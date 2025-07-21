British comedian and quiz show host Richard Osman, 53, has taken the literary world by storm with his 2020 bestseller, The Thursday Murder Club, and the three follow-up books in the series. The humor-filled mysteries feature a quartet of British retirees living in a posh retirement village in Kent who team up to solve murder﻿s. Netflix has acquired the film rights to the books — with Helen Mirren, 78, Pierce Brosnan, 7﻿1, and Ben Kingsley, 80, set to star.

Courtesy Pamela Dorma Books

The Thursday Murder Club books have sold more than 10 million copies globally. What do readers love about Osman’s series? His U.S. editor, Pamela Dorman, senior vice president and publisher of Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, says she thinks they’re drawn to the characters, who “represent a range of smart, energetic, intrepid seniors, each of whom had an illustrious career — one a labor organizer, one a psychiatrist, one a nurse and one a spy. They bring all that experience to their new lives as amateur detectives.”

She says Osman “wanted to show that seniors are perfectly capable of bravery, intelligence and, above all, humor in their later years.” (﻿The author will debut another series in September with the book We Solve Murders, which features slightly younger detectives: 30-something Amy Wheeler and her 50-something father-in-law, retired police officer Steve Wheeler.)

Nicole Angeloro at HarperCollins, who edits Elly Griffiths﻿’ books, which are often compared to Osman’s (including The Last Word, described below), says readers are attracted to an appealing mix of humor and gravity in The Thursday Murder Club and Griffiths﻿’ novels. In The Last Word, “there’s a lot of affection among the characters and for the characters and fun,” she says, but “you’re still dealing with secrets and death.”

If you’re looking for other fantastic mysteries featuring older sleuths, consider these six, which run the gamut. Some feature Osman-style playfulness﻿;﻿ others are darker and decidedly uncozy.

The Queen of Poisons by Robert Thorogood

English screenwriter Robert Thorogood — who created the BBC One murder mystery series Death in Paradise — debuted his mystery novel series in 2021 with The Marlow Murder Club , about a trio of older women in Buckinghamshire who investigate a murder. The series has become so popular that it’s been adapted into a TV series set to air soon on Masterpiece on PBS. This year, Thorogood released the third book in the series, The Queen of Poisons , in which the Marlow Murder Club is called in to investigate the sudden death of the mayor during a town council meeting after traces of aconite (or “the queen of poisons”) are found in his morning coffee.