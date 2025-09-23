So you're experiencing a sudden craving for peanuts and Crackerjacks, and wild mood swings between euphoria and melancholy? You've got pennant fever! As baseball's regular season winds down and the playoffs heat up, MLB fans are about to spend a lot of time in front of the TV watching the action. But what are you supposed to do on those rare nights when there are no games — or (heaven forbid) your team's campaign ends prematurely? Well, we're on the case with this World Series-worthy list of 12 great baseball movies you can stream at home. Play ball!

Tim Robbins (left) and Kevin Costner Orion Pictures Corp/Everett Collection

Bull Durham (1988)

Before he was a director of timeless sports comedies such as Tin Cup and White Men Can't Jump, Ron Shelton was an infielder in the Baltimore Orioles’ minor-league system. So if anyone knows the truth of what it's like to toil in obscurity waiting for the call up to “The Show,” it's him. That hard-earned wisdom and eye for detail come through in every scene of this hilarious and eloquent love letter to America's pastime. Susan Sarandon's sensual, sage-like Annie Savoy supports her beloved team, the Durham Bulls, by having an affair with a different player every season. She's as much a mentor as a lover. But whom will she fall for this season? Will it be Kevin Costner's Crash Davis, a down-on-his-luck onetime major leaguer playing out the string in the bush leagues? Or will it be Tim Robbins’ Nuke Laloosh, the talented, loose-cannon rookie fireballer? Why not both?

Watch it: Bull Durham

Members only

Eephus (2025)

In the most beloved baseball movie in years (with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 100 percent), a couple of ragtag teams of mostly out of shape older players face off, insult each other entertainingly, and sometimes actually play baseball in the last late-fall game of the season. Actually, it's the last game ever on a ballfield about to be replaced by a new middle school. The ambling story resembles the movies of Robert Altman, Richard Linklater and documentarian Frederick Wiseman (who plays a radio announcer), and also the peculiar pitch that gives the film its title: an eephus is a pitch so slow it "stays in the air forever," making the batter "lose track of time." There's a real ballplayer in the mix, the eephus-friendly Major League pitcher Bill "Spaceman" Lee, 78, but most of the colorful characters on the field are in the game more for fun than to win it. Watch this love letter to a slow sport and you'll likely feel like one of its characters, who says, "I there anything more beautiful than the sun setting on a fat man stealing second base?"

Watch it: Eephus

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings (1976)

Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones and Richard Pryor headline this Bicentennial year classic about a barnstorming baseball team in the last days of the Negro Leagues. Tired of being treated as second-class citizens, Williams's Bingo Long forms his own team and travels to take on minor league white teams while adding a dash of Harlem Globetrotters-esque flash and style. Bingo Long doesn't shy away from tackling the third-rail issues of racism and segregation. But it also isn't afraid to leaven its message with heart, camaraderie and laughs.

Watch it: The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings

DON'T MISS THIS: 15 Great Football Movies to Stream Between NFL Games

Moneyball (2011)

Based the Michael Lewis bestseller that's become a Father's Day staple over the past decade, director David Fincher's underdog story chronicles the outside-the-box thinking of the small-market, small-payroll Oakland A's in the early 2000s as they followed a new approach to cobbling together a winning team on the cheap based on statistics and gut intuition. Brad Pitt is excellent and understated as the team's maverick general manager, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman is winningly crotchety as the team's manager, and Jonah Hill shines as the young front-office brainiac who cherishes math above all. As for Aaron Sorkin's script, it's pure hardball poetry.

Watch it: Moneyball