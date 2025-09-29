New Fall Classics for Men Over 50

From trends bubbling up on social media to fancy-pants designer runways, men’s fashion for fall ’25 sees a new appreciation for all-American classics. That’s especially good news for stylish men 50 and over who know that these durable wardrobe essentials never really went anywhere — which is why they’re the backbone of any well-considered wardrobe. What keeps the look current is mixing preppy staples like “grandpa” cardigans, comfy corduroys and brawny plaids, with, say, a sporty element like a hi-tech trail jacket. Here are a few easy updates to consider.

Members only (From left) Banana Republic Factory Vegan Suede Bomber; New Balance 480 Sneaker in Nb Navy with Sea Salt; Quince’s 100% Suede Overshirt in Dark Chestnut Brown. AARP (Banana Republic Factory, New Balance, Quince)

Made in the suede

Topping off a look with a richly textured suede jacket or overshirt instantly elevates whatever else you’re wearing and brings a sense of stylish swagger. Dark brown is fashionable this fall season, and Quince’s 100% Suede Overshirt ($225, quince.com) makes the cut with a relaxed fit that eases over a button-down or a knit underlayer. Banana Republic Factory’s Vegan Suede Bomber ($96, bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com) offers a persuasively sustainable take on a menswear classic. Or check out some blue suede shoes, updated as a sharp-looking pair of kicks in the New Balance 480 Sneakers ($100, newbalance.com).

(From left) J.Crew Broken-in Straight Chino Pant in Stretch Corduroy in Woodland Olive; Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Chore Coat in Fun Patterned Corduroy; Levi's Corduroy Jacket with Laydown Collar. AARP (J.Crew, Brooks Brothers, Kohl’s)

Strike a new cord

Corduroy is traditionally used in British country wear but was initially worn by townspeople in industrial areas, which perhaps provides a clue to its versatile appeal. Starting with the plush ribbed surface that belies its hearty durability, men’s purveyors have come up with some savvy style twists on good ol’ cords.

Recasting a resort favorite, the Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Corduroy Camp Shirt ($198, ralphlauren.com) keeps the laid-back attitude going in cozy wide-wale corduroy. With an easy fit and extra give, the J.Crew Broken-in Straight Chino Pant in Stretch Corduroy ($83, jcrew.com) makes for an elevated wardrobe basic in a roll call of autumnal hues. The Brooks Brothers Cotton Blend Chore Coat in Fun Patterned Corduroy ($298, brooksbrothers.com) adapts the retailer’s signature multicolored “fun” shirt design to a jacket crafted from three contrasting tones of textured cord fabric. Look no further for a midweight topper than Levi’s Corduroy Jacket With Laydown Collar ($98, kohls.com), a clean, zip-front essential in a low-key slate blue.