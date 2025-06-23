AARP Hearing Center
Published November 10, 2023
TV for Grownups
What to Watch on the Anniversary of JFK’s Assassination
See 11 documentaries and fictional films and shows on the mysterious killing
Events & History
The Day President Kennedy Was Shot
Bob Schieffer recalls reporting on JFK's assassination — and giving Lee Harvey Oswald's mother a ride
Events & History
Witnessing the Death of a President
Jenyce Gush was a teenager skipping school in Dallas when she saw JFK's assassination
Events and History
JFK Assassination Files Released
Records on Kennedy's 1963 killing with redactions removed send history buffs hunting for new clues
Events & History
Why We Still Love JFK
Six decades after his assassination, John F. Kennedy remains the most popular president in modern history
Events & History
I Survived the JFK Assassination
Events & History
6 Myths About JFK’s Death
The Kennedy Family Trivia Quiz
How much do you know about the Kennedys? Test your knowledge
Events & History
60 Facts About the JFK Assassination
Read through facts you may not have known about the day President Kennedy was killed
Podcasts
Rob Reiner on His Podcast ‘Who Killed JFK?’
Events & History
Election 1960: JFK on the Campaign Trail
John F. Kennedy was the youngest elected president, the only Catholic and the first born in the 20th century
Events & History
Jack and Jackie: Personal Portraits From a Public Life
Photographer Jacques Lowe provided the nation with insider access to JFK and his family.
Although Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts did not formally announce his presidential candidacy until Jan. 2, 1960, he had been setting the stage for several years.
Kennedy, a Democrat, would go on to win the presidential election, defeating incumbent vice president Richard Nixon, the Republican candidate, on Nov. 8, 1960.
Click ahead to see images of Kennedy on the campaign trail, during the first televised presidential debate and at his swearing in and inauguration.
Stories From People Who Became Witnesses to History
From the assassination of John F. Kennedy to the death of a princess, these ordinary people lived through extraordinary events
