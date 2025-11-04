Best Shoes for Men Over 50 in 2024

AARP Hearing Center
Researchers tell us that judgments based on simply looking at someone’s shoes can reveal age, income, emotional state and even political preference — and that those hunches were right 90 percent of the time. We’ll have to take them at their word, but one thing we are sure of is that a wardrobe, like any structure, starts from the ground up. Just as a foundation stabilizes a building, so does your footwear provide an anchor for dressing right.
But shoes do much more than assure a sharp appearance. They’re also the load-bearing part of the wardrobe-engineering equation. Long-wearing ease and ergonomic support are key to choosing the right shoe for every activity. For many guys over 50, that means donning a pair of kicks — as sneakers have exploded in popularity in recent times, among every age group. But softer-shoe technology has stealthily been sneaking (see what we did there) into traditional men’s footwear as well. There’s a raft of comfortably handsome choices across the board, so there’s little reason to feel down at heels — or toes — these days.
Sneaks preview
Gearing up for a power walk, going to the gym or just hanging out, you’ll find these classic kicks add a nice finish to casual and athleisure looks. New Balance’s RC42 ($100, newbalance.com) is a low-profile, minimalist style that features lightweight suede and mesh construction that complements an active lifestyle. And the forest-green suede upper should bring some approving nods on the pickleball court. “Old-skool” white canvas shoes never go out of fashion, and handy slip-in technology brings a crisp update to the Skechers Arch Fit Arcade - Good 2 See Ya ($80, skechers.com). Its patented ergonomics have been granted a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, and the shoe features a removable ArchFit insole, stretch laces and a lightweight cushioned midsole. Nike’s casual variation on its signature Air Max, the Men’s Excee ($95, macys.com) nods to the original with its visible Air sole unit and bold black and grey suede and mesh upper, with an engineered-foam midsole for added support and comfort.
Hitting the trail
L.L. Bean Men’s Everywhere Explorer ($85, llbean.com) is a multipurpose hiker that’s rugged enough for the trails and smart enough to wear around town. Water-repellant, with a durable polyester ripstop upper and high-quality suede overlays, the brand’s True Comfort insole, made with 25 percent non-petroleum content, combines notable shock absorption and a plush, supportive ride while the grippy rubber outsole provides reliable traction on multiple surfaces. Asics Gel-Sonoma 7 ($60, asics.com) is another solid outdoor selection, with support from its Amplifoam midsole and a gel technology unit for all the cushioning you’ll need. With durability and grip, the trail-specific outsole provides assured traction both uphill and down. The New Balance Tektrel ($90, newbalance.com) features an aggressive lug design and plenty of traction for both on- and off-road activities with a performance midsole that offers comfortable cushioning built for a jog. And the handsome vintage indigo upper will see you through to lunch in town after your morning jaunt.
