accepted ranges or patterns you should know:

  • Oxygen saturation. The normal range is usually 95 to 100 percent in healthy people. A reading that's below 90 percent could indicate that your body isn’t getting enough oxygen. People with certain heart and lung conditions may have a “baseline” reading below 90 percent. If your readings are between 90 and 94 percent, experts recommend consulting your doctor. 
  • Pulse rate. The normal range is around 60 to 100 beats per minute (bpm) at rest for most adults. Some baseline pulse rates are lower for athletes, while others are higher for people with certain health conditions or arrhythmias.

The three other metrics you may see on a pulse oximeter are perfusion index, plethysmograph and pleth variability index. These need to be interpreted by a medical professional. Medical experts told us that most people only need to know their oxygen saturation and pulse rate. 

Skin tone and pulse oximeters

If you have a darker skin tone, you should keep a close eye on your symptoms. “Research shows pulse oximeters can sometimes overestimate oxygen levels in people with darker skin tones. This means someone’s oxygen may actually be lower than the number shows,” says Johnson. 

If you have darker skin and see borderline-low readings (like 91 to 93 percent), pay attention to how you feel. “Shortness of breath, confusion, chest pain, dizziness, elevated heart rate or blue lips are warning signs to get help,” Johnson says. 

Does Medicare cover pulse oximeters?

Medicare does not cover routine pulse oximetry, which includes using a pulse oximeter at home to check vitals during the day. But Medicare Part B may cover a home pulse oximeter for the following conditions:

  • Acute respiratory dysfunction, or a sudden breathing problem with symptoms like altered or fast breathing, blue lips or distress.
  • Chronic lung, cardiopulmonary (heart and lung) or neuromuscular (nerve and muscle) disease involving muscles needed to breathe.

Medicare Part B may also cover a home pulse oximeter if it’s used as a continuous monitor in these circumstances:

  • When occasional checks aren’t enough to catch an unexpected drop in oxygen saturation.
  • When assessing supplemental oxygen or other related treatments in someone with low blood oxygen levels.

Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans may also cover pulse oximeters, depending on certain medical conditions. If you’re enrolled in Medicaid, coverage depends on your state and your health condition. “It’s always best to contact your insurance provider directly with questions about home monitoring equipment and coverage eligibility,” Welsch advises. The federal government maintains a list you can use to find your state’s Medicaid agency contact information and confirm whether your plan covers pulse oximeters.

Does private insurance cover pulse oximeters?

Private insurance may cover pulse oximeters, but coverage depends on your plan, location and health status. Some insurance carriers follow eligibility requirements similar to those of Medicare. Call your provider to see if you’re eligible for coverage based on your diagnosis and treatment plan.

Comparing the cost of pulse oximeters

How to save money on pulse oximeters

There are a couple ways you can curb costs: 

  • Savings plans. If you have a health reimbursement account (HRA), flexible spending account (FSA), or health savings account (HSA), you might be able to use funds to cover medical costs. Pulse oximeters are usually a qualified expense, but it’s best to check your account’s terms before buying.
  • Nonprofit organizations. Some organizations will send free medical supplies when you apply to their program. For example, Breathe with MD is a nonprofit serving those with a neuromuscular disease that affects breathing. You can request a free pulse oximeter if you show financial need and have a qualifying diagnosis.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best pulse oximeter?

According to our testing, the best oximeter is the Innovo Deluxe iP900AP. It delivers accurate results, boasts an easy-to-use design and has an affordable price ($37).

What does a pulse oximeter measure?

A pulse oximeter measures how much oxygen your red blood cells are carrying. Most healthy adults have a normal range of 95 to 100 percent.

Which finger should I use for a pulse oximeter?

Generally, a home pulse oximeter goes on your pointer or middle finger. If you’re on continuous monitoring, you may need to place it on your non-dominant side to keep the dominant side free. 

How accurate are pulse oximeters?

Pulse oximeters are a helpful tool for estimating oxygen saturation and pulse, but not all deliver accurate results. Some devices can be unreliable, especially for users with darker skin tones. Cold hands, poor circulation, movement, dark nail polish, bright rooms, a low battery or a poor sensor fit can skew results.

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.

Taylor Leamey is a Senior Writer based in North Carolina. She has also written for CNET, The Slumber Yard and creditcards.com.

