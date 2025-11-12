Chief CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta has helped countless readers keep their brains sharp and effortlessly productive with Keep Sharp, based in part on the work of the Global Council on Brain Health, convened by AARP. In 12 Weeks to a Sharper You, he provides a step-by-step 12-week program to help you put his ideas into daily practice. He writes, “Change is a challenge, and changing long-established habits takes effort.” But this workbook makes it easy to apply Gupta’s tips and research to establish healthy behaviors for life. The 12-week program will help you feel less anxious, sleep better, improve energy, think more clearly and become more resilient to daily stress.​

​Full of tips, quotations, and prompts, 12 Weeks to a Sharper You is the only guide you’ll need to keep your brain young and healthy at any age!​