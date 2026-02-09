Javascript is not enabled.

Brad Arnold, Lead Singer of 3 Doors Down, Dies

The frontman for the 1990s band had been battling kidney cancer

By
Associated Press​
 
Comments
Published February 09, 2026
brad arnold of 3 doors down performing onstate
3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold passed away on Saturday. He was 47.
Scott Legato/Getty Images

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, died Saturday, months after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. He was 47.​

The band said in a statement that Arnold “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”​

3 Doors Down formed in Mississippi in 1995 and four years later received a Grammy nomination for the breakout hit “Kryptonite.” Arnold wrote the song in math class when he was 15 years old, according to the band statement.​

Their debut album, The Better Life, sold over 6 million copies. A second Grammy nomination came in 2003, for the song “When I’m Gone.”​

The band said Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.”​

3 Doors Down released six albums, most recently Us And The Night in 2016. Singles included “Loser,” “Duck and Run” and “Be Like That,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2001 film American Pie 2.

While promoting their fifth album, Time of My Life, Arnold said he considered himself lucky to have carved out a career in the music business.​

“If you do something as long as we’ve done it, you can’t help but get better at it, you know?” Arnold told The Associated Press in 2011.​​

In 2017, 3 Doors Down performed at the first inauguration concert of President Donald Trump.​Arnold announced his cancer diagnosis last May, saying clear cell renal carcinoma had metastasized to his lungs. The band was forced to cancel a summer tour.​

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band said.​

