Restaurants come and go, but when an iconic chain closes its doors, it can be bittersweet.
Some of these beloved establishments were more than a place for a quick bite — they attracted legions of fans in their day and still conjure fond memories of meals past.
Here’s what happened to 13 of America’s most memorable restaurant chains.
1. Howard Johnson’s
Established: 1925
What happened: American road trips in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s were not complete without a stop at an orange-roofed Howard Johnson’s restaurant. It didn’t matter where you were coming from or going. With more than 1,000 locations at its peak, HoJo’s was bound to be somewhere on the way, ready to serve its signature fried clam strips, grilled hot dogs and 28 flavors of ice cream to weary wanderers. (The company also opened its first motor lodge in 1954.)
But it couldn't keep up with growing competition among roadside restaurants. Fast-food chains like McDonald’s could provide similarly limited menus quicker and cheaper. And fast-casual restaurants such as Applebee’s and Chili’s could offer a wider variety of food options and an upgraded dining experience.
Current status: The last North American HoJo restaurant, in Lake George, New York, closed its doors in May 2022 after 70 years of serving food to locals and tourists. Howard Johnson hotels have fared better over the years, with nearly 300 locations in the U.S. and overseas, thanks to Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the brand.
2. Bennigan’s
Established: 1976
What happened: The Irish-themed bar and grill was a popular spot for happy hours and family gatherings in the 1980s and ’90s. But it failed to distinguish itself from a growing field of casual dining chains that included T.G.I. Friday’s and Applebee’s, serving up similar menus of standard bar fare and ambiance. In 2008, with the Great Recession afoot, Bennigan’s buckled under the pressure of rising costs and falling consumer spending. Its parent company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and immediately closed its 150 corporate-owned locations. (More than 100 franchisee-owned locations held on at the time.)
Current status: Staging a comeback. As of July, there were six locations in the U.S. and 15 locations abroad, including in Mexico, Qatar, Bahrain and Cyprus, with more restaurants on the way.
3. Hot Shoppes
Established: 1927
What happened: Marriott may be famous for its hotels, but the family actually got its start in the hospitality industry with a root beer stand that became the first Hot Shoppes, in Washington, D.C. The following year, the third location, also in the District, became the first drive-up restaurant on the East Coast, letting customers order curbside and eat food delivered by “curbers” or “running boys” off trays propped on car doors. By 1964, the chain had 73 locations across 13 states and D.C.
But in the following decades, people’s tastes and the Marriott Corp.’s focus shifted. As its hotel business grew in the late ’70s, the company wound down its restaurant holdings, which also included Roy Rogers and Bob’s Big Boy (more on the latter later). The last of the Hot Shoppes closed in 1999.
Current status: Anthem, a breakfast and lunch café at the Marriott Marquis in D.C., serves a couple of Hot Shoppe Classics dishes on its lunch menu. You can also try re-creating your favorite Hot Shoppes meals at home using the Marriott Hot Shoppes Cookbook.
4. Shakey’s Pizza
Established: 1954
What happened: How can you go wrong with pizza and beer? The first Shakey’s Pizza Parlor opened in Sacramento, California, as Ye Public House (except the pizza ovens weren’t ready on opening day, so it started with beer). Soon the company became the first pizza chain to franchise, in 1959 — a year before its rival Pizza Hut. By 1977, Shakey’s boasted more than 500 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan and the Philippines. But over the years, ownership changes and fighting between the company and its franchisees added a sour note to the chain’s simple recipe for success.
Current status: About 40 Shakey’s still stand in the U.S., most of them in Southern California. The chain has found greater success abroad, with nearly 300 locations in the Philippines.
5. Steak and Ale
Established: 1966
What happened: Take the Bennigan’s story, subtract the Irish theme, add a salad bar plus affordable prime rib, and you have the story of Steak and Ale. Restaurateur Norman Brinker is credited with founding both brands, along with Chili’s Grill and Bar, and helping popularize the casual dining experience in the U.S. At its peak in the ’90s, Steak and Ale had more than 110 dimly lit restaurants worldwide, pushing itself as the low-price option for an upscale steakhouse.
In 2008, however, squeezed by rising operating costs and shrinking consumer spending (thanks to the Great Recession), corporate Steak and Ale locations shuttered (along with sister restaurant Bennigan’s) after its parent company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.
Current status: Hoping for a revival. On July 8, 2024, the first new Steak and Ale in 16 years opened in the Wyndham Nicollet Inn in Burnsville, Minnesota. Following its success, plans for new locations in Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, Wisconsin and New Mexico are underway, according to the company.
6. Bob's Big Boy
Established: 1936
What happened: Predating McDonald’s, Bob’s Big Boy introduced the world to the double-decker burger, a virtual culinary emblem for the U.S. The Beatles even dined at the Burbank location while on tour in 1965 when they craved a taste of “a real American diner,” according to the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board. Like the East Coast’s Hot Shoppes — owned by the Marriott Corp., which bought the Big Boy chain in 1967 — it also operated as a drive-in, with carhops delivering orders to parked customers.
In the ’80s, the number of Big Boys topped out at about 950 nationwide. But that proved to be too many, and overexpansion left the brand heavy with debt. By 2000, when Elias Brothers Corp. (which bought the franchise from Marriott in 1987) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, 455 Big Boy restaurants remained.
Current status: Bob’s Big Boy still has a small physical presence. The Burbank location, which opened in 1949 and was deemed a California point of historical interest in 1992, is the oldest remaining Big Boy. It continues to operate, complete with carhop service and weekly classic car shows, along with 52 other locations — mainly in Michigan, with a few in California, Nevada, North Dakota and Ohio.
