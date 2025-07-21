I Lived the Plot of a Romance Novel. Now I Write Them With Heroines Over 50

AARP Hearing Center
Have you read a romance novel recently with characters over 50? I’m guessing the answer is no.
This is exactly why my Modern Love romance trilogy was born. Flirting With the Beast, released in 2022, featured 59-year-old widow Andi McDermott, who’s snowed in at her mountain vacation cabin with the heat knocked out but finds some warmth in her enigmatic, handsome neighbor. I love writing stories like these — reflecting the courage and humor, strength and conviction of the older women I know. They have friends, they have a home, they have an identity. They’re grateful for the gifts in their life and not even sure they want, or need, romantic love, until it happens.
Now 61 myself, I find female characters over 50 far more interesting than 30-year-old heroines: We’ve been through it. We know our worth. We focus less on our bodies and far less on our insecurities — maybe because most of those insecurities are gone, replaced by wisdom, humor and an appreciation for the time we have left.
And I know my stories about women finding love later in life are realistic: It happened to me.
I met my second husband, Ty, 20 years ago, and our story could almost be a plot from one of my books.
He was 32. I was 40, based in Seattle with my two sons, going through a heartbreaking divorce, and working on my next book in Hawaii. I wasn’t looking for love, much less love in Hawaii, 2,600 miles from my Seattle home.
