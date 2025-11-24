How to Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn smart ways to save + get daily chances to win gift cards & 5K sweeps

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

How to Make Thin Hair Look Thicker

Discover the right products and cuts to give skimpy strands extra oomph﻿

By

Lois Joy Johnson,

 
Updated November 25, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published December 14, 2023
/ Updated November 25, 2025
a collage with an older person and various hair products
(From left) Give thin hair a boost with products like: Viviscal Thickening Shampoo with Biotin & Keratin and Viviscal Strengthening Conditioner with Biotin & Keratin; Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler; Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray; and Conair Heatless Voluminous Curls Self Grip Rollers.
AARP (Shutterstock; Ulta, 3; Target)

“Can highlights make my hair look thicker?”

“Are layers or a blunt cut better for adding oomph?”

“Will bangs camouflage my skimpy hairline?”

a collage with images of cate blanchett, carrie preston and allison janney
(From left) Cate Blanchett, Carrie Preston, Allison Janney.
AARP (Getty Images, 3)

​If your hair feels “skinny,” your part looks wider, your hairline is higher … join the club! Thinning hair rivals wrinkles as a top concern for mature women. How do I know? I’m a beauty and fashion editor with a side gig as a personal shopper for women over 50.

If you are reading this, I’ll bet you’ve googled thinning hair, are taking hair gummies, considering adding extensions or wondering if it’s time to try the hair growth treatment called minoxidil. These solutions receive mixed reviews and require time, money and consistent use to yield results. Be realistic. Even when regrowth elixirs are effective, it takes six months to see a visible difference. Six months?! Most women want thicker hair today or at the latest tomorrow! Here are seven ways to fake it fast. 

a collage with images of jodie foster, lisa kudrow and naomi watts
(From left) Jodie Foster, Lisa Kudrow, Naomi Watts.
AARP (Getty Images, 3)

1. Take a tough-love approach.

Trying to make 50-year-old hair behave like it’s 20 is a waste of time. Move on! Instead, apply the same brilliant logic and positive attitude you use for clothes and makeup. Have you swapped designer heels for fabulous flats? Pull-on pants for skinny jeans? Matte makeup for glow-enhancing formulas? If your hair is baby-fine, it’s always been fine. Maybe you had more of it back then, but fine hair is not necessarily thin hair.  Thin hair references the number of hairs you have on your head — it’s a density issue.

Any texture can thin out: coarse, wavy, straight or curly. The biggest mistake women over 50 with thin hair make is trying to force it to be something it’s not. If it’s straight, stop trying to wave or curl it with curling irons, and aim for more believable body and shine. If it’s wavy or curly, stop trying to flat-iron it straight, and let the natural volume help. And stop trying to grow it down to your bra if its heart is saying “shorter!” It can still be a fabulous, head-turning hairstyle, no apologies — or extensions — necessary.

a collage with images of halle berry and kerry washington
(From left) Halle Berry, Kerry Washington.
AARP (Getty Images, 2)

2. Let a bob or lob add instant oomph.

The trendy fast track to thicker hair? Cut it!

A chin-ish-length bob, or a lob that swings somewhere from mid-neck to just above the shoulders, will do it. I know the sassy toss of a Rapunzel-like mane is appealing, but keeping long hair looking lush at 50 is tough, especially when your genes and hormonal changes take charge. What you thought was adding a sexy vibe can quickly turn﻿ stringy.

Bobs and lobs both hug your face in a flattering frame, camouflage a saggy jawline and look impressively fashionable. Here’s the main difference: Bobs and lobs with a blunt-cut bottom line provide the thickest look, since all your ends hang together in a crisp, same-length unit. Lobs provide more coverage, but do your hair a favor and keep the bottom line an inch or two above the shoulders. This gives your neck a longer look and your hair a more defined shape.

Blunt cuts are more polished than choppier bobs and lobs with textured ends or subtle layers — those have a looser, tousled edginess. Blunt bobs and lobs require more trim maintenance; choppier versions give you more flexibility. Either way, you’ll achieve a swingy movement and a healthier, fuller appearance. Consider adding a long, full fringe or sideswept bangs to any bob or lob for extra camouflage of a receding hairline.

a collage with images of sharon stone, kristen wigg and calista flockhart
(From left) Sharon Stone, Kristen Wigg, Calista Flockhart.
AARP (Getty Images, 3)

3. Let highlights make thin hair look fat.

Contrasting your base color with highlights has a brightening effect on mature skin but also gives hair what colorists call dimension. Highlights make the skimpiest hair visually voluptuous.

Think of how a striped sweater enhances the appearance of your bust and torso, giving them a fuller look compared to a solid navy or black one. That’s not all. Color — even all-over hair color, not just highlights — coats the hair shaft. This physically increases each hair’s diameter, so your ’do feels thicker, too.

Choose low-contrast highlights. They give your hair a “blended” look that’s more flattering than high-contrast ones (the zebra-stripe effect!). A mix of tones, such as brown, gray and blonde, is a popular low-maintenance solution for many women.

