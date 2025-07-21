Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings and planning resources for all. Members also get a course on maximizing retirement income.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

OFF-PEAK TRAVEL

Budget-Friendly Locations

NEW TSA FEE

No Real ID? $45 Fee Starts Feb. 1

MEMBERS ONLY

LUXURY TRAVEL FOR LESS

How to Travel on a Retirement Budget

MEMBERS ONLY

PRESERVE TRIP MEMORIES

Ideas to Capture Vacation Moments

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Beauty & Style

Getting Winter White, Right!

Movies for Grownups

2026 Movie Preview

MEMBERS ONLY

MUSIC

Essential Songs for Gen Xers

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Pets

Great Ways to Bond With Your Dog

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

a hand is touching computer signals on a blue background

POSSIBILITIES OF AI

Weighing the Perils and Positives

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

SAFE AT HOME

Tips to Prevent Dangerous Falls

AGING IN PLACE

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

CAR BUYING

Beware of Subscription Fees

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel
Members Only
Members Only
Books

Why We Love Richard Osman’s ‘Thursday Murder Club’ — and Other Novels With Older Sleuths

Like Osman’s, many recent books feature smart and savvy older detectives on the case

By

Nicholas DeRenzo,

 
AARP
Comments
Published May 22, 2024
Collage of books including The Queen of Poisons, The Last Word, Lost Birds and Thursday Murder Club
AARP (Courtesy HarperCollins; Courtesy Mariner Books; Courtesy Harper; Courtesy Pamela Dorma Books; Getty Images, 2)

British comedian and quiz show host Richard Osman, 53, has taken the literary world by storm with his 2020 bestseller, The Thursday Murder Club, and the three follow-up books in the series. The humor-filled mysteries feature a quartet of British retirees living in a posh retirement village in Kent who team up to solve murder﻿s. Netflix has acquired the film rights to the books — with Helen Mirren, 78, Pierce Brosnan, 7﻿1, and Ben Kingsley, 80, set to star.

Book that says Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club
Courtesy Pamela Dorma Books

The Thursday Murder Club books have sold more than 10 million copies globally. What do readers love about Osman’s series? His U.S. editor, Pamela Dorman, senior vice president and publisher of Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, says she thinks they’re drawn to the characters, who “represent a range of smart, energetic, intrepid seniors, each of whom had an illustrious career — one a labor organizer, one a psychiatrist, one a nurse and one a spy. They bring all that experience to their new lives as amateur detectives.”

She says Osman “wanted to show that seniors are perfectly capable of bravery, intelligence and, above all, humor in their later years.” (﻿The author will debut another series in September with the book We Solve Murders, which features slightly younger detectives: 30-something Amy Wheeler and her 50-something father-in-law, retired police officer Steve Wheeler.)

Nicole Angeloro at HarperCollins, who edits Elly Griffiths﻿’ books, which are often compared to Osman’s (including The Last Word, described below), says readers are attracted to an appealing mix of humor and gravity in The Thursday Murder Club and Griffiths﻿’ novels. In The Last Word, “there’s a lot of affection among the characters and for the characters and fun,” she says, but “you’re still dealing with secrets and death.”

If you’re looking for other fantastic mysteries featuring older sleuths, consider these six, which run the gamut. Some feature Osman-style playfulness﻿;﻿ others are darker and decidedly uncozy.

 

The Queen of Poisons by Robert Thorogood

English screenwriter Robert Thorogood — who created the BBC One murder mystery series Death in Paradise — debuted his mystery novel series in 2021 with The Marlow Murder Club , about a trio of older women in Buckinghamshire who investigate a murder. The series has become so popular that it’s been adapted into a TV series set to air soon on Masterpiece on PBS. This year, Thorogood released the third book in the series, The Queen of Poisons , in which the Marlow Murder Club is called in to investigate the sudden death of the mayor during a town council meeting after traces of aconite (or “the queen of poisons”) are found in his morning coffee.

 

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Book that says Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, Jesse Q. Sutanto
Courtesy Berkley

A 60-year-old tea shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Vera Wong might not immediately seem like the sleuthing type, but when a dead man shows up in her store clutching a flash drive, she decides to channel her inner Sherlock Holmes. After stealing the drive, she assumes that the culprit will most likely return to the store to retrieve it, and she begins befriending and watching the customers who stop in the store as a form of detective work. Chinese Indonesian author Jesse Q. Sutanto also wrote the popular book Dial A for Aunties, which was optioned to be turned into a romantic comedy by Fresh off the Boat TV series cocreator Nahnatchka Khan.

 

The Night in Question by Susan Fletcher

This mystery set in an assisted﻿-living community is full of warmth and humor. It’s centered around Florrie Butterfield, a kindhearted octogenarian who’s led a life of adventure and romance — while carrying with her a long-ago trauma. After the community’s young manager, Renata, falls to her near﻿ death from a top-floor window and ends up in a coma, Florrie and a new friend, Stanhope, try to find out what really happened. Everyone assumes it was an attempted suicide, but Florrie feels in her gut that there was foul play. As she and Stanhope piece together the puzzle, Florrie unspools her own dramatic story.

 

The Last Word by Elly Griffiths

Book that says The Last Word, Elly Griffiths
Courtesy Mariner Books

Published in April, this murder mystery by British crime novelist Elly Griffiths, 60﻿, (author of the Ruth Galloway mystery series) follows a mismatched pair of detectives who have their own agency in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex: the 84-year-old Edwin Fitzgerald, who claims to be the oldest detective in England, and the Ukrainian-born Natalka Kolisnyk, a math whiz who is a half century younger. After a local romance author is killed, the pair go undercover to investigate at a writers’ retreat at an isolated estate. When another murder takes place, they seek out the help of detective Harbinder Kaur, who is featured in three other Griffiths novels.

 

Lost Birds by Anne Hillerman

The Oklahoma-born novelist, 74, is the daughter of author Tony Hillerman. After his death﻿ in 2008, she continued his famous series about Navajo tribal police detectives Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, while expanding the role of a younger cop named Bernadette “Bernie” Manuelito. In this latest edition, out in April, a retired Leaphorn takes on a case to find the birth parents of a woman who was raised by a bilagáana (white) family but believes she is Navajo based on an old picture of herself in a Native American blanket. As he dives deep into the backstory of an adoption that might be more than it seems, Leaphorn is contacted by a man he met decades earlier, school custodian Cecil Bowlegs, whose wife has been missing for three weeks — then the call is cut short by an explosion. If you want to see more of these beloved characters, check out the AMC series Dark Winds, which follows Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, 57) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) in the 1970s.

 

Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry

Book that says Old God’s Time, Sebastian Barry
Courtesy Penguin Books

The laureate for Irish fiction from 2018 to 2021, Sebastian Barry, 68, released this acclaimed novel last year, which follows a 66-year-old recently retired policeman named Tom Kettle who lives in the shadow of a Victorian castle overlooking the Irish Sea. With his wife and two children dead, he deals with constant pain, but his self-imposed isolation is disrupted when former colleagues knock on his door and ask him to look into a cold case involving a murdered priest. Far from the realm of cozy mysteries, this is a dark and dreamlike tale that explores themes of trauma, unreliable memories and grief, but still retains some of the poetic lyricism and humane warmth you might expect from the best Irish novelists.

%{postComment}%

Nicholas DeRenzo is a contributing writer who covers entertainment and travel. Previously he was executive editor of United Airlines’ Hemispheres magazine and his work has appeared in the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Sunset and New York magazine.

                                  More Members Only Access

 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

You Might Also Like

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All