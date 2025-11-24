How to Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

You can also try scrambling the part in an imperfect zigzag instead of a straight line for a tousled look that disguises sparseness at the roots. One important tip: A side or off-center part will always provide a thicker-looking crown section than an even center part. You’ll also gain an extra thickness boost by applying a root cover-up, like Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler ($36, ulta.com), Color Wow Root Cover Up in Blonde ($35, target.com) or L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Temporary Root Concealer Spray ($14, cvs.com) along the part to minimize the widening effect of white or gray roots as they appear. And here’s another little-known visual trick: Amp up your brows with pencils and powders. Fuller, straighter brows create the illusion of thicker hair at the crown by enhancing definition to the upper face, thereby minimizing the space between the eyes and hairline. Sounds crazy? Try it and see for yourself!
5. Switch to body-boosting shampoos and conditioners.
If you think hair products that promise lift, fullness and more abundant hair are a marketing gimmick, let me assure you they are not. While actual regrowth products and supplements require time and patience, everyday shampoos and conditioners can create healthier, more resilient hair even before you get to styling.
Look for formulas with words like “volumizing,” “densifying,” “thickening” and “bond-building” on the label, and products that emphasize ingredients such as keratin, silk protein, amino acids and wheat protein (all a form of protein); biotin (vitamin B7), which encourages hair’s protein-building; and panthenol (vitamin B5), which attracts moisture to swell the hair from within.
Try moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, aloe and glycerin, that restore dry, brittle or breakage-prone, thin hair to a more hydrated, supple, glossy texture. Be sure to add a leave-in conditioner/heat protectant as the final step in your shampoo routine. When applied to freshly washed and conditioned hair that’s been blotted, it detangles and prevents blow-dryer heat damage.
Try John Frieda UltraFiller+ Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner ($11 each, target.com) with biotin and hyaluronic acid; OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo, Bergamot, Jasmine & Vanilla and OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Conditioner ($10 each, walgreens.com); or Viviscal Thickening Shampoo with Biotin & Keratin and Viviscal Strengthening Conditioner with Biotin & Keratin ($20 each, ulta.com) instead of your usual duo, plus a primer/detangler/protectant like Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer for Fine Hair ($15, cvs.com), designed for fine hair. Do your hair a favor and toss the shampoos and conditioners that may be stripping natural oils from your hair (just like a detergent does) and causing it to go flat and limp. Any items that don't say volumizing, densifying, thickening, or bond building on the label should go.
Feel guilty? Repurpose the shampoos to hand-wash bras, makeup brushes and cashmere sweaters. Use the conditioner as a leg shaving cream, to buff salt stains from leather boots, or as a pre-manicure cuticle cream soak. Final tip: You’re seeing hair in your shower drain? Don’t panic. Shedding is part of the hair cycle of renewal and growth; it is temporary and normal for everyone. We shed between 50 and 100 hairs a day.
6. Use airy sprays or mousse to blow-dry in bounce.
You don’t need a shelf full of styling products and a fancy $500 blow-dryer with six attachments. What you do need is the right volumizing styling product and a basic drugstore blow-dryer. Look for a weightless protein mist, like Ouai Thickening & Volume Spray for Fine Hair ($30, ulta.com) with amino acids; Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray ($24, ulta.com), with keratin and silk protein; and light mousses like Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Nutrient-Rich Mousse ($7, walgreens.com) with vitamin B5 (panthenol). All help thin or fine hair defy gravity and restore bounce, height and lift.
Rough-drying your hair before using the dryer for styling is key to building in volume quickly, and it cuts down concentrated heat time. Here’s how: First, apply your volumizer to freshly washed, damp hair right over your leave-in conditioner/heat protectant. Mist your hair from roots to tips, or blend the mousse all over, for general plumping. For spot volume, apply either formula at the roots or the crown area. Then rough-dry your hair on the medium setting until it is 75 percent dry. Keep the dryer moving and don’t get too close to the hair. Finish styling by adding a few Velcro rollers, such as Conair Heatless Voluminous Curls Self-Grip Rollers ($9, target.com), for shape, or use a round brush and your dryer for a final heat set and styling. What about dry shampoo? It’s great as a between-shampoos body-builder, it’s a quick root lifter, and it prevents bangs from going flat — but not as a daily routine. Despite what you heard, thin hair and dry shampoo buildup are not best friends.
