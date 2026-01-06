Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Make a New Year’s resolution to drive safer in 2026. Learn more.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

AARP Smart Guide to Genealogy

29 tips to help you discover your roots and leave a lasting family legacy﻿

By
Comments
Published January 06, 2026
a paper cutout in the shape of a tree is shown on a green background. On the branches, there are blocks with people symbols
Genealogy isn’t just about discovering long-lost family connections. It’s also a hobby that can promote mental and emotional well-being.
Shutterstock

In this story

Genealogy Basics | Start With Your Immediate Family | Get Organized |
Search For Your Roots | Tips For Finding What You Need |
Preserving Your Family History | Staying Engaged

﻿Genealogy is much more than a fun hobby. In fact, research suggests that people who take up family history may benefit from reduced anxiety, higher self-esteem and increased emotional resilience. They can also gain a more profound sense of meaning and identity, a deeper understanding of their roots, and stronger family bonds. ﻿

Given the positive impacts of learning and curiosity on attention, mood, memory and well-being, genealogy might even stimulate improved cognition and brain health. That’s especially relevant to older adults. For them, genealogy can be a powerful way to not only explore their own ancestry but also leave a legacy that will enrich their children, grandchildren and future generations.

If you’ve never researched your family history, it might seem intimidating. Fortunately, there’s a treasure trove of tools and resources that can make it easier and more fruitful. This AARP Smart Guide will help you find and use them.

GENEALOGY BASICS

a photo shows an older adult male and a child are seated at a wooden, cutting photos and adding them to a family tree
Family trees are the building blocks of genealogy, while a comprehensive family history is the sturdy house that future generations will revisit time and again.
Getty Images

1. What is genealogy?

“The commonly held definition of genealogy is research in order to understand the particulars of a family tree: for example, who was married to whom, and their children’s names, with birth and death dates and places for each entry,” explains linguistic anthropologist Elizabeth Keating, professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin and author of The Essential Questions: Interview Your Family to Uncover Stories and Bridge Generations. ﻿

To devotees, however,﻿ it goes deeper than tha﻿t. “Genealogy is the process of uncovering and preserving who your ancestors were and how their lives shaped your own story,” says Crista Cowan, corporate genealogist at Ancestry. “Genealogy helps restore some of what has been lost. It gives us an emotional and biological connection to history, and to each other, in a way that very few things can.”

a pink brain on a yellow background

AARP Smart Guides

Packed with practical tips and expert advice, these comprehensive, deeply researched guides are designed to make everyday life easier and more rewarding.

Start living smarter today

2. Genealogy vs. family history

If your goal is to draw a family tree, basic genealogy sketches the branches. The next step — filling in those branches with colorful leaves and flowers — is the deeper discipline of family history. The former is about who, what, when and where; the latter is about how﻿ and why.﻿ ﻿

“I have thousands of names in my family tree, but most of them are just that — names. I have no idea who these people were or what they did,” says genealogy enthusiast Walter G. Meyer, his own family’s “unofficial historian” and author of If You Weren’t Here, This Would Not Be Happening: Plogs From My Life. “I like family history better.” ﻿

Amateur genealogist Debbie Kirsch agrees. “Family history … is when you dig into your ancestors’ lives. It is best described as discovering the dash between the dates,” she says. “As a family historian, you seek out the documents and the rich stories of their lives that go beyond mere existence.”

3. Set realistic expectations

Often, the spark that ignites a person’s interest in genealogy is daydreaming about the important ancestors they might have descended from. While it rarely aligns with reality, it’s a perfectly good place to start, says Lee Arnold, librarian emeritus at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. ﻿

“If you never thought you could win the Powerball lottery, you would never buy a ticket,” he says. “But it is that unrealistic hope that you’ll hit the jackpot that makes you do it.” ﻿

Similarly, if you’re dead set on unearthing famous relatives, you might want to temper your outlook. Instead, open your mind to the ordinary, yet no less interesting, stories that await. ﻿

“Most of us are descended from common people. The idea that I will discover that I am actually in line to be king of England is a fun fantasy, but I think my family would have kept better records if we were royalty,” Meyer says. “Although there may not be a castle with my name on it, I take pride that my ancestors served in their countries’ wars, and as steelworkers and other laborers. They literally helped build this country.”

