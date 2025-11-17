Javascript is not enabled.

How Embracing Gray Hair Has Changed My Life

I spent decades trying to tame my hair. Letting it go gray — and pink — brought out my free spirit

By

Janie Emaus,

 
AARP
Published November 19, 2025
Welcome to Ethels Tell All, where the writers behind The Ethel newsletter share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging. Come back Wednesday each week for the latest piece, exclusively on AARP Members Edition.

“Hey there, Little Orphan Annie. How’s it going, Brillo Pad? Did you put your finger in a light socket?”

Growing up, I was teased constantly about my hair. The kids would laugh, thinking their taunts were so clever. I’d roll my eyes. I’d heard it all, a million times over.

As we know, kids can be brutally honest. And my hair did fit their various descriptions. It was coarse, curly and completely unmanageable. Wide enough to warrant a ZIP code all its own. Keeping it under control was a full-time job.

When I was a child, my mom was the hair foreman. She would vigorously brush my hair before glopping every strand with Shontex, a gooey hair product similar to the pomade Danny used to slick back his hair in Grease.

When I went away to Girl Scouts camp for the first time, my best friend helped with my ponytail because my mom wasn’t around. Fortunately, neither was the Shontex.

During high school, in order to produce straight and silky strands, my sister and I would iron each other’s hair, much to the shock of our grandfather. Of course, ironing bangs was an impossible task. And on a rainy day, well, an iron was no force against the frizz.

In another attempt to tame the curls, I slept with giant rollers, struggling through the night to keep my ears from getting pinched. Or I would sit under a space helmet masquerading as a hair dryer, which burned my ears to a crispy red.

Those were all temporary solutions. The coarse curls refused to be controlled.

To add to my misery, the color of my hair was a mousy brown. Even the chlorine-green tint I acquired during summer was better than my natural shade. I doused it with peroxide and sat out in the sun, hoping for highlights.

Ethels Tell All

Writers behind The Ethel newsletter aimed at women 55+ share their personal stories related to the joys and challenges of aging.

Read the full essays and join the conversation

Back then, I thought beautiful meant long, blonde, straight hair. Even if a boy wanted to caress my locks, his fingers would be held captive in my forest of frizz.

And so the decades passed.

I eventually let it go curly, began a futile search for the perfect hair product, and applied “grownup” hair dye to turn it an ash blonde.

Every six months or so, my good friend would tell me that I needed to color my two-inch roots. She would also remind me to pluck the two-inch hair sprouting out of my chin. That’s what good friends are for, right?

I did pluck that chin hair, but decided not to color the ones on my head. Instead, I chose to let it grow and see how it looked.

To my delight, one day the mirror revealed a very white head of hair, reminiscent of my grandfather’s. And as so often happens, during this whitening process, a serendipitous moment changed my life.

Most Popular

Every morning as I left for work, the young girl next door bounced out of her house with an inviting smile and a different hair color: pink, purple, red or blue. Her laugh carried across my driveway and stayed with me all day.

And I thought, Why not add some color to mine? Maybe I could bring a smile to someone else’s day. I started with just a few strands of pink on one side. Within days, my theory proved correct. No matter where I went, the color grabbed someone’s attention — even when my hair was dripping wet as I climbed out of the pool at the gym.

I received smiles and compliments. Every exchange was a feel-good moment.

A few weeks later, I added a greater amount of pink. More compliments and happy faces greeted me throughout the day.

About six months into my pink hair, my first book was published. And the marketer in me was awakened.

a smiling janie emaus celebrates her head of curly pink streaked white hair
Author Janie Emaus celebrates her pink-streaked silver mane.
Jacquie Bounds Photography

I can’t explain what happened. There is absolutely no connection between my book and hair care. But I was compelled to reply to a stranger telling me, “I love your hair,” with “Thanks so much. Maybe you’ll like my book.” I reached into my purse and produced a shiny bookmark.

To this day, I continue to pass out information about my books. The bookmarks may end up on their coffee table or even in their recycling bin. Or perhaps they result in a sale.

Not a day goes by that my hair doesn’t draw attention. Mundane errands to the post office, bank and market have turned into adventures. In my 70s, I’m more of an extrovert than I’ve ever been in my entire life.

Here we are, decades from those teasing remarks. The ones I get today are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Rather than make me blush and hurry off, the comments empower me. They help me appreciate my hair, rather than struggle to wrangle it into something it is not.

I’m still searching for the perfect product. But even without it, my hair is perfectly me.

 AARP essays share a point of view in the author’s voice, drawn from expertise or experience, and do not necessarily reflect the views of AARP.

%{postComment}%

Janie Emaus is the author of the blended holiday picture books Latkes for Santa Claus, a finalist in the 2022 International Book Awards, and Easter Eggs & Matzo Balls. Her third picture book, Mrs. Claus’s Noodle Kugel, will be released in 2026. She is also the author of the novels The Advice Columnist and The Time Traveling Matchmaker. Her essays, stories and articles have been published in numerous magazines, anthologies and websites. To learn more about Emaus, visit her at janieemaus.com.

