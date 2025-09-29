Javascript is not enabled.

New Fall Classics for Men Over 50

Discover updated wardrobe staples that offer both comfort and style

By

Vincent Boucher,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 29, 2025
a collage with stylish clothing options for men
(From left) Stylish fall clothes for men include classics like Quince’s 100% Suede Overshirt in Dark Chestnut Brown; Thursday Boot Co. Penny in Burgundy; Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Chore Coat in Fun Patterned Corduroy; New Balance 480 Sneaker in Nb Navy with Sea Salt; and Madewell’s Twill Shirt-Jacket in Gradient Plaid.
AARP (Quince, Thursday Boot Co., Brooks Brothers, New Balance, Madewell, Getty Images)

From trends bubbling up on social media to fancy-pants designer runways, men’s fashion for fall ’25 sees a new appreciation for all-American classics. That’s especially good news for stylish men 50 and over who know that these durable wardrobe essentials never really went anywhere — which is why they’re the backbone of any well-considered wardrobe. What keeps the look current is mixing preppy staples like “grandpa” cardigans, comfy corduroys and brawny plaids, with, say, a sporty element like a hi-tech trail jacket. Here are a few easy updates to consider. 

a collage with two suede jackets and a sneaker
(From left) Banana Republic Factory Vegan Suede Bomber; New Balance 480 Sneaker in Nb Navy with Sea Salt; Quince’s 100% Suede Overshirt in Dark Chestnut Brown.
AARP (Banana Republic Factory, New Balance, Quince)

Made in the suede

Topping off a look with a richly textured suede jacket or overshirt instantly elevates whatever else you’re wearing and brings a sense of stylish swagger. Dark brown is fashionable this fall season, and Quince’s 100% Suede Overshirt ($225, quince.com) makes the cut with a relaxed fit that eases over a button-down or a knit underlayer. Banana Republic Factory’s Vegan Suede Bomber ($96, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) offers a persuasively sustainable take on a menswear classic. Or check out some blue suede shoes, updated as a sharp-looking pair of kicks in the New Balance 480 Sneakers ($100, newbalance.com).

a collage with two corduroy jackets and a pair of corduroy trousers
(From left) J.Crew Broken-in Straight Chino Pant in Stretch Corduroy in Woodland Olive; Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Chore Coat in Fun Patterned Corduroy; Levi's Corduroy Jacket with Laydown Collar.
AARP (J.Crew, Brooks Brothers, Kohl’s)

Strike a new cord

Corduroy is traditionally used in British country wear but was initially worn by townspeople in industrial areas, which perhaps provides a clue to its versatile appeal. Starting with the plush ribbed surface that belies its hearty durability, men’s purveyors have come up with some savvy style twists on good ol’ cords.

Recasting a resort favorite, the Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Corduroy Camp Shirt ($198, ralphlauren.com) keeps the laid-back attitude going in cozy wide-wale corduroy. With an easy fit and extra give, the J.Crew Broken-in Straight Chino Pant in Stretch Corduroy ($83, jcrew.com) makes for an elevated wardrobe basic in a roll call of autumnal hues. The Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Chore Coat in Fun Patterned Corduroy ($298, brooksbrothers.com) adapts the retailer’s signature multicolored “fun” shirt design to a jacket crafted from three contrasting tones of textured cord fabric. Look no further for a midweight topper than Levi’s Corduroy Jacket With Laydown Collar ($98, kohls.com), a clean, zip-front essential in a low-key slate blue.

Most Popular

a collage with two cardigans
(From left) Barbour Croscombe Cotton & Merino Wool Blend Zip Cardigan in Charcoal Marl; Banana Republic Factory Cozy Shawl Cardigan in Black.
AARP (Nordstrom, Banana Republic Factory)

Take-charge cardigans

Named after James Brudenell, 7th Earl of Cardigan, who led the circa-1850 Charge of the Light Brigade, the open-front sweater soldiers on, prized for its masculine appeal, versatility and warming capabilities.

