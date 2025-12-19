Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Grandfather Quarterback: Philip Rivers’ Surprising Career Comeback With the Indianapolis Colts

What we can learn from the 44-year-old﻿’s return to the NFL and his intergenerational mentoring

By

Eric Spitznagel,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 19, 2025
philip rivers
Philip Rivers was just a couple of weeks removed from coaching high school football when he joined the Indianapolis Colts.
Getty Images

Philip Rivers came out of retirement last week after nearly five years away from the NFL. The 44-year-old quarterback, who’d been coaching teenagers in Alabama, found himself leading the Indianapolis Colts’ offense in Seattle on Sunday, trying to pull off a late comeback against the Seahawks.

It didn’t end in a fairy-tale victory. Still, the bigger story for non-football diehards is what Rivers showed in his first game back: After three days of practice, he ran the offense, took hits from much younger defenders and looked steady enough that coach Shane Steichen indicated that Rivers is likely to start Monday night against San Francisco. Another headline-grabbing detail to his story is that Rivers, who just celebrated his 44th birthday on Dec. 8, is a father of 10 and grandfather to one.

Throughout his career, Rivers said he had two childhood dreams: to play quarterback in the NFL and to become a high school football coach, like his father. He fulfilled both, retiring from the league in 2021 to coach teenagers at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, where he built a 43–15 record over five seasons and led the Cardinals to consecutive state semifinals. Now he’s briefly reversing course, returning to the Colts for a desperate playoff push after devastating injuries took three of the team’s quarterbacks out of action.﻿

The circular path reveals something essential about what leadership looks like in the second half of a career. Rivers didn’t return to the NFL because he missed the spotlight or couldn’t let go. He returned because a team needed steady hands during chaos, and five years teaching 16-year-olds had taught him something valuable: how to lead when you’re no longer trying to prove you’re the best person in the room.

Rivers’ experiences moving between those two worlds offer a blueprint for what older workers bring when they stop trying to compete and start showing up to serve. Here are six principles that translate from the football field to any workplace.

Show up where the work is, not where the credit is

Rivers didn’t just coach from a clipboard at St. Michael Catholic. He was on campus constantly, even in the offseason, coordinating workouts and recruiting. He competed in the weight room with teenagers. He mowed the football field. 

Peter Cappelli, a professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, explains what older workers most reliably contribute to team performance. “It’s interpersonal skills, being able to get along with people, not be in competition with each other,” he says. “That helps in everything, passing along advice, getting them to help and so forth.”

Rivers modeled this. He wasn’t competing with his teenage players or trying to prove his superiority. He was showing up, doing the work and making them better. Cappelli adds that older workers also bring “less absenteeism and, believe it or not, turnover, because they are less likely to job-hop.”

Stepping up when stepping back would be easier

After Sunday’s narrow loss to Seattle, Rivers fought back tears at the podium. “There is doubt, and it’s real,” Rivers said. “The guaranteed safe bet is to go home or to not go for it, and the other one is ‘Shoot, let’s see what happens.’ ”

Rivers wasn’t trying to reclaim his youth or prove doubters wrong. He was modeling something rarer: the willingness to risk public failure because the team needed him. Michael Pittman Jr., a Colts receiver, told reporters he initially thought Rivers’ return was “kind of funny” until he realized: “Philip really invented this offense. This is the offense that he’s ran. And if we were gonna go get a guy, I think he’s him.”

Rivers acknowledged the risk in his postgame comments: “As you see every week, whether you’re 24 in the best shape of your life or whether you’re 44 and not so sure, anything can happen. So that has never been a concern of mine.” Then he added with a chuckle, “Something like that happens, I’ve got a long time to recover.”

Most Popular

Amy Edmondson, a Harvard Business School professor who studies failure and risk-taking, categorizes Rivers’ comeback as “intelligent failure” — a risk taken “in new territory, in pursuit of a worthy goal, informed by experience.”

For older professionals, she explains, “the research suggests the greater danger is not failing publicly in a well-designed, mission-aligned risk but avoiding meaningful risk altogether. Avoidance shrinks one’s learning zone, invites stagnation and sends a signal to others that preserving reputation is more important than discovery or contribution.”

Simplify without dumbing down

Rivers brought NFL-level complexity to St. Michael Catholic. Players confirmed that Rivers “would routinely use NFL clips to illustrate plays and how they should be blocked and how routes should be run,” according to Fox Sports.

But here’s what’s remarkable: He made it work with teenagers — not by insisting they do it his way but by engaging them in discovery. Noah Moss, a senior running back at St. Michael Catholic, who signed with N.C. State, told reporters, “It’s cool to know we’re running real plays. A lot of high schools just draw things up in the dirt, but it’s beneficial for us guys that are going on to play at the next level.”

The key wasn’t that Rivers imposed NFL methods on high schoolers. It’s that he used sophisticated concepts as a teaching tool, showing film and asking questions rather than dictating answers. Simon Cortopassi, the defensive coordinator at St. Michael Catholic, told Fox Sports that Rivers would say things like “Simon, we’ve got to tweak this” — collaborating rather than commanding, even though he had exponentially more experience.