Consider gray hair and its coarser texture a texture-building ally, whether you opt to go gray, color it or blend the silver strands with highlights as above. If you already have high-contrast highlights, discuss a color correction with your colorist to soften the mix.  Worried about adding highlights to fragile hair? A professional colorist can adjust the highlight placement, formula and maintenance schedule to keep your hair damage-free.

a collage with two images of carrie coon and hair products
(From left) Carrie Coon (2); Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler; L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Temporary Root Concealer Spray.
AARP (Getty Images, 2; Ulta, CVS)

4. Change your part for instant density.

A wide part that reveals more scalp than usual is a sign and effect of thinning hair. Since most women wear their hair parted in the same spot every day, the problem is always visible. One effective solution is to keep moving the part from one side to the other, or from side to off-center. This not only hides the usual well-worn  “path” of your hair, but the flip-over creates some lift at the crown. ﻿

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You can also try scrambling the part in an imperfect zigzag instead of a straight line for a tousled look that disguises sparseness at the roots. One important tip: A side or off-center part will always provide a thicker-looking crown section than an even center part. You’ll also gain an extra thickness boost by applying a root cover-up, like Madison Reed The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler ($36, ulta.com), Color Wow Root Cover Up in Blonde ($35, target.com) or L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Temporary Root Concealer Spray ($14, cvs.com) along the part to minimize the widening effect of white or gray roots as they appear. And here’s another little-known visual trick: Amp up your brows with pencils and powders. Fuller, straighter brows create the illusion of thicker hair at the crown by enhancing definition to the upper face, thereby minimizing the space between the eyes and hairline. Sounds crazy? Try it and see for yourself!

a collage with various hair products
(From left) Viviscal Thickening Shampoo With Biotin & Keratin and Viviscal Strengthening Conditioner With Biotin & Keratin; John Frieda UltraFiller+ Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner; Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer for Fine Hair.
AARP (Ulta, 2; Target, 2; CVS)

5. Switch to body-boosting shampoos and conditioners.

If you think hair products that promise lift, fullness and more abundant hair are a marketing gimmick, let me assure you they are not. While actual regrowth products and supplements require time and patience, everyday shampoos and conditioners can create healthier, more resilient hair even before you get to styling. ﻿

Look for formulas with words like “volumizing,” “densifying,” “thickening” and “bond-building” on the label, and products that emphasize ingredients such as keratin, silk protein, amino acids and wheat protein (all a form of protein); biotin (vitamin B7), which encourages hair’s protein-building; and panthenol (vitamin B5), which attracts moisture to swell the hair from within.

Try moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, aloe and glycerin, that restore dry, brittle or breakage-prone, thin hair to a more hydrated, supple, glossy texture. Be sure to add a leave-in conditioner/heat protectant as the final step in your shampoo routine. When applied to freshly washed and conditioned hair that’s been blotted, it detangles and prevents blow-dryer heat damage.

Try John Frieda UltraFiller+ Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner ($11 each, target.com) with biotin and hyaluronic acid; OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo, Bergamot, Jasmine & Vanilla and OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Conditioner ($10 each, walgreens.com); or Viviscal Thickening Shampoo with Biotin & Keratin and Viviscal Strengthening Conditioner with Biotin & Keratin ($20 each, ulta.com) instead of your usual duo, plus a primer/detangler/protectant like Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer for Fine Hair ($15, cvs.com), designed for fine hair. Do your hair a favor and toss the shampoos and conditioners that may be stripping natural oils from your hair (just like a detergent does) and causing it to go flat and limp. Any items that don't say﻿ volumizing, densifying, thickening, or bond building on the label should go.

Feel guilty? Repurpose the shampoos to hand-wash bras, makeup brushes and cashmere sweaters. Use the conditioner as a leg shaving cream, to buff salt stains from leather boots, or as a pre-manicure cuticle cream soak. Final tip: You’re seeing hair in your shower drain? Don’t panic. Shedding is part of the hair cycle of renewal and growth; it is temporary and normal for everyone. We shed between 50 and 100 hairs a day.

a collage with two different hair products and a set of hair rollers
(From left) Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray; Ouai Thickening & Volume Spray for Fine Hair; Conair Heatless Voluminous Curls Self Grip Rollers.
AARP (Ulta, 2; Target)

6. Use airy sprays or mousse to blow-dry in bounce. 

You don’t need a shelf full of styling products and a fancy $500 blow-dryer with six attachments. What you do need is the right volumizing styling product and a basic drugstore blow-dryer. Look for a weightless protein mist, like Ouai Thickening & Volume Spray for Fine Hair ($30, ulta.com) with amino acids; Color Wow Raise The Root Thicken + Lift Spray ($24, ulta.com), with keratin and silk protein; and light mousses like Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Nutrient-Rich Mousse ($7, walgreens.com) with vitamin B5 (panthenol). All help thin or fine hair defy gravity and restore bounce, height and lift. 

Rough-drying your hair before using the dryer for styling is key to building in volume quickly, and it cuts down concentrated heat time. Here’s how: First, apply your volumizer to freshly washed, damp hair right over your leave-in conditioner/heat protectant. Mist your hair from roots to tips, or blend the mousse all over, for general plumping. For spot volume, apply either formula at the roots or the crown area.  Then rough-dry your hair on the medium setting until it is 75 percent dry. Keep the dryer moving and don’t get too close to the hair. Finish styling by adding a few Velcro rollers, such as Conair Heatless Voluminous Curls Self-Grip Rollers ($9, target.com), for shape, or use a round brush and your dryer for a final heat set and styling. What about dry shampoo? It’s great as a between-shampoos body-builder, it’s a quick root lifter, and it prevents bangs from going flat — but not as a daily routine. Despite what you heard, thin hair and dry shampoo buildup are not best friends. 

%{postComment}%

Lois Joy Johnson is a beauty and style editor who focuses on women 50 and older. She was the beauty and style editor at Ladies’ Home Journal and a founding editor of More magazine. She has written three books: The Makeup Wakeup, The Wardrobe Wakeup and The Woman's Wakeup.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All