START WITH YOUR IMMEDIATE FAMILY

A photo shows two older adult women family members sitting on a couch, having a conversation
The first step in building your family history is to have conversations with your closest family members.
Getty Images

4. Start with yourself

Because genealogy is about self-discovery, your own life is a logical starting point. “You are the star of your family tree,” says Kirsch. “Reflect on your own life and gather the documentation: birth certificate, school records, marriage records, newspaper clippings and so on.” ﻿

Kirsch likes to put the documents in acid-free sheet protectors and store them sequentially in a binder. “Add your baby pictures, graduation photos and those ticket stubs from your first concert,” she says. “Look through old photos or download images of the house where you grew up, along with a photo of your elementary school. You are immediately creating a legacy for your family, and it’s also a great exercise in organizing information.”

5. Build a basic family tree

A family tree is the bedrock of every genealogy project. To begin yours, “start with what you have,” advises professional genealogist, librarian and archivist Scott Andrew Bartley. “Go from the known to the unknown.” Begin from memory. “Start with yourself — enter your name, birthdate and birthplace — and then branch out to your parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles,” Cowan says. “Input all the details you know, step-by-step, as this creates the foundation of your tree.” ﻿

When you reach the limits of your own memory, enlist help. “There always seems to be one record keeper or one person in each generation who is really interested in the family tree,” says Bartley. “They﻿’re the person to go to.”

6. Conduct interviews

Interviews with living family members can fill in the branches of your family tree and capture the context that goes with them. “While the extant records in research are hugely important, there’s just no substitute for the way that people express their own experience,” says Dominique Jean-Louis, chief historian of the Center for Brooklyn History at the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City. ﻿

“While the historical record can often give us the empirical data like names, dates and locations, the personal stories that give this data meaning is really where you … give them color and a narrative.” Because “they may be approaching the end of their lives or have cognitive issues associated with aging,” start with your oldest living relatives, Keating suggests. “These older relatives have tremendous stores of knowledge and can give advice, too, on what directions to take in research,” she says. ﻿

Cowan recommends asking open-ended questions — for example, “What do you remember about your grandparents?” — while Keating suggests an “anthropological” approach. Ask﻿ relatives to describe how they lived as a child, for example. That “prompts stories to emerge as a person tells about life as it was when they grew up,” she says.

7. Document everything

For every person on your family tree, try to track down vital records like official birth, death and marriage certificates, says investigative genetic genealogist Sara Hoffman. “These three records get the ball rolling for learning more about the individual,” she says. “Pay special attention to other people’s names on the documents — witnesses are usually close family or close family friends.” ﻿

Written records are a vital part of genealogy, stresses Liz Sonnenberg, staff genealogist at memoir and family history publishing company Modern Memoirs﻿, Inc. “Conducting genealogical research … requires a commitment to uncovering the true story, ideally by following the guidelines established by the Board for Certification of Genealogists ﻿[an organization based in Washington, D.C., that establishes professional standards for genealogists﻿],” says Sonnenberg, who underscores the importance of having thorough documentation and reliable citations for all the information you gather. ﻿

“For all family historians, not just professionals, the Genealogical Proof Standard requires exhaustive research, source citations, analysis and correlation, resolution of conflicting evidence and soundly written conclusions,” she says. “It is a rigorous approach, but it is doable. And the reward is a credible account of our ancestors’ lives.”

8. Compare analog, digital approaches

The quality of your family tree — not to mention its accuracy — depends on the quality of the tools you use to create it. Both analog and digital tools have their advantages. ﻿

“I recommend archiving both digital and paper records,” Sonnenberg says. “Digital records provide a safe backup of paper, are easy to share with other people and enable inclusion in a published format. Paper records, on the other hand, have the benefit of inviting a more careful read of the document’s content. You can place ﻿printouts in chronological order to more easily formulate a timeline of events and determine gaps in our research.” ﻿

However, Cowan notes, paper tools can deteriorate, fade or get lost. “Digital tools … allow you to collaborate with other family members, making discoveries together and preserving them for generations,” she says. For more about digital tools, check out AARP Genealogy Online: Tech to Connect. Published in 2012, the book offers valuable guidance on researching your family﻿’s history using popular online resources.

