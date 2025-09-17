AARP Hearing Center
PRE-ORDER THIS BOOK NOW
Also available in audiobook and e-book format wherever books are sold
“An essential operating manual for how to get well and stay well. I learned so much from this book.” —James Nestor, New York Times bestselling author of Breath
In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Victoria Maizes, a pioneer of integrative medicine, reveals the remarkable power of what she calls the “rapid recovery reflex”—your body’s built-in ability to restore balance and heal from illness, injury, and stress. Drawing on forty years of medical experience and cutting-edge research, Dr. Maizes shows that recovery may be possible for a wide range of conditions when you know how to support your body’s healing processes. From short-term ailments—like colds and sprains—to chronic conditions—like asthma and diabetes—to recovering from surgery, this book offers evidence-based strategies that may help speed up your healing and recovery.
Inside you’ll discover:
- Science-backed strategies that may improve the health of your skin, sleep, stomach, and more
- Integrative boosts that may support long term treatment of conditions such as heart disease, back pain, and Type-2 diabetes.
- Resources to build your own recovery toolkit with supplements, practices, and remedies for different conditions.
- Techniques that may really help when managing mental health, stress, and anxiety.
Dr. Maizes shows how to address the root causes of illness while providing practical tools to start feeling better. This comprehensive guide empowers you to take charge of your health and tap into the body’s remarkable ability to heal.
"Whether you have a mild cold or are facing major surgery, Heal Faster is an invaluable resource to ensure a smooth, complete recovery. With the deep scientific knowledge of a renowned integrative practitioner and the warmth and understanding borne out of decades treating patients, Victoria Maizes shows us that, with the right approach, the body really can heal itself. Read this groundbreaking book to find out how."—Dr. Andrew Weil, New York Times bestselling author of Spontaneous Healing, and founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona
"No matter your age, health, mindset or experience, Dr. Maizes provides the ideal roadmap to recovery for just about any situation your body might encounter. I know I will turn to it time and again and encourage you to do the same."—Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global
“This reader-friendly volume distils the medical wisdom and experience accumulated over decades by veteran physician and Integrative Medicine pioneer Victoria Maizes. Avoiding jargon or abstruse theory, and covering topics ranging from the common cold and anxiety through cancer and heart disease, Heal Faster is a practical manual for prevention and recovery in many crucial aspects of physical and mental health.”—Gabor Mate, New York Times bestselling author of The Myth of Normal
More Books
It Doesn’t Have to Hurt: Your Smart Guide to a Pain Free Life
5 Secrets to Brain Health: Live Smart, Stay Sharp
Medicare For Dummies, 2nd Edition