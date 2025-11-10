Javascript is not enabled.

60 Unique New Words and Expressions Added to English Dictionaries

‘6,﻿ 7’ and ‘glaze﻿’ have been added to our expanding vocabulary

By

Andre Ellington,

 
Updated November 10, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published August 20, 2025
/ Updated November 10, 2025
an open dictionary spewing an illustrated assortment of letters
AARP (Getty Images, 2)

The English language is constantly evolving over time, and never more so than in recent years, as our online presence accelerates the spread of new expressions.

The ﻿60 words and phrases below are among the many that have been recently added to the Cambridge Dictionary (CD), Oxford English Dictionary (OED), Dictionary.com (D), which relies on the Random House Unabridged Dictionary as a source, or Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary (MW). Some of these words and phrases appear in more than one dictionary. Some of them you may have used (likechatbot”); others are on the stranger side (see: “no cap”﻿ ﻿and “6﻿ 7”).﻿

6﻿ 7, int: “A nonsensical expression connected to a song and a basketball player.” (MW)

41, int: “A nonsense expression used by teens.” (MW)

agentic, adj: “Able to accomplish results with autonomy, used especially in reference to artificial intelligence.” (MW)

air jail, n.: “The activity of lifting a pet animal, usually a dog, into the air and holding them there for a short time to stop or prevent bad behavior.” (CD)

ate (and left no crumbs), v.: “If it is said that someone ate or ate and left no crumbs, they have performed or done something perfectly or impressively, whether that be singing, dancing, or dressing fashionably and looking good, etc. In other words, they’ve done something flawlessly, as well as it could possibly be done.” (MW)

auntie, n: “a term of affection/respect for an older woman.” (MW)

aura, n.: “Cool’ factor; star power; stylish swagger.” (MW)

babygirl, n.: “An attractive male, often a celebrity, who is admired for being cute, sensitive, vulnerable, or stylish.” (D)

baddie, n.: “A confident, stylish, and attractive woman.” (MW)

barbiecore, n.: “An aesthetic or style featuring playful pink outfits, accessories, decor, etc., celebrating and modeled on the wardrobe of the Barbie doll.” (D)

beat-making, n.: “Esp. in the context of hip-hop: the composing or producing of beats.” (OED)

bed rotting, n.: “The practice of spending many hours in bed during the day, often with snacks or an electronic device, as a voluntary retreat from activity or stress.” (D)

bet, int.: “It can express enthusiastic affirmation, agreement, or approval, similar to ‘For sure!’ or ‘Great!’ It can accept a challenge, often humorously, similar to [Try me!’ It can also convey exasperation or disbelief, usually sarcastically, equivalent to ‘Give me a break!’ or ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’” (MW)

bingo card, n.: “A set of possibilities governed by chance; esp. a notional list of events, utterances, etc., regarded as being probable or expected in a given context or situation. Also in negative constructions, with reference to unexpected events.” (OED)

blep, n: “﻿A case of an animal with its tongue sticking partway out.” (MW)

brain flossing, n.: “A way of relaxing and reducing stress that involves listening through headphones to music and other sounds that have been recorded in such a way that they seem to move around the listener.” (CD)

broligarchy, n.: “A small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence. The word is a mixture of bro and oligarchy.” (CD)

bruzz, n: “Bros or brothers.” (MW)

burnt toast theory, n.: “The idea that a minor inconvenience, like burning your toast in the morning, might actually be preventing something worse happening later in the day.” (CD)

butter skin, n.: “A beauty trend where skincare and makeup products are used to create a very soft, smooth and glowing complexion.” (CD)

butthurt, adj. and n.: “Upset or offended in a way that seems over-the-top or silly.” (MW)

cash grab, n.: “The greedy pursuit of an opportunity for making money, especially when done without regard for ethics, concerns, or consequences.” (MW)

chatbot, n.: “A computer program designed to respond with conversational or informational replies to verbal or written messages from users.” (D)​​

