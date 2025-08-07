Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try
again.
Free Webinar - Work From Home: Find Remote Jobs & Get Hired. Register today to watch on-demand anytime
Help
Register
Login
Hi, %{firstName}%
Games
Car rental
AARP daily Crossword Puzzle
Hotels with AARP discounts
Life Insurance
AARP Dental Insurance Plans
Travel
AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal
Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.
AARP en Español
Back
Health
Close Menu
Healthy Living
Conditions & Treatments
Drugs & Supplements
Health Care & Coverage
Health Benefits
AARP Hearing Center
Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss
Your Health
What to Know About Vaccines
Brain Health Resources
Tools and Explainers on Brain Health
Fitness
25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach
Money
Scams & Fraud
Personal Finance
Taxes
Retirement
Money Benefits
View and Report Scams in Your Area
Giving Back
Take the Charitable Giving Quiz
AARP Retirement Calculator
Your Money
25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store
Work & Jobs
Job Search
Careers
Small Business
Employers
Age Discrimination
Member Benefits
Flexible Work
Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed
AARP Skills Builder
Online Courses to Boost Your Career
Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)
ON-DEMAND WEBINARS
Tips to Enhance Your Job Search
Advocacy
Drug Prices
Saving You RX Dollars
Social Security
Fighting to Protect Social Security
Medicare & Medicaid
Advocating for Strong Programs
Caregiving
Supporting Family Caregivers
Webinars
Get More out of Your Benefits
Enrollment
When to Start Taking Social Security
Basics
10 Top Social Security FAQs
Tools
Social Security Benefits Calculator
Medicare
Medicare Basics
Medicare Parts
Signing Up
Initial Enrollment
Open Enrollment
Other Coverage
Getting Help
Tool
Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare
AARP Navigator
Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare
On-Demand Webinars
Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars
Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare
Care at Home
Medical
Financial & Legal
Life Balance
Local
LONG-TERM CARE
Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance
State Guides
Assistance and Services in Your Area
Prepare to Care Guides
How to Develop a Caregiving Plan
End of Life
How to Cope With Grief, Loss
Games
All
Recently Played
Word & Trivia
Rewards
Atari® & Retro
Mahjongg
Members Only
Staying Sharp
Solitare
New Games
Strategy
Arcade
Puzzles
Card
Juegos
Daily
Game Shows
Multiplayer
More About Games
Right Again! Trivia
Right Again! Trivia – Sports
Atari® Video Games
Throwback Thursday Crossword
Travel
Travel Tips
Vacation Ideas
Destinations
Travel Benefits
2026 Travel
Inexpensive Places for the New Year
winter getaways
Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter
MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL
Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip
Travel Rewards Cards
Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?
Entertainment & Style
Movies
TV
Music
Celebrities
Beauty & Style
Books
Movies for Grownups
Fall Movie Preview
Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew
Members Edition
Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook
Family & Relationships
Sex & Dating
Your Questions Answered
Grandparenting
Everything You Need to Know
Coping
Tame Your Fear of Death
Personal Tech
Home Technology
Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech
Get Happier
Creating Social Connections
Virtual Community Center
Join Free Tech Help Events
Home & Living
Aging in Place
Is a 55+ Community Right for You?
Recipes
Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two
Declutter
What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff
Auto
Car Buying
Driver Safety
Maintenance & Safety
Trends & Technology
Maintenance
Get More Mileage Out of Your Car
We Need To Talk
Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills
AARP Smart Driver Course
Assessment
Challenges
Articles
Videos
Building Resilience in Difficult Times
Tips for Finding Your Calm
Weight Loss After 50 Challenge
Podcasts
Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams
7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers
Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’
AARP Things to Know This Week
AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life
Get Moving With Our Workout Series
You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.
New Book
It Doesn’t Have to Hurt: Your Smart Guide to a Pain Free Life
Transform your life with the latest science-backed pain relief techniques and expert practical advice from America’s bestselling doctor and neurosurgeon
New Article
Sanjay Gupta Takes a Fresh Look at Pain and the Brain
What he found turned some conventional wisdom on its head
Book
‘Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age’
Keep your brain healthy and sharp with this science-driven guide for protecting your mind from decline
12 Weeks to a Sharper You, a Practical Guide
Keep your brain healthy at any age with this practical workbook through a 12-week program from the #1 New York Times bestseller
Video
How to Care for Someone With Dementia
A dementia diagnosis is the start of a journey, not the end. Sanjay Gupta shares tips to navigate the road ahead.
Tips From Sanjay Gupta, M.D., on Brain Health
Advice for a healthy brain from his new AARP-supported book, Keep Sharp.
Article
The Fascinating Capabilities of Our Brain
The renowned neurosurgeon discusses how to better understand the workings of our mind
How to Nourish Your Brain
Use the S.H.A.R.P. method to kick-start a healthy way of eating
Sanjay Gupta’s Prescription for Brain Health
Medical reporter says lifestyle changes are key to resilience
AARP Bookstore
Find e-books, print books and free downloads on health, food, technology and more
AARP Staying Sharp
An online program that shows you how to build habits that support your brain health — and have fun doing it!
Staying Sharp Challenge: Brain Health 101
Try an interactive challenge on the six key science-based brain health pillars, the foundation for Staying Sharp