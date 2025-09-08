101-Year-Old Woman Who Flew With Amelia Earhart Takes to Sky Again

In 2022, Wish of a Lifetime granted Anne Fiyalka’s wish to recreate a flight she’d taken as a teen with famed aviator Amelia Earhart. She was 101 at the time. Fiyalka died in 2024 at the age of 103.

On Nov. 5, 1936, Anne Fiyalka was a sophomore at Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, when Amelia Earhart came to the school to talk to a student assembly. Fiyalka didn’t know it, but her life was about to take a very unexpected turn.﻿

Members only

Earhart, the renowned aviator, was arguably one of the most famous women in the world at the time. Her exploits in the sky were the stuff of legends: She had become the first woman to fly a plane solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932, and subsequently set numerous women’s aviation records for speed and distance. Earhart was in the midst of planning an unprecedented flight around the world, and even her personal life was the subject of countless newspaper headlines and newsreel stories. She also was a well-known speaker, appearing at many public events to talk about her adventures.﻿

What You Can Do to Make a Wish Come True Wish of a Lifetime fulfills the dreams of older adults through personalized experiences that promote healthy and purposeful aging. Here are ways to support that mission: Help grant a wish with a one-time or recurring donation.

Subscribe to the Wish of Lifetime newsletter to read moving stories of joy and connection.

Spread the word or participate in wishes as a volunteer.

In addition to talking about her experiences, Earhart spoke to the girls-only assembly about serving as a role model. “She said it’s not only a man’s world — it’s a woman’s world as well,” Fiyalka, who was 101 at the time, recalled.﻿

The sudden turn for Fiyalka came after the assembly, when she was told she was one of three female honor students chosen to take a flight with Earhart from a local airport. Fiyalka said she had never flown in a plane, which would hardly be unexpected since commercial flights were expensive luxuries at the time.﻿

Her recollections of that event are still clear: The flight occurred almost immediately after the assembly. Fiyalka and her fellow students crawled inside a Lockheed Electra with Earhart, and comfort was not the plane’s first priority.﻿