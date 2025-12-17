Best Pulse Oximeters of 2025

Bright, simple display. Daria liked the clarity of the screen. “The numbers are large and spaced far enough apart. I love that the numbers are in red. They’re brighter and make it easier to read,” she said. The screen also displays less information than other devices we tested, showing only oxygen saturation and heart rate (no perfusion index or plethysmograph). “I’d strongly recommend this product for someone who just needs a basic pulse oximeter reading,” Daria added. For more information, see our section on how to read a pulse oximeter.

No battery life indicator. The display may be easy to read, but home testers said it’s a little too basic. Perhaps that’s no surprise, considering the Zacurate is the only device we tested that doesn’t have a battery life indicator on the screen. Several survey respondents said they wished their pulse oximeters had a longer battery life, and not being able to check can add to the frustration. Plus, a low battery can lead to less reliable readings, says Andrea Johnson, a respiratory therapist and the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) program coordinator at University of Missouri Health Care.

Members only Is Zacurate reliable? Zacurate is the only pulse oximeter we recommend that has neither FDA clearance nor third-party validation. For those who need a simple pulse oximeter for general health tracking, this device was shown to be just as accurate as the Masimo MightySat, which has both FDA clearance and third-party validation, but is $268 less expensive.

Easiest to Read: Masimo MightySat

Pros and Cons

Pros

Best display we tested

User-friendly app for data viewing and tracking

Comfortable and snug fit

FDA-cleared and third-party validated

Cons

Pricey

Difficult to position correctly

Features

App : Yes

: Yes Displayed results: Oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, plethysmograph and pleth variability index

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

Easy-to-read display. The Masimo MightySat was the only pulse oximeter to earn a perfect score from our home testers for its backlit display. “The black background with the white numbers makes it super easy to read. You can adjust the brightness and have the display move from landscape to horizontal,” said Donna, our 60-year-old tester who uses a pulse oximeter weekly to manage a specific health condition. Unlike our experience with the Innovo Deluxe, we didn’t need to adjust the display during our initial readings to improve its clarity.

Home testers said the Masimo MightySat has an easy-to-read display AARP Smart Picks

Intuitive and helpful app. Donna likes the companion app, Masimo SafetyNet, which she said was just as easy to understand as the oximeter’s display. “It's clear, simple and concise. The user experience is great, and it's very easy to find everything you need, including past readings and history. They show you everything right there on the home screen.” But she also notes that you need to download results to share them — there’s no way to send reports through the app. That’s a notable drawback if you’re looking to share readings with your doctor.

Tricky to position. Donna said there is a learning curve with this pulse oximeter. “You have to move your finger around a bit. There is a sweet spot of where it should be, because when my finger was too far in, it was saying my oxygen saturation was 90, which is too low and inaccurate,” she said. After adjusting the device, she found it comfortable and saw results in normal ranges.

Other pulse oximeters we tested

We also tested two devices from Oxiline: the Pulse XS Pro and the Pulse MD Pro. Neither performed well enough to make it onto our list of the best pulse oximeters.

Oxiline Pulse XS Pro and Oxiline Pulse MD Pro

Our home testers found both Oxiline devices easy to use, although they reported that the Pulse MD Pro was uncomfortable. “I wasn’t too impressed by the MD Pro,” said Donna. “I thought it was clunky and uncomfortable on my finger. It did the job but was too much for my daily use.”

The Oxiline MD Pro earned the lowest accuracy score from our home testers, receiving a 3 out of 5. “My first two readings dropped about eight points, which is unusual,” said Donna. “Once I re-positioned my finger for the third reading, it was more accurate. But this could be a problem if someone didn't notice.”

Although our home testers reported only minor complaints, we still don’t recommend these devices because we couldn’t verify their FDA clearance or third-party validation. Oxiline says on its website that its pulse oximeters have FDA clearance, but we were unable to confirm that ourselves. (We reached out to the company to verify its FDA clearance and are waiting for a response.) The Zacurate DL500, our pick for best value, has neither of those certifications, but the company website makes it clear that the device is not for medical use.

We recommend always confirming the accuracy of your device, no matter the brand, by comparing your at-home pulse oximeter results to those taken at your doctor’s office.

While it’s tempting to tape or wrap the finger clip to keep it in place, Johnson cautions against it to avoid inaccurate readings or pressure injuries. If you have small fingers that don’t fit well in pulse oximeters, she recommends a wrap pulse oximeter that wraps around your hand to secure the device to your finger.

How we tested the best pulse oximeters

We started our process by researching the market. What products are popular and why? Who has the best reviews – and are the reviews legitimate? After performing in-depth research and talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from dozens of pulse oximeters to the five we chose to test.

We purchased and unboxed each device ourselves, like any consumer would. We tested each device in our lab, assessing things like battery life, ease of use and maximum data storage. Then we recruited two home testers ages 50 and older with experience using pulse oximeters to give us their unbiased feedback. They took a minimum of three readings on each device and compared them to their normal pulse oximeter readings to gauge their accuracy.

Our home testers answered questions like: Were the devices easy to set up and use? How comfortable were they? Were the readings accurate? The three that excelled in our tests made our list of the best pulse oximeters.

For more details, see our pulse oximeters testing methodology.

How to choose the best pulse oximeter

According to our survey participants, the three most important factors when selecting a pulse oximeter were accuracy (56 percent), user-friendly design (19 percent) and affordability (17 percent).

Accuracy

You want a pulse oximeter you can count on to deliver accurate results. Options intended for medical use will state that they have FDA 510(k) clearance (usually on the brand’s product page). Pulse oximeters that are advertised for wellness or sports are generally not evaluated and cleared by the FDA. You can also check Open Oximetry, a non-government organization funded by and based at the University of California, San Francisco. This growing database independently tests pulse oximeters for reliable readings.

“I always tell my patients to think of a pulse oximeter like a GPS in your car. It’s a great tool, but you can't always rely on it. Just like a GPS can take you to a cornfield instead of a country store, a pulse oximeter can sometimes give inaccurate readings,” Welsh says. If you suspect an inaccurate reading, she recommends taking a second reading and alerting your doctor if your results are abnormal.

User-friendly design

A pulse oximeter should be easy to use, with minimal buttons and settings that can distract from readings. “Focus on the display. Make sure the numbers are big, bright and easy to read,” says Welsh. Comfort, she says, is a major aspect of user-friendliness: “The finger clip should be well-padded and fit securely to your finger.”