Most Popular

GET ORGANIZED

A photo shows an older adult woman working through a stack of papers, making notes with a pencil
It’s critically important to have a system for organizing the information you uncover in your genealogical research.
Getty Images

9. Have a system

An organizational system can help you keep track of the vast number of records involved in genealogical research. ﻿

“I recommend assigning numbers to individuals and organizing them into family groups consisting of two parents and a child — recognizing that each individual belongs to two family groups, one in which they are a child, and one in which they are a spouse and parent,” Sonnenberg says. “This system eliminates duplication of filed records and repetition of reported facts across phases.” ﻿

A common numbering method that works in conjunction with Sonnenberg’s system is the Ahnentafel method, named after a German word meaning “ancestor table.” It’s a parent-child system wherein fathers are double the child’s number (2x) and mothers are double the child’s number plus one (2x + 1). In this system, the subject — that’s you — is 1. Your father and mother are 2 and 3; your paternal grandparents 4 and 5, your maternal grandparents 6 and 7, and so on.

10. Choose the right tools

Whether you use the Ahnentafel method or another numbering system, the right tools will keep you organized. ﻿

“While genealogical software facilitates the identification and tracking of complex relationships, a personal computer equipped with basic word processing and spreadsheet software is enough to research and record a comprehensive genealogical narrative and to construct genealogical charts,” says Sonnenberg. ﻿

Once you start amassing digital assets like interviews, photographs and vital records, cloud-based storage services like Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive can also be helpful. “Digital file storage services are tremendously useful since they have a greater degree of safety compared to paper, and they are easily shared and copied,” Keating says. Paper filing systems also work, if that’s your preference.

11. Stay on track with templates

﻿Pedigree charts and family group sheets are important forms for every genealogist’s toolbox. Both can keep you organized. ﻿

“Pedigree charts help map direct ancestors, while family group sheets document details for individual family groups,” Cowan says. The National Genealogical Society offers free templates for both forms on its website, according to professional genealogist Beth G. Wilson, who suggests filling out pedigree charts and family group sheets with great care. “All names should be full names, including middle names if known, and nicknames should be added in a note somewhere. Keep in mind that females should always be entered on charts by their maiden name only,” Wilson says. “All dates filled in on the charts should always be written with the date first, three-letter month abbreviation next and four-digit year last.” ﻿

For major life events, include locations complete with state, county and, if known, city, town or even neighborhood. “You should start with the smallest area first when writing in the location space listed on the chart,” Wilson says. “If a date is approximate, use the word ‘about’ or ‘estimated’ with it.” Finally, avoid abbreviations — they can be easily misunderstood — and refrain from anything that you haven’t confirmed with proper documentation.

12. Get a grip on photo storage﻿

Photos are an important part of genealogical research, according to Mitch Goldstone, CEO and chief photo archivist at the bulk photo-scanning service ScanMyPhotos.com. “Family photos are the emotional evidence of who we are,” Goldstone says. “A single image can connect four generations at once. Every genealogy project that skips the photo side of history is missing its heart.” ﻿

While most photos today are digital, genealogy often requires handling physical photographs, which you’ll want to digitize and organize. “I always recommend handling the originals gently, in a clean and dry space. Use cotton gloves, if possible,” Goldstone says. “Digitize early; prints fade faster than we realize. Scan at high resolution; keep backup copies in the cloud and on a physical drive; and label every file with full names, dates and locations. Include a short note or quote if someone remembers the story behind the photo. Metadata isn’t just for tech people; it’s a gift to future generations.” ﻿

Your genealogical photo archive can also include photographs of important documents that you want to preserve. “I like having the physical copies of family Bibles going back to the 19th century, listing births and deaths, but I also made digitized copies of those pages and all the old photos and birth certificates and immigration papers,” says Meyer. “If anything happens to the paper originals, both my brother and I have digital backups stored on our computers and on a thumb drive in his safety deposit box.”

SEARCH FOR YOUR ROOTS

A photo shows a library’s card catalog
While most of your research will be online, at some point you’ll probably find yourself digging through paper files at libraries or government offices.
Getty Images

13. Start your search online

﻿Almost every conceivable record from the past is now digitized and searchable. That’s why ﻿the internet is where the bulk of your search will probably take place, at least initially. The most popular online starting points are Ancestry and FamilySearch. Both offer access to family trees and a wealth of genealogical records. ﻿

Ancestry requires a paid subscription and features private, user-generated family trees. FamilySearch is free and uses a single, collaborative family tree that all users jointly contribute to, explains Bartley, adding that each site has its strengths and weaknesses. ﻿

“It helps to search both,” echoes Hoffman, who says you might be able to access paid sites like Ancestry for free via public libraries, many of which have memberships. “Mine requires you to search in person, but some offer remote options. If you are trying to save some money, this is a great way to start. You’ll discover quickly what databases you want to be able to access all the time, and which you don’t mind popping into the library for.” Along with Ancestry and FamilySearch, Meyer suggests checking out MyHeritage.﻿

