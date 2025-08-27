Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

13 Iconic Restaurant Chains: Where Are They Now?

Some are gone but none are forgotten by nostalgic diners

By

Stacy Rapacon,

 
Updated September 02, 2025
AARP
Published July 08, 2020
/ Updated September 02, 2025
a store with a sign that says food here, while a closed sign flashes
AARP

Restaurants come and go, but when an iconic chain closes its doors, it can be bittersweet.

Some of these beloved establishments were more than a place for a quick bite — they attracted legions of fans in their day and still conjure fond memories of meals past.

Here’s what happened to 13 of America’s most memorable restaurant chains.

Jump to Section
1. Howard Johnson’s
2. Bennigan’s
3. Hot Shoppes
4. Shakey’s Pizza
5. Steak and Ale
6. Bob's Big Boy
7. The Magic Pan
8. Kenny Rogers Roasters
9. Lums
10. Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips
11. Chi-Chi’s
12. Horn & Hardart Automats
13. Friendly’s

1. Howard Johnson’s

a historical photos of a howard johnsons
Chronicle / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1925

What happened: American road trips in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s were not complete without a stop at an orange-roofed Howard Johnson’s restaurant. It didn’t matter where you were coming from or going. With more than 1,000 locations at its peak, HoJo’s was bound to be somewhere on the way, ready to serve its signature fried clam strips, grilled hot dogs and 28 flavors of ice cream to weary wanderers. (The company also opened its first motor lodge in 1954.)

But it couldn't keep up with growing competition among roadside restaurants. Fast-food chains like McDonald’s could provide similarly limited menus quicker and cheaper. And fast-casual restaurants such as Applebee’s and Chili’s could offer a wider variety of food options and an upgraded dining experience.

Current status: The last North American HoJo restaurant, in Lake George, New York, closed its doors in May 2022 after 70 years of serving food to locals and tourists. Howard Johnson hotels have fared better over the years, with nearly 300 locations in the U.S. and overseas, thanks to Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the brand.

Back to List

2. Bennigan’s

bennigans storefront
Alpha Stock / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1976

What happened: The Irish-themed bar and grill was a popular spot for happy hours and family gatherings in the 1980s and ’90s. But it failed to distinguish itself from a growing field of casual dining chains that included T.G.I. Friday’s and Applebee’s, serving up similar menus of standard bar fare and ambiance. In 2008, with the Great Recession afoot, Bennigan’s buckled under the pressure of rising costs and falling consumer spending. Its parent company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and immediately closed its 150 corporate-owned locations. (More than 100 franchisee-owned locations held on at the time.)

Current status: Staging a comeback. As of July, there were six locations in the U.S. and 15 locations abroad, including in Mexico, Qatar, Bahrain and Cyprus, with more restaurants on the way.

Back to List

3. Hot Shoppes

a hot shoppes restaurant illustration
Pictures Now / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1927 

What happened: Marriott may be famous for its hotels, but the family actually got its start in the hospitality industry with a root beer stand that became the first Hot Shoppes, in Washington, D.C. The following year, the third location, also in the District, became the first drive-up restaurant on the East Coast, letting customers order curbside and eat food delivered by “curbers” or “running boys” off trays propped on car doors. By 1964, the chain had 73 locations across 13 states and D.C.

But in the following decades, people’s tastes and the Marriott Corp.’s focus shifted. As its hotel business grew in the late ’70s, the company wound down its restaurant holdings, which also included Roy Rogers and Bob’s Big Boy (more on the latter later). The last of the Hot Shoppes closed in 1999.

Current status: Anthem, a breakfast and lunch café at the Marriott Marquis in D.C., serves a couple of Hot Shoppe Classics dishes on its lunch menu. You can also try re-creating your favorite Hot Shoppes meals at home using the Marriott Hot Shoppes Cookbook.

Back to List

4. Shakey’s Pizza

a shakeys pizza interior
ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1954

What happened: How can you go wrong with pizza and beer? The first Shakey’s Pizza Parlor opened in Sacramento, California, as Ye Public House (except the pizza ovens weren’t ready on opening day, so it started with beer). Soon the company became the first pizza chain to franchise, in 1959 — a year before its rival Pizza Hut. By 1977, Shakey’s boasted more than 500 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan and the Philippines. But over the years, ownership changes and fighting between the company and its franchisees added a sour note to the chain’s simple recipe for success.

Current status: About 40 Shakey’s still stand in the U.S., most of them in Southern California. The chain has found greater success abroad, with nearly 300 locations in the Philippines.

