“Wait a year before doing anything drastic” was a common platitude I heard after the death of my mother. It turns out a year wasn’t long enough. Selling Mom’s house 18 months after her death brought a tsunami of grief that felt more intense than the original wave.

This was not even my childhood home. After my parents retired three decades ago, they sold that house in Duluth, Minnesota, and moved to a cabin in the woods on a beautiful lake in rural﻿ northern Minnesota. But ﻿as Dad neared 80 they were fortunate to buy, as a form of insurance, a second, smaller home back in Duluth. Their plan was to live there only during the harshest months of winter, when their lake home became too snowed in. My sister nicknamed their delightful new bungalow “The Net,” as in “the safety net.”

Members only

In 2016, my parents offered to let me live in their basement as I transitioned back to my hometown from the Southwest, where I had lived for almost ﻿20 years. I paid nominal rent in exchange for mowing the lawn, shoveling snow and taking care of the house. It was a win-win situation. They were absent most of the year, and I quickly realized that buying my own house in a city with limited inventory was tough.

Plus, I loved the house. Black bears, foxes and deer roamed the backyard; it was within walking distance of a stunning hiking trail along a creek; and my parents had created a tranquil, lovely living space.

Author Stephanie Pearson celebrated Mother’s Day 2015 with her mom at her parents’ Minnesota home. Courtesy Stephanie Pearson

Three years after they bought the house, Dad died swiftly of melanoma. The stately white pines in the backyard were his final view as our family stood vigil over his hospice bed.

After my father died, Mom and I lived a peaceful coexistence, weathering our unique forms of grief and, eventually, enduring the extreme isolation of the pandemic together. As COVID began to wane, my fiancé and I finally found a home of our own. I was reluctant to leave Mom. She was the best roommate I had ever had: respectful, independent and full of fun. But she encouraged me to take the leap, knowing that the move was a step I needed to take for my own life.

Three years later, Mom died, more suddenly than my father, from pancreatic cancer. In her last weeks she, too, was cradled by The Net as she hugged tearful goodbyes to close friends and family while lying on her immaculate white couch, smiling through cruel pain.

I wasn’t surprised by the crippling grief I felt in the months immediately following her death. What did surprise me, however, was the intensity of the grief, compounded by guilt, when I made the decision to sell her house.