14. Branch out to specialized sources

While genealogy websites have records from many external sources, it often helps to search those sources directly for information and records that may have been overlooked. ﻿

Wilson, for example, recommends consulting the National Center for Health Statistics, which has a state-by-state list of resources where you can request copies of vital records. Other favorite resources, she says, are the U.S. Census Bureau — FamilySearch has indexed every U.S. Census and made them available for free online, she notes — as well as Fold3 for U.S. military records and related historical documents. ﻿

Additionally, Newspapers.com has historic and modern newspaper articles, including obituaries﻿, and the Internet Archive hosts many digitized records, including city directories, yearbooks and telephone books. There’s also the Ellis Island Passenger Search database for immigration records specific to Ellis Island, and the David Rumsey Map Collection for digitized maps. For even more resources, Hoffman recommends Cyndi’s List, which links to multiple genealogical resources across many categories, including those specific to individual states, countries and continents.﻿

15. Take your search offline

While a lot of historical records are available online, brick-and-mortar resources may hold important gems you won’t find anywhere else. ﻿

“Local archives, courthouses, record offices and libraries are treasure troves of birth, marriage and death records, and land deeds and wills,” Cowan says. “You may also find archived newspapers or local histories that reveal community context around your ancestors’ lives.” ﻿

While libraries and other facilities have worked hard to digitize their collections — not only newspapers, but also things like maps and yearbooks — visiting in person can be especially meaningful, according to Jean-Louis. “Visiting library archives in person and handling documents physically is an experience that just can’t be replicated with a scanned image,” she says.

16. Visit genealogical centers

Perhaps the most valuable destinations for genealogical research are genealogical libraries like the FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, which has thousands of affiliated libraries around the world. ﻿

“The FamilySearch Library … is the largest genealogical library in the world﻿, and it is free and open to the public,” says Wilson, adding that the library is owned and operated by FamilySearch but houses many records not available on its website. “It holds billions of records.” Wilson says other major genealogical centers include the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana; the National Archives and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.; and the Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence, Missouri. ﻿

Don’t overlook local and regional genealogy and historical societies; many have trained genealogists on staff, according to Lynn Johnson, president of the Vermont Genealogy Library. “If you go to a genealogy society or a historical society, the people working there will be very invested in helping you find some answers,” Johnson says. “They’ll share your excitement, and they’ve got tips and tricks to help you that you can’t always get easily online.”

17. Try churches and cemeteries

Churches and cemeteries are “invaluable” for genealogical research because they preserve records that may not exist elsewhere, according to Cowan. “Churches often maintain baptismal, marriage, burial and membership records — sometimes centuries old — while cemeteries provide gravestones and burial records that reveal family connections, birth and death dates, and other details like occupations or military service.” One especially popular genealogical resource is Find a Grave, a free website you can search for burial information and gravestone images. ﻿

Churches may be trickier to access. “Churches can contribute, but they are hard-pressed just running their congregations and maintaining their buildings and grounds. Searching for your ancestors is not their main responsibility,” says Arnold. “Many individual churches send their records to their denominational archives.” State and local historical societies might be able to help with church records, according to Johnson; many have worked with local churches to copy their records, known as church “repertoires.”

18. Connect with community

Community-based groups that specialize in ethnic or religious histories can be helpful with research that requires unique perspectives, specialized knowledge or deep cultural literacy. Cowan offers as examples groups like the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) and the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS). ﻿

There are also genealogical and/or historical societies for Americans of German, Irish, Italian, Japanese and Polish descent, just to name a few. “Communities like AAHGS and other identity-based genealogy groups provide a vital source of encouragement, advice and motivation,” says Jean-Louis, who recalls a recent experience working with the New York chapter of AAHGS to develop the Center for Brooklyn History’s 2024–25 exhibit, “Trace/s: Family History Research and the Legacy of Slavery in Brooklyn.”﻿ ﻿

“If you’re researching your family history as a Black American, you’re going to encounter some pretty painful stories of opportunity that wasn’t available, or ancestors forced to make impossible choices because discrimination gave them no good options. Finding out a painful truth is a little easier to process when someone else who does genealogy can say, ‘Yeah, that happened to me, too. It’s so hard. Here’s how I dealt with it.’”