Back to List

5. Steak and Ale

steak and ale restaurant
Paul Sancya/AP Images

Established: 1966

What happened: Take the Bennigan’s story, subtract the Irish theme, add a salad bar plus affordable prime rib, and you have the story of Steak and Ale. Restaurateur Norman Brinker is credited with founding both brands, along with Chili’s Grill and Bar, and helping popularize the casual dining experience in the U.S. At its peak in the ’90s, Steak and Ale had more than 110 dimly lit restaurants worldwide, pushing itself as the low-price option for an upscale steakhouse.

In 2008, however, squeezed by rising operating costs and shrinking consumer spending (thanks to the Great Recession), corporate Steak and Ale locations shuttered (along with sister restaurant Bennigan’s) after its parent company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

Current status: Hoping for a revival. On July 8, 2024, the first new Steak and Ale in 16 years opened in the Wyndham Nicollet Inn in Burnsville, Minnesota. Following its success, plans for new locations in Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, Wisconsin and New Mexico are underway, according to the company.

Back to List

6. Bob's Big Boy

a bobs big boy tray
Kilmer Media / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1936 

What happened: Predating McDonald’s, Bob’s Big Boy introduced the world to the double-decker burger, a virtual culinary emblem for the U.S. The Beatles even dined at the Burbank location while on tour in 1965 when they craved a taste of “a real American diner,” according to the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board. Like the East Coast’s Hot Shoppes — owned by the Marriott Corp., which bought the Big Boy chain in 1967 — it also operated as a drive-in, with carhops delivering orders to parked customers.

In the ’80s, the number of Big Boys topped out at about 950 nationwide. But that proved to be too many, and overexpansion left the brand heavy with debt. By 2000, when Elias Brothers Corp. (which bought the franchise from Marriott in 1987) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, 455 Big Boy restaurants remained.

Current status: Bob’s Big Boy still has a small physical presence. The Burbank location, which opened in 1949 and was deemed a California point of historical interest in 1992, is the oldest remaining Big Boy. It continues to operate, complete with carhop service and weekly classic car shows, along with 52 other locations — mainly in Michigan, with a few in California, Nevada, North Dakota and Ohio.

Back to List

7. The Magic Pan

the magic pan logo
914 collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1965 

What happened: Paulette and Laszlo Fono fled Soviet oppression in their native Hungary in 1956 and found refuge in the U.S. in 1957. Within just a few years, the couple opened the first Magic Pan in San Francisco and began feeding Americans’ craving for something different, a new taste of Old Europe. The sit-down restaurant’s menu was all about crepes — and so was the U.S. in the ’70s and ’80s. Customers delighted in the Magic Pan’s light fare of savory crepes (with fillings like creamed chicken or ratatouille) and sweet ones (such as strawberries and whipped cream), all for modest prices.

The Quaker Oats Co. acquired the Magic Pan in 1969 and spread the chain across the country. It peaked at more than 100 locations, before selling off its restaurants in 1982. By then, sales had declined as tastes changed and Americans sought heartier meals. New owners tried to adapt the menu, adding fried appetizers, pasta dishes and meat dishes. Still, the last Magic Pan locations closed in the mid-’90s.

Current status: A revival in the early 2000s brought the Magic Pan name back to a smattering of shopping malls and airports in crepe-stand, rather than sit-down restaurant, form.

Back to List

8. Kenny Rogers Roasters

a historic photo of a kenny rogers roasters location
Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1991

What happened: Country music legend Kenny Rogers partnered with former Kentucky Fried Chicken CEO and former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. to open his namesake restaurant in Coral Springs, Florida. The fast-casual chain centered its menu on rotisserie chicken, with several hot and cold side dishes, and quickly grew, up to a ’90s peak of more than 350 locations around the world. But it folded just as fast, unable to hold on against a flood of competition from KFC, Boston Market and Cluckers (which Rogers bought after it sued his restaurant). A Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing was made in 1998.

Current status: The last U.S. location closed in 2011, but Kenny Rogers Roasters is thriving in Malaysia and the Philippines. (You can still revisit the chain’s heyday by watching reruns of its infamous turn on Seinfeld — which was based on a true story.) Kenny Rogers died on March 20, 2020.

Back to List

9. Lums

a lums hot dogs location
State Archives of Florida / Florida Memory / Alamy Stock Photo

Established: 1956

What happened: Famous for its beer-soaked hot dogs, Lums first appeared in Miami Beach and gained popularity through the ’70s, with nearly 400 locations across the country at its peak. The company was doing well enough to go public in 1969, but a couple of years later, the restaurant chain was sold to John Y. Brown Jr., who was head of Kentucky Fried Chicken at the time (and still 20 years from partnering with Kenny Rogers). While KFC flourished, Lums struggled. The chain was sold again in 1978 but still couldn’t turn things around and ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 1982.

Current status: Remembered fondly.

