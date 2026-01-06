Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Take control of student loan debt! Sign up for a free, live workshop on 1/8 and speak with experts.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

I Was Unprepared for the Grief of Selling a Family Home

Losing my mom brought waves of sorrow. The sale of her house amplified the pain

By

Stephanie Pearson,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 07, 2026
an illustration shows an older adult woman looking back forlornly as she exits her family home
Emptying a home in anticipation of a sale can cause grief that hits as hard as the death of a loved one.
Joseph Gough

“Wait a year before doing anything drastic” was a common platitude I heard after the death of my mother. It turns out a year wasn’t long enough. Selling Mom’s house 18 months after her death brought a tsunami of grief that felt more intense than the original wave.

This was not even my childhood home. After my parents retired three decades ago, they sold that house in Duluth, Minnesota, and moved to a cabin in the woods on a beautiful lake in rural﻿ northern Minnesota. But ﻿as Dad neared 80 they were fortunate to buy, as a form of insurance, a second, smaller home back in Duluth. Their plan was to live there only during the harshest months of winter, when their lake home became too snowed in. My sister nicknamed their delightful new bungalow “The Net,” as in “the safety net.”

In 2016, my parents offered to let me live in their basement as I transitioned back to my hometown from the Southwest, where I had lived for almost ﻿20 years. I paid nominal rent in exchange for mowing the lawn, shoveling snow and taking care of the house. It was a win-win situation. They were absent most of the year, and I quickly realized that buying my own house in a city with limited inventory was tough.

Plus, I loved the house. Black bears, foxes and deer roamed the backyard; it was within walking distance of a stunning hiking trail along a creek; and my parents had created a tranquil, lovely living space.  

a photo shows author Stephanie Pearson sitting with her mother on the steps of her parents’ home in 2015
Author Stephanie Pearson celebrated Mother’s Day 2015 with her mom at her parents’ Minnesota home.
Courtesy Stephanie Pearson

Three years after they bought the house, Dad died swiftly of melanoma. The stately white pines in the backyard were his final view as our family stood vigil over his hospice bed.

After my father died, Mom and I lived a peaceful coexistence, weathering our unique forms of grief and, eventually, enduring the extreme isolation of the pandemic together. As COVID began to wane, my fiancé and I finally found a home of our own. I was reluctant to leave Mom. She was the best roommate I had ever had: respectful, independent and full of fun. But she encouraged me to take the leap, knowing that the move was a step I needed to take for my own life.

Three years later, Mom died, more suddenly than my father, from pancreatic cancer. In her last weeks she, too, was cradled by The Net as she hugged tearful goodbyes to close friends and family while lying on her immaculate white couch, smiling through cruel pain.

I wasn’t surprised by the crippling grief I felt in the months immediately following her death. What did surprise me, however, was the intensity of the grief, compounded by guilt, when I made the decision to sell her house.

Most Popular

At a loss for how to understand, or even articulate, the sadness I was feeling, I turned to the internet and was disappointed to find a dearth of resources that addressed grief surrounding the sale of a home. Houses are, after all, the foundation for life, the places we eat, sleep and make memories with loved ones.

I eventually found Lauren Breen, a professor of psychology at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, who has made it her life’s work to understand the psychology of grief and loss over an entire lifetime, not just the acute phases immediately after the passing of a loved one. In 2020 she wrote a piece in The Straits Times about grieving a childhood home.

“Whenever there is a death loss, there are multiple secondary losses,” Breen told me. “We think of only the primary things, the death of a person, but grief also means I’ve lost a part of my identity or a former home — all sorts of cascading things related to that loss that come at different points in time.” 

Many people think that grief is a finite process with an end, she added. “Grief is not something you can necessarily ‘move on’ from. It is a culmination of everything in our life; it could be something we lost 10 or 50 years ago.”

To help clients move through grief of any kind, Breen focuses on helping them establish “grief literacy.” “Just like talking about the environment, politics and football, death and grief should be something to talk about,” she said.﻿

Breen sent me an article written by two Canadian colleagues, Mary Ellen Macdonald and Susan Cadell, cofounders of Grief Matters, a Canadian organization that helps communities make room for grief. In the article, they wrote, “Grief is whatever the griever says it is.” In my case, it was the tortuous and protracted process of letting go of my mom’s house﻿, the most tangible connection to her﻿ I still had.  

Breen’s recommendations for working through this non-death loss﻿ were to take﻿ a small, physical piece of the house, like a plant from the garden, or the doorframe molding where family heights were measured. When I asked her if looking at photos was a healthy option, she said I should look at them only occasionally﻿ —﻿ say, an hour on a Sunday afternoon﻿ —﻿ so that I could stay in control of the grief rather than it taking control of me. 

“If it’s something taking up your whole life,” Breen told me, “that would be a problem, and the point at which you need help.”

I now see that I was in the category of “needing help” last summer. I spent many sleepless nights mulling over minutiae: When do I have time to clean the gutters? What if the roof leaks when I’m not there? What if I get a renter and they trash the place? And the larger, existential questions: How can I even think of renting or selling this house when it was given to me in such love?

I became so obsessed with the house that I would check in multiple times per week, weeding, watering the plants and keeping everything just so, in the subconscious hope that Mom would magically walk back through the door someday.

Finances finally forced my hand. As funds dwindled and months dragged on without finding a suitable renter, my ﻿fiancé and I realized we couldn’t afford to maintain two houses. We had to let one go.

Mom’s house sold in a week. I had one month to move everything out and prepare it for the new owners, slowly dismantling the beautifully curated house piece by piece. The day before closing, my sister and I sat on the floor in the empty living room, exactly where Dad’s hospice bed overlooked the backyard. We lit a candle, read a few carefully selected poems, cried and thanked the house for the sanctuary it provided our parents.

The grief still flows in waves, and probably will for some time. The new owners love the house, but I can’t yet bring myself to drive by. I do find comfort, however, in the wooden sign that once hung outside the door and now hangs outside my own house.﻿ It’s a relic from our Swedish great-grandfather, inscribed with one word of welcome: Välkommen.

AARP essays share a point of view in the author’s voice, drawn from expertise or experience, and do not necessarily reflect the views of AARP.

%{postComment}%

Stephanie Pearson is a contributing editor to Outside magazine. Her next book for National Geographic, 100 Hikes of a Lifetime USA, will be published in April.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All