19. Plan a heritage trip

To take your genealogical research to new places — not just figuratively, but literally — consider heritage travel. “Traveling to the places your ancestors called home can profoundly enrich the process of genealogical research, bringing stories to life and fostering deeper connections with family history,” Cowan says. Kirsch has taken several such trips. “Going back to a town from which your family came lets you walk in your ancestor’s footsteps,” she says. “In a trip to Kinderhook, New York, I was fortunate enough to meet up with previously unknown distant relatives who welcomed me into their home. I’ve also traveled to Scotland and Ireland to see the places where my ancestors had lived. In some cases﻿, I was able to see the home they had lived in a century ago.” ﻿

Keep in mind that research abroad may require visiting archives, parishes and municipal offices in different towns where locals may be skeptical of strangers who don’t speak their language or dialect. “For this reason, having a local professional who knows the community, understands its nuances and speaks the dialect makes a tremendous difference,” says professional genealogist Marino Cardelli, founder of Experience BellaVita, a bespoke tour operator in Abruzzo, Italy. To make heritage travel as fruitful as possible, he recommends connecting with a local genealogist who can do research on your behalf ahead of time and act as your guide once you arrive.

20. Take a DNA test

DNA testing that traces your ancestry to specific geographic regions can fill the gaps in your family tree, Hoffman says. “You can’t just use DNA results. You have to correlate them with the paper trail and use old-fashioned genealogy,” she explains. “It offers a new way to break down ‘brick walls.’ My brick wall was my second great-grandfather. I knew the family lore of his voyage to America with three other brothers and a sister. I knew information but couldn’t find the missing links. In the end, it was DNA that solved it, because he had changed his surname on his own.” ﻿

Before you take a DNA test, however, make sure you’re prepared for the results. “Anyone testing should be made aware of the possibility that they might uncover secrets they may not want to know﻿,” says Hoffman. “Testers can discover half-siblings they didn’t know about, or that the father who raised them isn’t their biological father.” Whatever you learn, take the results with a grain of salt, Arnold advises. “I’m addicted to taking genealogical DNA tests. I’ve done it seven or eight times — I’ve literally lost count — and got back just as many varied results,” he says. “Am I really a Viking? Who knows.”

Privacy and security are also big concerns with commercial DNA testing. For example, in October 2023, a hacker leaked stolen data from 6.9 million users of 23andMe, a genetic-testing company, onto an online forum. 

A photo shows an older adult man and woman staring at a computer screen
While family research is often a solitary pursuit, some people find it useful to hire a professional genealogist to help out.
Getty Images

TIPS FOR FINDING WHAT YOU NEED

21. Remember, names can change over time

﻿If your surname is Clark or Smith, your ancestors might have been “Clarke” or “Smithe.” “A century ago, not as many people were literate, and this led to different orthographic variations,” notes Keating, who says names can create all sorts of roadblocks. “Women’s name changes at marriage are a challenge. Another challenge is researching family names in cultures where many people share the same first and last names.” ﻿

Cowan says that as you explore your family history, you may find your ancestors’ names listed in a variety of ways. “They may have gone by a nickname, [or] the name may be misspelled, mistranslated, mistranscribed or changed entirely,” she says. “Consider relationships, ages, locations and occupations, among other things, to determine if any two records are about the same person. Additionally, DNA testing can help overcome these hurdles by confirming biological relationships when paper trails get confusing.”

22. Consider hiring a professional genealogist

For many people, genealogy is a fun treasure hunt. For others, it’s a wild goose chase. No matter which camp you belong to, a professional genealogist could be useful. ﻿

“Some people want the information, but they don’t want to actually learn the process or spend the time doing it. Or they don’t have the time to spend doing it. That’s when a professional can help,” Johnson says. “In genealogy, we say that you’ve hit a brick wall when you need a piece of information but have used all the resources at your disposal. In that case, a professional genealogist might have more knowledge of the resources that are out there.” ﻿Professionals can also be helpful to those whose search would benefit from heritage travel but who don’t have the budget for it. “There are times when you need feet on the ground to access information,” Kirsch says. “Hiring a professional genealogist is often a lot less expensive than traveling to a site. I contracted with a Polish genealogist for a set number of hours. He was able to locate my family’s records from 1820 and provide me with copies and a translation. That was money well spent. Even if I had traveled to Poland, it is unlikely I would have been able to access the system and read the documents.”