Back to List

10. Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips

arthur treachers banner
claudio zaccherini/Shutterstock

Established: 1969

What happened: Piggybacking on the British Invasion of the ’60s, Arthur Treacher’s Fish ﻿& Chips pushed the traditional English fare of fried cod and fries onto America’s fast-food scene — never mind that it was founded in Columbus, Ohio. (Helping provide an air of authenticity, the chain’s namesake and spokesperson was the British actor who played Constable Jones in the original Mary Poppins film.) At its peak, the chain had aggressively grown to around 800 locations around the country in just a few years.

But fast-food competition — including Long John Silver’s, another fish-centric venture that opened in the same year — coupled with rising cod prices (driven up by the Cod Wars between England and Iceland) forced the chain to reverse course. By the early ’80s, some trouble between franchisees and corporate and a couple of changes in ownership saw the chain file for bankruptcy protection twice.

Current status: Managing to stay afloat. Three locations remain in Ohio﻿.

Back to List

11. Chi-Chi’s

a chi chis restaurant interior
GENE J. PUSKAR/AP Photo

Established: 1975​

What happened: Give Chi-Chi’s credit for popularizing Tex-Mex food. Opening far from the U.S.-Mexican border in a suburb of Minneapolis, the chain served up Americanized versions of supposedly Mexican cuisine, such as sizzling fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, fried ice cream and, of course, a margarita (or a pitcher of them) to wash it all down. In its first few years, Chi-Chi’s was a stunning success, with each restaurant pulling in an average $2 million to $3 million a year in revenue. It grew to 237 locations across the U.S. by 1986.

Its success also inspired a surge in competition: Other Tex-Mex chains like Chevy’s Fresh Mex (once owned by Taco Bell), El Torito, Casa Gallardo and On the Border ate into market share. Later, faster and cheaper options — including Chipotle (founded in 1993) and Moe’s Southwest Grill (2000) — threw their sombreros in the ring. In 2003, Chi-Chi’s filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but it was tainted green onions that finally shut it down. At a Pittsburgh-area restaurant, the bad bulbs caused a hepatitis A outbreak that left 636 people sick and four dead. The remaining 65 U.S. locations closed soon after. 

Current status: Gearing up for a comeback. The founder’s son recently announced plans to revitalize the brand and open a new location this year in Minnesota. In the meantime, you can get a taste of Chi-Chi’s at the grocery store: Hormel Foods now owns the Chi-Chi’s brand, used on products including salsas, tortillas, chips and seasonings.

Back to List

12. Horn & Hardart Automats

a horn and hardart automat in times square
Dave Pickoff/AP Photo

Established: 1902

What happened: Automats somehow seem both old-timey and futuristic. Centering on big, oddly stocked vending machines, the dining style invites you to help yourself to menu items — no human interaction necessary. You just insert the appropriate change into a slot and wait for your food to appear in a designated case among a wall of chrome and glass.

And it wasn’t just chips and candy or even fruit and wrapped sandwiches like you might be accustomed to finding in a vending machine. Horn & Hardart’s automats dished out fresh comfort foods such as macaroni and cheese, baked beans and all kinds of pie, both savory and sweet. The chain was also the first in New York to offer fresh-brewed coffee, for just a nickel a cup. Over the next four decades, the automatic restaurants gained in popularity, growing to more than 50 Horn & Hardart locations in Philadelphia and more than 100 in New York City. The 1918-19 influenza pandemic didn’t hurt, as it encouraged people to avoid interacting (i.e., social distance), and people tended to consider automats a clean and safe food-service strategy.

After World War II, however, fast-food chains started taking over, and people’s tastes shifted to burgers and fries. Automats couldn’t compete, and Horn & Hardart converted many New York City locations into Burger Kings. The last one in New York closed in 1991.

Current status: Horn & Hardart’s memory is preserved at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History﻿.

Back to List

13. Friendly’s

https://aarp.widen.net/content/kdoyps36xr/jpeg/AP20130226578619-2.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,80&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP

Established: 1935

What happened: What started out as a single ice cream shop selling handcrafted cones for a nickel in Springfield, Massachusetts, grew into a nationwide chain with over 850 locations, serving its signature ice cream, burgers and other casual fare. However, Friendly’s has struggled to stay relevant in a crowded market, and the chain filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and 2020. From 2020 to 2022, 23 locations closed. On July 22, 2025, the company announced Friendly’s ownership changed hands, with Legacy Brands International acquiring the company.

Current status: As of July, only 89 Friendly’s in 11 states remain, with the majority in Massachusetts and New York. Nonetheless, Legacy Brands says it has plans to open new Friendly’s restaurants in the South and Southwest.

If you prefer to have a sweet treat at home, Friendly’s ice cream and other frozen products are sold at grocery stores around the U.S.

Back to List
%{postComment}%

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All