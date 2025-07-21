How to Age Like Benjamin Franklin

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get a free job search toolkit with tools to improve your resume, job search tips and interactive worksheets.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

OFF-PEAK TRAVEL

Budget-Friendly Locations

NEW TSA FEE

No Real ID? $45 Fee Starts Feb. 1

MEMBERS ONLY

LUXURY TRAVEL FOR LESS

How to Travel on a Retirement Budget

MEMBERS ONLY

PRESERVE TRIP MEMORIES

Ideas to Capture Vacation Moments

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Beauty & Style

Getting Winter White, Right!

Movies for Grownups

2026 Movie Preview

MEMBERS ONLY

MUSIC

Essential Songs for Gen Xers

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Pets

Great Ways to Bond With Your Dog

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

a hand is touching computer signals on a blue background

POSSIBILITIES OF AI

Weighing the Perils and Positives

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

SAFE AT HOME

Tips to Prevent Dangerous Falls

AGING IN PLACE

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

CAR BUYING

Beware of Subscription Fees

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel
Members Only
Members Only
Books

How to Age Like Benjamin Franklin

The author of ‘Ben & Me’ finds lessons in the Founding Father’s well-lived later life

By

Eric Weiner,

 
AARP
Comments
Published July 04, 2024
Author Eric Warner, Ben Frankline and an hour glass
Photo Collage: AARP (Credit: Bill O’ Leary/Washington Post; Getty Images; Shutterstock)

I recently reached what Plato called the threshold of old age. I’m 61 — not old, yet no longer young. The adolescent of senescence. It is an uncomfortable state. I began to cast about for role models. I did not find any. We have plenty of exemplars for pretending not to age, but precious few for actually, well, aging.  

Then I stumbled across Benjamin Franklin and ended up writing a book about him, Ben & Me: In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life. He is the model for aging well that I was looking for. The last third of his long life (he lived to be 84) was by far the most interesting, and the first two-thirds were downright fascinating. It was during his closing act that he accomplished the most and changed the most. It was when he became an American rebel, when he charmed the French into supporting the American cause, which helped win the Revolutionary War, and when he signed the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. It was also when Franklin was at his happiest and most fulfilled. The man aged well.

Franklin loved systems, and though he never created one explicitly for aging well, I think he would approve of this list, an homage to this remarkable man on July Fourth, culled from his words and his life.

1. Be grateful for the health you have.

Franklin suffered from his share of health problems: gout and kidney stones, to name just two. He did take steps to alleviate his maladies. He consulted with physician friends and invented medical devices such as bifocals and the flexible catheter. Yet he rarely whined or complained. He treated his body with kindness and gratitude. As he wrote in 1790, some three weeks before his death, “I do not repine at my malady, though a severe one, when I consider … how many more horrible evils the human body is subject to; and what a long life of health I have been blessed with, free from them all.”

In Franklin's eyes, old age was not a failure. It was the natural outcome of a life lived fully. “People that will live a long life and drink to the bottom of the cup [must] expect to meet with some of the dregs,” he said.

2. Be bold.

Many people grow more timid as they age. They no longer tackle the impossible, indulge in the frivolous or tilt at windmills. Not Franklin. With each passing year, he grew more, not less, bold. At age 69 and living in London, Franklin was insulted one too many times by British pooh-bahs. He flipped sides and became a full-throated American rebel.

Two years later, with the Revolutionary War raging, Franklin was asked to represent the young United States in France. It was a dangerous mission, beginning with the ocean crossing. Should the British capture Franklin, he surely would have been arrested and possibly hanged.

Yet he accepted the assignment without hesitation. His philosophy of public appointments — never ask and never refuse — helps explain his decision, but he had other reasons. Life is like a good play, he told a friend. Endings matter. “Being now in the last act, I begin to cast about for something fit to end with.” He was not about to play the part of the distinguished yet irrelevant elder statesman. He wanted to go out with a bang, and the mission to France was just the sort of fireworks he craved.

3. Embrace doubt — and humility.  

Franklin was that rare and wonderful human who grew more, not less, intellectually nimble with each passing year. Well into his 80s, he continued to change his mind about vital issues, such as slavery. At age 81, he served as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention. (He was old enough to be the grandfather of many of the other delegates.) There, in the tense closing hours, he urged his younger colleagues to embrace their doubts and sign the document. “Having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being oblig’d, by better information or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise … the older I grow the more apt I am to doubt my own judgment, and to pay more respect to the judgment of others.”

4. Stay purposeful and active.

Franklin remained active well into his 80s. Rarely did he dwell upon his own mortality. “It has always been my maxim to live on as if I was to live always,” he told a friend. “It is with such feeling only that we can be stimulated to the exertions necessary to effect any useful purpose.”

In his 70s, he helped edit the Declaration of Independence and served as U.S. representative in France, securing vital funds for George Washington’s Continental Army. In his 80s, he was a delegate to the Constitutional Convention and president of the American Philosophical Society, as well as the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery. He was busier than ever.

5. Find joy in the little things.

Toward the end of his life, Franklin hosted a visitor, Andrew Ellicott, at his Philadelphia home. When Franklin began to heat some water so he could shave, Ellicott offered to help. Franklin demurred. He was going to do it himself or not at all. “He was determined not to increase his infirmities by giving way to them,” Ellicott recalled. To his astonishment, Franklin worked the razor with the ease and skill of a much younger man.

Shaving was one of those small pleasures that made life worth living, Franklin said. “I think happiness does not consist so much in particular pieces of good fortune that perhaps accidentally fall to [a person’s] lot as to be able in his old age to be able to do those little things which was he unable to perform himself would be done by others with a sparing hand.”

Franklin was determined to do what he could for as long as he could. And to the end, he partook in life’s quotidian pleasures: reading, conversing with friends, enjoying a glass or two of his beloved Madeira wine. Franklin cherished these small delights; amass enough of them, he believed, and the result was outsize happiness — at any age.

%{postComment}%

Eric Weiner is a former international correspondent for NPR and author of five books, including his most recent, Ben & Me: In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition


 

You Might Also Like

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All