Updated takes on the venerable style this fall exploit the sweater’s lasting virtues in a range of newly noble options. From a British stalwart, Barbour’s Croscombe Cotton & Merino Wool Blend Zip Cardigan ($225, nordstrom.com) gets a contemporary change-up with a two-way zip closure, spread collar and chest patch pockets. Crafted in pure wool, the burly Suitsupply Sand Merino Oversized Cardigan ($219, suitsupply.com) features thick ribbing along the hem and cuffs, and a deeper V-neck for a modern look. Easily standing in for a blazer with its lapel-like collar and patch pockets but way less constricting in soft cashmere, the Alex Mill Mitchell Cardigan in Washed Cashmere ($398, alexmill.com) layers easily over a knit shirt or button-down. The Banana Republic Factory Cozy Shawl Cardigan ($78, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com), with its cozy collar and straight hem, is laid-back and comfy for any casual outing.

a collage with two jackets for fall
(From left) Madewell’s Twill Shirt-Jacket in Gradient Plaid; Lands' End Reversible Insulated Barn Jacket in Radiant Navy/Navy Plaid.
AARP (Madewell, Lands’ End)

A checkered present

Subdued earth tones and solid neutral colors like gray, brown and navy keep the art of dressing uncomplicated and instinctive, but what the fashion cognoscenti term “quiet luxury” doesn’t factor in much room for individuality. Checks and plaids, though, have always been a thoroughly masculine prerogative for a bit of peacocking — and they’re showing up in all manner of gentlemanly guises this year that are anything but old-school.

Madewell’s Twill Shirt-Jacket in Broken Plaid ($138, madewell.com) wakes things up in a darkly shaded gradient pattern to add a layer when the temperature dips. In a camel gun check, the Relwen Heritage Trap Blazer ($358, huckberry.com) features an unstructured but tapering silhouette and ready utility with its sturdy wool-blend houndstooth and multiple pockets. For a subtler pop of plaid, the insulated Lands’ End Reversible Insulated Barn Jacket ($190, landsend.com) switches from a solid navy to a tonal plaid, and both sides have handy patch pockets, classic diamond quilting and a water-resistant finish.

a collage with two different types of loafer shoes
(From left) UGG Ascot Lug Loafer in Chestnut; Thursday Boot Co. Penny in Burgundy.
AARP (Nordstrom, Thursday Boot Co.)

Loafering around

Slip-ons have, yes, slipped back into fashion this fall, and technology makes them as long-wearing and ergonomically supportive as sneakers. These are loafers for the long haul with sturdier but lightweight lug soles, supple leather uppers and shock-absorbing inner engineering.

The Cole Haan American Classics Penny Loafer ($162, zappos.com), in a handsome mottled brown, improves on the preppy original with its comfortable EVA  footbed and lightweight engineering. The UGG Ascot Lug Loafer ($140, nordstrom.com) offers a more casual choice with a rubber lug sole to provide enhanced grip and traction, and a plush wool-blend lining that mimics genuine shearling. The Thursday Boot Co. Penny ($168, thursdayboots.com) features sleek leather uppers, soft leather interiors and ultra comfortable insoles paired with custom-developed rubber lug outsoles.

a collage with two views of a tan fleece jacket
Columbia Men's Kenton Park Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in Camel Brown/Shark.
AARP (Macy’s, 2)

A warming trend

Fall is the season for exploring the great outdoors before the winter cold hits hard, and a colorful trail jacket keeps you weatherproof whether you’re trekking around the wilderness or checking out some goings-on in the city.

The North Face Men’s RMST Denali Tek Hybrid Jacket ($230, thenorthface.com) combines a fleece layer with a durable ripstop overlay that’s insulated with 600-fill down for an added level of performance. Another reach-for-it-every-day choice is the Columbia Men’s Kenton Park Full-Zip Fleece Jacket ($49, macys.com) in soft camel-colored fleece with a contrast zip pocket at the chest. Lululemon’s Down for It All Hoodie ($228, lululemon.com) is a versatile, water-resistant hooded style with lightweight goose down for warmth and stretchy fabric panels for easy layering.

%{postComment}%

Vincent Boucher is a fashion journalist whose writing has appeared in The New York TimesThe Wall Street JournalThe Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles Times and New York magazine. Earlier in his career, he was the fashion director at Esquire and a celebrity stylist, and he remains a creative consultant.

