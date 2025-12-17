AARP Hearing Center
For people with lung or heart problems who have a risk of low blood oxygen levels, a pulse oximeter — which measures the amount of oxygen in your blood — can be a helpful home health monitoring tool (like a blood pressure monitor). Although they’ve been around for decades, pulse oximeters became more widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because falling oxygen levels can be an early warning sign that your health is deteriorating.
If you’re shopping for the best pulse oximeter to add to your home medical kit, the choices can be overwhelming. Online brands offer different features at some surprisingly high — and suspiciously low — prices. How can you tell which ones are worth the money? To help, we conducted a series of lab tests and home-user testing of five of the most popular pulse oximeters for accuracy, comfort, ease of use and other key criteria.
We started our testing process by talking with relevant medical experts, surveying 300 adults ages 50 and older who use pulse oximeters and researching the top-selling brands on the market. From there, we whittled down our list of devices to test based on factors like consumer reviews, affordability, accessibility and our survey results.
We only recommend three of the five devices we tested. The Innovo Deluxe iP900AP was our top performer, earning close to perfect scores in every category. The Zacurate DL500 stood out for its accuracy and low price, while the Masimo MightySat had the easiest display to understand. Read our full reviews below to find the right model for you.
Our top pulse oximeter
Innovo Deluxe iP900AP
- Best overall for accuracy and user-friendly design
- Bright, easy-to-use display
- Comfortable and secure fit
The best pulse oximeters of 2025
- Best Overall: Innovo Deluxe iP900AP
- Best Value: Zacurate DL500
- Easiest to Read: Masimo MightySat
Medical vs. recreational pulse oximeters
Some pulse oximeters are designed for medical use, while others are only for recreational use (like sports and general wellness). Those meant for medical use must receive clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). You can search the FDA’s 510(k) database to see whether a device is cleared.
Not all of the oximeters we recommend are cleared by the FDA. Many people, unless they need it to manage a specific condition, will find what they need in a recreational pulse oximeter (and save $200 or more).
Comparing the best pulse oximeters
Meet the home testers
Best Overall: Innovo Deluxe iP900AP
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Accurate results
- Helpful manual for easy setup
- Secure and comfortable fit
- Display orientation and brightness are simple to adjust
Cons
- Default settings make numbers hard to read
- No data storage
- Designed only for sports and aviation (no FDA clearance)
Features
- App: No
- Displayed results: Oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index and plethysmograph
Key takeaways from our hands-on testing
Easy to learn and use. The Innovo Deluxe user manual was the easiest pulse oximeter for our home testers to understand. “The visuals are very helpful, and the colors in the manual have great contrast, so it’s easy to read. There isn't an overwhelming amount of information on this product either,” said one home tester, 57-year-old Daria. She also liked that the screen rotated when she turned the device sideways to make it easier to read results. Although the default display was dark at first, Daria said adjusting the brightness was a cinch.
Accurate and affordable. Our home testers were impressed that such an affordable device was so precise. All three of their readings were only one to two points apart, and the Innovo Deluxe has the second-lowest price tag on this list.
No data tracking. The Innovo Deluxe iP900AP doesn’t store or track results, which makes it harder to identify trends. But our home tester, Daria, said the lack of data tracking wasn’t an issue. “This oximeter is good for someone who isn’t looking for an app included but wants all the easy-to-use basics at a lower price,” she said.
Is data tracking worth the price?
Pulse oximeters with data-tracking apps can cost up to $300. “For most, data tracking and saved readings will just increase the purchase cost,” says Emily Welsh, a registered nurse at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Usually, health care providers want to know a snapshot of your current reading. Keeping a written log or chart is simple, if necessary — and can help you save money.
Best Value: Zacurate DL500
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Low-priced
- Accurate results
- Bright, large display is easy to read
- Home testers found it soft and comfortable
Cons
- No data storage
- Lacks a battery life indicator
- Designed only for sports and aviation (no FDA clearance)
Features
- App: No
- Displayed results: Oxygen saturation, pulse rate
Key takeaways from our hands-on testing
High quality at a low price. The Zacurate DL500 is the least-expensive device on our list, but it earned some of the highest testing scores. “I really like this device. My favorite part is the soft and comfortable silicone cover. It’s a lot less tighter than what I’ve used in the hospital but still feels secure,” said Daria. Our lab team was also impressed — despite its low $30 price tag, it’s one of the most accurate devices we tested.
More From AARP
Guide to Managing High Blood Pressure
Lifestyle, medication, and natural alternatives that could lower hypertension
High Blood Pressure Symptoms, Causes and Tests
A resource guide for older adults facing hypertension
How to Combat Hypertension Without Medication
Try these tactics to help fight hypertension and bring your numbers down