Yeager - where to sell your used books

AARP Bookstore

AARP has published books on a range of issues. Find e-books, print books and free downloads on health, food, technology, money and work, home, family and caregiving, and more.

The Second Fifty: Answers to the 7 Big Questions of Midlife and Beyond

Expert guidance for living a longer, healthier, more meaningful second half of life

Living Now Book Award Gold Medalist

Using Artificial Intelligence Absolute Beginner’s Guide

By Michael R. Miller

Learn about today’s AI tools and how to get the best results. Turn ideas into art, write a great email, research everything from planning a trip to your next big purchase. And find out how to protect yourself from the risks of AI and distinguish AI fakes from the real thing.

Que Publishing* (40% off): Amazon, Barnes & Noble

AARP members: For 40% off, click on "Que Publishing” and apply discount code AARP at checkout

AARP members can get 40% off select AARP tech guides and other popular titles when purchased through the publisher.

Recent Bestsellers and Award Winners

The Whole Body Reset

New AARP health book looks at how protein timing for people in midlife blows away current government guidelines as we age

Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff

America’s top cleaning expert and star of the hit series Legacy List with Matt Paxton distills his fail-proof﻿ approach to decluttering and downsizing.

Love and Meaning After 50: The 10 Challenges to Great Relationships—and How to Overcome Them

by Julia L. Mayer, PsyD and Barry J. Jacobs, PsyD

2021 Winner: Gold Nautilus Award

Wise Moves: Checklist for Where to Live, What to Consider, and Whether to Stay or Go

by Sally Hurme and Lawrence A. Frolik

2021 Winner: Silver Nautilus Award

Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age

By Sanjay Gupta, M.D.

Money, Work and Retirement

500 Great Ways to Save

Get smart and start saving—without sacrificing the things you love

Social Security For Dummies

The one guide you need to navigate the often-complex world of Social Security benefits

The Fraud Fighter’s Handbook

A Guide to Detecting and Preventing Fraud

Health, Food and Cooking

sanjay gupta m d twelve weeks to a sharper you

12 Weeks to a Sharper You, a Practical Guide

Keep your brain healthy at any age with this practical workbook through a 12-week program

Medicare For Dummies

By Patricia Barry

Hearing Loss for Dummies

Improve your hearing, enhance your life

Inkspirations for Mindful Living

Art by Judy Clement Wall

  

Home, Family and Caregiving

A Guide to Making It Manageable

Sally Balch Hurme

'Love After 50: How to Find It, Enjoy It, and Keep It'

A comprehensive and intimate guide to love after 50 — the best kind of love there is

    

Personal Time

Love Your Age: The Small-Step Solution to a Better, Longer, Happier Life

By Barbara Hannah Grufferman

She Did It! 21 Women Who Changed the Way We Think

By Emily Arnold McCully

  

Technology

My iPhone for Seniors

By Jason R. Rich

My Facebook for Seniors

By Michael Miller

My Digital Entertainment for Seniors

By Jason R. Rich

  

Puzzles

Challenging Brain Twisters: 100 Logic and Number Puzzles

by Fred Coughlin, American Mensa

Carefree Sunday Crosswords

By Stanley Newman

Super Sudoku to Exercise Your Mind

By Frank Longo