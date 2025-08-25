The Best British Import TV Shows to Watch

From Downton Abbey to Fleabag, Black Mirror to Call the Midwife, American audiences can’t get enough of British TV shows. And luckily, series across all genres — period crime dramas, sexy spy thrillers — continue to be among Britain’s biggest and most beloved cultural exports. The past few months have yielded a fresh new batch to add to your watch list. All are either finally making their way to American streaming services after gaining praise across the pond (including this summer's crime show Code of Silence) or debuting in both places at once. Whether you’re in the mood for a ripped-from-the-headlines drama about an infamous terrorist attack, a Tudor-set literary adaptation or a Regency-era biopic, there’s a new British import for every kind of viewer. Here are the season’s best British imports to put on your calendar.

Dept. Q

This terrific crime show by The Queen's Gambit creator Scott Frank is like Slow Horses without the comedy. Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode plays a crankypants detective, haunted by the death of a colleague, who has a gift for alienating everybody, and also for solving cold cases despite being exiled to a basement office with a team of misfits. Except his misfits are at least as smart as he is, and one of them (Alexej Manvelov), a Syrian refugee who worked for the police there in dire circumstances, is absolutely brilliant, and highly motivated to catch the bad guys.

Watch it: Netflix

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

The 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which killed 270 passengers, crew members, and people on the ground in Scotland, serves as the inspiration for this gripping limited series. Colin Firth, 64, stars as real-life hero Jim Swire, an English doctor who lost his daughter in the terrorist attack and then dedicated his life to finding answers and bringing the perpetrators to justice. If you’re fascinated by this moment in history, it also recently inspired a CNN docuseries called Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 as well as an upcoming BBC/Netflix drama starring Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Merritt Wever (Severance) and Patrick J. Adams (Suits).

Watch it: Peacock

Black Doves

Keira Knightley earned a Golden Globe nomination for this witty espionage thriller, in which she stars as Helen, a for-hire (and very much undercover) spy married to the Secretary of State for Defence — aka, the man she’s spying on. When mobsters murder her lover, her cover is at risk of being blown, and she’s helped out by her “triggerman” Sam (Ben Whishaw) and her boss at the Black Doves organization, Reed (Sarah Lancashire, 60). It’s sexy, stylish and often surprisingly funny.

Watch it: Netflix