Demi Moore, 62, says she’s inspired by 80-year-old veteran actor Helen Mirren.

“I look at someone like Helen Mirren and I think, Oh my God, she’s in her 80s. And look at how dynamic — and the work that she’s doing, the diversity of the work she’s doing,” she recently told Glamour. “And it says to me, Oh, we’ve still got a lot to do.”

Mirren, a best actress Oscar winner for The Queen, has been enjoying an impressive run with roles in the streaming shows MobLand and 1923 on Paramount+. She also starred in the recent Netflix mystery film The Thursday Murder Club.

Moore has experienced a career resurgence thanks to her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the 2024 thriller film The Substance. In January, she received an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture﻿–musical or comedy, marking her first major industry acting honor.

Glamour named Moore a 2025 global Woman of the Year. In the magazine interview, she spoke about being “so much more energized” in her career but recognized that “there is not as much available for someone my age as there is for someone in their 30s.”

“And it’s not a complaint, it’s just an observation,” the G.I. Jane star said. “And it just means that if I want to keep doing the kind of things that I’d like to do, then it might mean that I have to work a little harder, that I might need to work in a different way to find the material I want to do, or that I can’t just sit back and wait.”

She believes “it’s not over until you decide it’s over,” and “it may change and it may look different, but it’s there if you want to keep striving for it.

“But you have to want it,” she continued. “And sometimes I think we have to step back to reengage.”

Moore is currently starring in the second season of the Paramount+ show Landman. She received the award for best movie actress at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards in February.

“You know, if you had told me in my 20s that my 60s would be the best moments of my life, I wouldn’t have believed it,” she told AARP. “You couldn’t pay me to be 21 again."