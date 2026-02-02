Actor Demond Wilson, Who Played Lamont on ‘Sanford and Son,’ Dies

Demond Wilson, who found fame in the 1970s playing Lamont on Sanford and Son and went on to become a minister, has died. He was 79.​

Mark Goldman, a publicist for Wilson, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died following complications from cancer on Friday.​

Members only

“A devoted father, actor, author, and minister, Demond lived a life rooted in faith, service, and compassion. Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served,” Goldman said in an emailed statement.​

Wilson was best known as the son of Redd Foxx’s comically cantankerous Fred Sanford character in a sitcom that was among the first to feature a mostly Black cast when it began airing in 1972.​

The thoughtful Lamont had to put up with his junkyard owner father’s schemes, bigotry and insults — most famously, and repeatedly, “You big dummy!”​

The show was a hit for its six seasons on NBC but ended when ABC offered Foxx a variety show.​

Wilson was born in Valdosta, Georgia, and grew up in the Harlem section of Manhattan, according to the biography on his website.​

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was wounded there. He returned to New York and acted on stage before heading to Hollywood.​

A guest appearance on All in the Family in 1971 led to his best-known role. Norman Lear produced both shows.​

Wilson told AP in 2022 that he got the role over comedian Richard Pryor.​

“I said, ‘C’mon, you can’t put a comedian with a comedian. You’ve got to have a straight man,’” he said he told the producers.​​

After Sanford and Son ended, Wilson starred in the shorter-lived comedies Baby I’m Back and The New Odd Couple. He later appeared in four episodes of the show Girlfriends in the 2000s, along with a handful of movie roles.​​

Though he returned to the screen at times, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1986 that the acting life was not for him: “It wasn’t challenging. And it was emotionally exhausting because I had to make it appear that I was excited about what I was doing.”​​

Wilson became a minister in the 1980s.​​

He is survived by his wife, Cicely Wilson, and their six children.​