23. Leverage social media

If your research hits a dead end, consider crowdsourcing your conundrum via social media. “There are many online communities that can be especially helpful for genealogy tips and support,” Cowan says. “On Facebook, groups like The Genealogy Squad and Genetic Genealogy Tips ﻿& Techniques provide a platform where you can ask questions, share research strategies and connect with fellow genealogists.” Reddit can also be useful; check out the subreddit r/genealogy.

a photo shows an overhead view of a wooden box, with postcards, photos and other correspondence spilling out
There are many ways to preserve your family history for future generations that don’t involve a box full of old photos. Think books, websites and recipe collections, for example.
Getty Images

PRESERVING YOUR FAMILY HISTORY FOR THE FUTURE

24. Write it down

In genealogy, research is only the beginning. Once you’ve mined your family history, decide how to extract the gems you’ve uncovered and share them with other living relatives, not to mention future generations. While pedigree charts can be interesting, a narrative of your family history is infinitely more engaging, according to Meyer. ﻿

“The facts and figures are just that,” he says. “For future generations to care — to really get to know these people — having stories about who those ancestors were … will make a big difference.” If you hate writing or it isn’t your strong suit, consider hiring a freelance writer to help you. You can even use artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. ﻿

“AI-powered storytelling tools … can help organize facts, suggest narrative structures or even draft stories from prompts. These tools make it easier for anyone to preserve and share their family’s legacy,” notes Cowan, who says audio recordings and transcriptions are another option. “If you aren’t a strong writer, try telling the story to a family member and recording it.”

25. Create a website

Your relatives need a way to consume the stories that you’re writing. Social media is one option, according to Cowan. “Many families start private Facebook groups where they can share photos, stories and memories with one another,” she says. “It’s also a great way to generate interest in the next generation, coordinate family reunions and share discoveries being made through other family history research.” You could also start a blog or publish a website. If your goal is to preserve family history for future generations, however, make sure you have a succession plan so that your site, blog or social media group can continue when you’re no longer around to manage it, Bartley advises.

26. Put it in a book

A website will vanish if the creator doesn’t maintain it. However, you can pass down ﻿a self-published book to kids, grandkids and beyond. “The major benefits of creating a printed book are access and durability, since all people do not use the same software and digital storage systems, and those tools can become outdated. A printed book stands the test of time, preserving a family’s unique story for generations to come,” says Sonnenberg, whose company researches and writes family histories, then assembles them with images into bespoke hard- or softcover books that can be printed in any quantity and delivered directly to your home. Ancestry offers a similar book-publishing service through AncestryProGenealogists, its professional genealogy service. Legacy Books is another company offering similar services.

27. A delicious idea

Family heritage books, websites and blogs can include any type of content you want. Narrative histories are one option, but you could also incorporate family traditions — for example, favorite family games, holiday rituals, vacation destinations or activities from generations past — or even beloved family recipes. ﻿

“Recipes and traditions are an important part of family history,” notes Keating, adding that interviews with family members are best for gathering this information because they “allow for a personal, memorable description,” which can be especially helpful when it comes to recipes. “Most recipes are quite minimalist, and many cooks don’t quite follow their own written recipes.”

a photo shows a woman and her daughter working on genealogy together in their living room
Teach your children to enjoy genealogy. Perhaps they’ll pass the hobby along to their kids, too.
Getty Images

STAYING ENGAGED

28. Keep learning

Like any skill, genealogy requires time, dedication and practice. You’ll never know everything there is to know, but you can always keep learning and growing. Johnson says amateurs and professionals alike can continue building their genealogy skills by attending conferences, enrolling in virtual and in-person classes, and visiting historical societies in their communities. ﻿

“Staying active and engaged in genealogy is so easy thanks to a range of workshops, online communities and local events,” adds Cowan. “These groups often share event notices, host discussions and collaborate on research challenges. For larger-scale engagement, conferences like RootsTech offer both in-person and online sessions with leading experts, and an expo showcasing the latest genealogy tools.”

29. Pass it on

Genealogy can be an enriching solo sport, but it’s most rewarding as a family affair. Sonnenberg says family historians can bequeath not only the fruits of their research but also the tools and skills that younger generations will need to carry the torch forward. “The best way to interest younger generations in your genealogy work is to include them in the discovery process,” she says. “After all, it is finding clues and solving puzzles that compels you, too.” ﻿

Remember the aforementioned family history book? Pass yours down with actionable items inside. “Consider including a list of questions in your book that you were not able to answer, and invite younger generations to pick up the trail,” Sonnenberg suggests. “Also consider leaving blank pages at the end of your family history book for future generations to record names, birth dates and locations, marriage dates and locations, and death dates and locations. In that way, you will make your genealogy a living history book.”

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All