Betty Crocker Cooking for Two

Now that the kids have all grown up and moved out, it's just the two of you for what used to be family dinner. But how to do you cook for just the two of you? With Cooking for Two, you'll find tons of simple and delicious recipes designed just for two. It's tough to pare down those favorite recipes to serve just two rather than a whole family, but this handy cookbook will show you how to do that too.

You'll find plenty of practical advice on organizing and outfitting a kitchen for two, how to shop for two, and how to eat right for a long, healthy life. Fall in love all over again with delicious recipes like Southwest Herbed Flank Steak, Buttermilk Cornbread, or Cherry Cobblers for Two.



Includes 130 recipes covering snacks, salads, casseroles, fast skillet meals, desserts, baked goods, and much more



Features 50 tempting full-color photographs



Offers complete nutritional information for every recipe

With Cooking for Two, you'll discover just how fast, easy, and delicious cooking for two can be!