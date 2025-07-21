Books Preview: 44 of Spring’s Top Reads

It’s spring! Or pretty close to it, anyway. That means flowers blooming, warmer winds and a welcome flood of new reads. Below, we’ve highlighted a stack of fun, Richard Osman-style mysteries with older sleuths, plus literary fiction from stellar writers such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ocean Vuong. You’ll also find seriously dark suspense novels by Stephen King and Linwood Barclay, memoirs by Christie Brinkley, 71, and Tina Knowles (Beyoncé’s mom), 71, and a weighty biography of Mark Twain from Pulitzer Prize-winner Ron Chernow of Alexander Hamilton fame.

We could have added dozens of other worthy reads (The Paris Express by Emma Donoghue! Twist by Colum McCann! Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh! The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits by Jennifer Weiner!) but tried to keep the list manageable by winnowing it down to these 44 standouts.

Members only

Notable novels

Spring's notable novels include “Dream Count” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong, “Speak to Me of Home” by Jeanine Cummins, and “Jane and Dan at the End of the World” by Colleen Oakley. (From left) Penguin Random House, Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Penguin Random House

Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (March 4)

The first novel by the Nigerian author of Americanah in over a decade? Yes, please. Worth the wait, this book follows the intertwined lives of four women, beginning with a lonely writer spending the pandemic lockdown searching for meaning in her string of failed relationships. Then there’s her best friend, who feels she must exude strength despite being abandoned after announcing her much-anticipated pregnancy; her cousin, a lawyer who wears her success like armor against the world; and finally, her housekeeper, whose poise and integrity persist in the face of profound systemic injustices. It’s a sometimes heart-wrenching, complex web of stories about love, belonging, mother-daughter relationships and so much more.

Jane and Dan at the End of the World by Colleen Oakley (March 11)

Oakley’s newest situational comedy about a midlife date night gone wrong is as escapist as they come. Jane and Dan won the lottery: ﻿reservations at a remote fancy-pants restaurant frequented by celebrities. They might as well splash out on their 19th anniversary, Jane reasons, before dropping the bomb: She wants a divorce. Minutes later, the restaurant is invaded by a cabal of gun-toting climate activists. Even stranger, the captors seem to be following a plan ripped straight from Jane’s not-so-bestselling novel. Though chaos ensues (why can’t Dan read her lips after all these years?), Jane starts to ponder whether she’s been wrong about marriage. What if it’s more about liking and relying on someone despite it all and less about being head-over-heels in love?

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (May 13)

The author of 2019’s brilliant On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous focuses his new novel on Hai, a young Vietnamese-American man in the down-and-out, fictional New England town of East Gladness (actual Gladness doesn’t exist anymore) who forges an unlikely, lovely bond with Grazina, a Lithuanian widow with signs of dementia. The richly drawn characters are each struggling financially and emotionally — and living with lies to make their perceived failures bearable. The story’s no joyride, but you’ll surely close this beautiful novel feeling richer for having read it.

Speak to Me of Home by Jeanine Cummins (May 13)

This moving novel by the author of the 2018 bestseller American Dirt jumps through time to tell the stories of three generations of women, beginning with Rafaela, who reluctantly moves from her Puerto Rico home with her young daughter, Ruth, to St. Louis, where her husband is from. Decades later, Ruth, now distanced from her roots, is bewildered as her adult daughter, Daisy, forms a deep connection with the island. A crisis and an unburied secret compel them to wrestle with where they truly belong.

Also of note:

The Jackal’s Mistress by Chris Bohjalian (March 11): The author’s 25th novel, set during the Civil War, is a love story based on a real-life relationship between a Vermonter ﻿brigade officer and the wife of a Virginian prisoner of war.

The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick (April 22): A group of suburban women in the 1960s have their minds blown by Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique.

My Name Is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende, translated by Frances Riddle (May 6): The esteemed Chilean American writer sets her latest in the late 19th century, with a heroine, Emilia, born to a Catholic nun in San Francisco and a wealthy Chilean father who didn’t stick around. When Emilia, a journalist, heads to South America to cover the Chilean civil war and meet her father, she finds herself in danger (and in love).

The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (May 6): Lamb (She’s Come Undone and I Know This Much Is True) explores issues of forgiveness and grief in this emotional story about a young father whose life is derailed by a tragic accident.

My Friends by Frederik Backman (May 6): An aspiring artist finds herself on a transformative journey when she investigates the identities of three figures depicted in a painting, by the author of A Man Called Ove.

Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (May 13): This is another wacky Florida-set adventure where a famously incompetent man gets involved in a chaotic mystery. Expect lots of wildly colorful characters, Hiaasen-style.

Heart, Be at Peace by Donal Ryan (May 20): The twice Booker Prize-longlisted author writes about drug trafficking and secrets in the small Irish town where his 2014 novel The Spinning Heart was set.​

Fun mysteries with older sleuths

“Marble Hall Murders” by Anthony Horowitz, “Kills Well With Others” by Deanna Raybourn, and “Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man)” by Jesse Q. Sutanto are fun mysteries that feature older sleuths. (From left) Haper Collins, Penguin Random House, Penguin Random House

Kills Well With Others by Deanna Raybourn (March 11)

Raybourn’s witty follow-up to her huge bestseller Killers of a Certain Age again features four women in their 60s — Billie, Helen, Mary Alice and Natali — who work as elite assassins for an organization known as the Museum. Antsy after their year off from killing, they’re ready to take on a tough case involving an Eastern European gangster seeking to kill the Museum assassins who’ve obstructed his evil plans. The fantastic foursome sets out on an international adventure to find their trigger-happy nemesis.

Vera Wong’s Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) by Jesse Q. Sutanto (April 1)

The lovable but exasperating tea﻿ shop owner Vera Wong is getting bored: She needs a murder to solve, so she begins a search for the killer of a young high-rolling TikTok influencer named Xander by seeking out everyone connected to him and plying them with questions and home﻿ cooking. Like its predecessor, Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers (2023), it’s a fun mystery with heart.

Marble Hall Murders by Anthony Horowitz (May 13)

If you’ve read Horowitz’s Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders — the basis for the PBS mystery series — you know how wonderful he is at creating fun, twisty mysteries with layered plots: books within books. His third novel in the series brings back editor Susan Ryeland, who was nearly killed in Moonflower Murders and is now tasked with overseeing the writing of the next novel featuring fictional detective Atticus Pünd. With the former author of the series, Alan Conway, in jail, the publisher has hired a new writer: the erratic grandson of a famous children’s book author named Miriam Crace, now deceased, who was privately cruel to and despised by her grandchildren. As Susan reads installments of the new book (which we read along with her) about the sudden, mysterious death of a wealthy matriarch, she realizes that the author has left clues to his grandmother’s demise.