Chip Espinoza, the dean of strategy and innovation at Vanguard University of Southern California, warns against what he calls the “bias of experience” — the belief that “the way I did it or we did it back in the day is the blueprint for everyone else.” Rivers avoided this trap by bringing the principles of NFL offense without insisting on NFL execution. He adapted the complexity to fit his players’ developmental stage. 

“Younger people love to be engaged in discovery, not told the answer,” Espinoza says. Rivers modeled this “learning with” approach: Here’s how pros do it; now let’s figure out how you can do it, given where you are.

philip rivers plays in a football game
Rivers played for the Colts in 2020 before retiring, but the 44-year-old grandfather returned to the field for the Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 14, 2025, in Seattle, Washington.
Getty Images

Your vocabulary reveals your values

Rivers never swears. Not in frustration, not in celebration, not ever. Five years coaching teenagers didn’t change that. “He’ll never say a cuss word. It’s the funniest thing,” center Maddox Caldwell told Fox Sports. “I’ve heard every other word besides a curse word come out of Coach Rivers’ mouth. ‘Jiminy Cricket’ is one of his favorites. ‘Darn it.’ He’ll get as close as you can without saying a curse word. He says ‘stinking’ a lot.”

The quirk became contagious. Caldwell admitted, “I’m around him so much, all of a sudden, I’m saying ‘stinking’ in my daily life. My family’s calling me out for it. ’Why are you saying ‘stinking’ so much?’ It’s because Coach Rivers says ‘stinking’ for everything.”

Timothy Jay, a psychology professor at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts who studies cursing, notes that language contagion in groups “depends on the authority figure’s favorability and the desire of those underlings who need to identify with them.” Rivers’ players didn’t adopt “stinking” because he mandated it. They absorbed it because they wanted to emulate someone they respected. 

Let failure be part of the lesson

After the Colts lost 18–16 to Seattle, Rivers spoke to his high school players. According to Yahoo! Sports, Rivers told them: “You can be all about it, and you can go after something and I can stand here to say, ‘It doesn’t always work out.’ It doesn’t mean you’re going to win, because there’s a lot of other teams that are doing it, too.”

This is the opposite of how many older workers handle failure. We hide it, minimize it, or blame it on someone else. Rivers did something rarer: He modeled it. “Maybe it will inspire or teach them not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen,” he said in his emotional postgame press conference. “Hopefully, certainly, I think of my sons and those ballplayers that I’m in charge of at the school, that they’ll see, ‘Crap, Coach wasn’t scared.’ There is doubt, and it’s real.”

The lesson wasn’t “I succeeded.” The lesson was “I tried.” Rivers had completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in his first game in 1,800 days. He’d kept the Colts competitive against one of the NFL’s best defenses. But the scoreboard said loss. And he let his players see him reckon with that reality publicly, tearfully, honestly.

Edmondson explains why Rivers’ transparency matters: “It is more powerful for leaders to model failure — more accurately, to model risk-taking and failure tolerance — openly than to speak abstractly about resilience, because it is the actual behavior of leaders that constitutes the data people use to infer what is truly valued and acceptable,” she says. “Not what you say but what you do.”

When Rivers framed his loss not as embarrassment but as evidence that “trying matters even when outcomes are uncertain,” he normalized intelligent risk-taking. “This is exactly the message younger people need to feel safe raising ideas, asking questions, acknowledging failures and stretching beyond their comfort zones,” Edmondson says.

Know when you’re the bridge, not the destination

Rivers keeps saying he’s not here to save the season. “He’s here to be a great leader, a great teammate, go out there, operate the offense, get us in and out of the right plays,” Steichen told ESPN. “That’s the process, and that’s the way he’s taken it.”

Rivers understands his role is transitional. He isn’t building a new dynasty. He’s holding the fort. And he’s comfortable with that because five years of coaching taught him that sometimes the most critical work is unglamorous maintenance.

He mowed the football field for five years. This potential NFL Hall of Famer wasn’t even the athletic director. He was listed on the school website “right there with the school nurse and the driver’s ed teacher, complete with yearbook photo and school email address,” according to Fox Sports.

Cortopassi said there were three other times Rivers contemplated returning to the NFL over the past five years, but “Monday felt a little different.” Why? Because this time, it wasn’t about Rivers. It was about a specific team with a particular need that matched his exact skill set.

Bruce Tulgan, author of It’s Okay to Be the Boss and CEO of RainmakerThinking, a consulting and training firm, says that “bridge leaders” like Rivers succeed when they understand their role from the start. “Everything flows from there,” Tulgan explains. Rivers did precisely this — he knew he was there for three weeks, maybe four, to stabilize a desperate situation. “One of the gifts of interim leadership is it allows the leader to set aside ego because you’re also setting aside [that] career ladder,” Tulgan says. ﻿

Rivers could have demanded to be the permanent solution or walked away entirely. Instead, he said: I can help for these three weeks, then I’ll go back to Alabama. Sometimes the most valuable contribution is showing up for the crisis, doing excellent work, and then gracefully stepping aside when the emergency ends. That’s maturity.

%{postComment}%

Eric Spitznagel is a features writer for AARP Members Edition. He was also a cofounding editor of The Arrow, AARP’s newsletter for Gen X men.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All