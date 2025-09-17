“An essential operating manual for how to get well and stay well. I learned so much from this book.” —James Nestor, New York Times bestselling author of Breath

In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Victoria Maizes, a pioneer of integrative medicine, reveals the remarkable power of what she calls the “rapid recovery reflex”—your body’s built-in ability to restore balance and heal from illness, injury, and stress. Drawing on forty years of medical experience and cutting-edge research, Dr. Maizes shows that recovery may be possible for a wide range of conditions when you know how to support your body’s healing processes. From short-term ailments—like colds and sprains—to chronic conditions—like asthma and diabetes—to recovering from surgery, this book offers evidence-based strategies that may help speed up your healing and recovery.

Inside you’ll discover:

Science-backed strategies that may improve the health of your skin, sleep, stomach, and more

Integrative boosts that may support long term treatment of conditions such as heart disease, back pain, and Type-2 diabetes.

Resources to build your own recovery toolkit with supplements, practices, and remedies for different conditions.

Techniques that may really help when managing mental health, stress, and anxiety.

Dr. Maizes shows how to address the root causes of illness while providing practical tools to start feeling better. This comprehensive guide empowers you to take charge of your health and tap into the body’s remarkable ability to heal.