clout, n.: “The slang sense of clout refers to attention, fame, popularity, and sometimes notoriety, especially the kind one may achieve on social media, whether by posting a controversial hot take or performing a stunt on video in the hope that it goes viral.” (MW)

collab, n.: “Collaboration; a joint project, esp. between two writers, musicians, designers, etc.” (OED)

cooked, adj., slang: “Having achieved a state of failure; being doomed.” (MW)

delulu, adj.: “Believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.” (CD)

demure, adj.: “Characterized by shyness and modesty; reserved.” (D)

digital sobriety, n.: “The practice of using computers, smartphones, etc. less in order to reduce the negative impact of technology on the environment.” (CD)

doom tourism, n.: “Visiting places that soon may not exist or be suitable for visiting because of environmental issues such as climate change.” (CD)

doomscroll, v.: “To spend excessive time online scrolling … through news or other content that makes one feel sad, anxious, angry, etc.” (MW)​​

eggflation, n.: “A significant increase in the price of eggs, normally because of higher production costs or shortages.” (CD)

false hit, n.: “An irrelevant, incorrect, or misleading item among the results of a search in a database, search engine, etc.” (OED)

fast tech, n.: “Electronic products that are made and sold cheaply, and often replaced, leading to e-waste.” (CD)

For You Page (FYP), n.: “A social media feed that contains personalized content based on the user’s interests.” (MW)

gen alpha, n.: “Short for Generation Alpha; a way of referring to the group of people who were born in the 2010s and early 2020s, or a person from this group.” (CD)

goated, adj.: “Considered to be the greatest of all time.” (MW)​​

goopiness, n.: The state, condition, or quality of being viscous, sloppy, and sticky; glutinous gooeyness.” (OED)

grim-faced, adj.: “Having a very severe, serious, or gloomy expression. Also in figurative contexts: stern, unrelenting, merciless.” (OED)

gut pop, n.: “A fizzy drink that helps good bacteria grow in your body and may keep you healthy.” (CD)

IDGAF: “I don’t give a f---.” (MW)

invisible string theory, n.: “The idea that two people who are destined to be together are connected by an invisible string that will eventually enable them to find each other.” (CD)

lewk, n.: “A play on the word look, meaning a particular style, fashion, or outfit, especially one that is unusual and impressive.” (CD)

naked quitting, n.: “Leaving a job without having another job to go to.” (CD)

nepo baby, n.: “A celebrity with a parent who is also famous, especially one whose industry connections are perceived as essential to their success.” (D)

no cap, adv.: “No cap is a slang expression meaning ‘genuinely; truthfully,’ used to emphasize the sincerity or seriousness of a statement.” (MW)

PMS-ing, adj: “Experiencing premenstrual syndrome. Also in extended use: emotional, moody, irritable.” (OED)

rizz, n.: “Romantic appeal or charm.” (MW)

shadow ban, v.: “To cause (a user or their content) to be hidden from some or all other users usually without the user’s knowledge.” (MW)

simp, v.: “To show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something.” (MW)​​

sigma, n: “A person who is coolly self-assured, independent, and driven.” (MW)

skibidi, n.: “A word that can have different meanings such as 'cool’ or 'bad,’ or can be used with no real meaning as a joke.” (CD)

skip-lagging, n.: “The practice of purchasing an air ticket for a flight with a layover at one’s true destination, getting off at the layover point, and skipping the last leg of the flight: a workaround to avoid paying a higher fare for a direct flight to one’s destination.” (D)

touch grass, v.: “To participate in normal activities in the real world, especially as opposed to online experiences and interactions.” (MW)

tradwife, n.: “A married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc., and has children that she takes care of. Tradwife is short for traditional wife.” (CD)

unc, n: “A shortening of the word “uncle,” often used humorously to indicate old age.” (MW)

well-fired, adj: “Heated at a high temperature to achieve a particular effect or quality.” (OED)﻿

%{postComment}%

Andre J. Ellington is an award-winning writer based in Michigan. His work has been featured in Newsweek, HuffPost and Yahoo News

