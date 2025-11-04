Javascript is not enabled.

MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

Best Shoes for Men Over 50 in 2024

Get your kicks in sneakers, oxfords and boots that look stylish and feel comfortable

By

Vincent Boucher,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 05, 2024
a collage of men's shoes
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: L.L.Bean (3); Deer Stags; Amberjack; Getty Images)

Researchers tell us that judgments based on simply looking at someone’s shoes can reveal age, income, emotional state and even political preference — and that those hunches were right 90 percent of the time. We’ll have to take them at their word, but one thing we are sure of is that a wardrobe, like any structure, starts from the ground up. Just as a foundation stabilizes a building, so does your footwear provide an anchor for dressing right.

But shoes do much more than assure a sharp appearance. They’re also the load-bearing part of the wardrobe-engineering equation. Long-wearing ease and ergonomic support are key to choosing the right shoe for every activity. For many guys over 50, that means donning a pair of kicks — as sneakers have exploded in popularity in recent times, among every age group. But softer-shoe technology has stealthily been sneaking (see what we did there) into traditional men’s footwear as well. There’s a raft of comfortably handsome choices across the board, so there’s little reason to feel down at heels — or toes — these days.

different shoes
Air Max, the Men’s Excee in Black, Cool Gray, White
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Macy's (3))

Sneaks preview

Gearing up for a power walk, going to the gym or just hanging out, you’ll find these classic kicks add a nice finish to casual and athleisure looks. New Balance’s RC42 ($100, newbalance.com) is a low-profile, minimalist style that features lightweight suede and mesh construction that complements an active lifestyle. And the forest-green suede upper should bring some approving nods on the pickleball court. “Old-skool” white canvas shoes never go out of fashion, and handy slip-in technology brings a crisp update to the Skechers Arch Fit Arcade - Good 2 See Ya ($80, skechers.com). Its patented ergonomics have been granted a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, and the shoe features a removable ArchFit insole, stretch laces and a lightweight cushioned midsole. Nike’s casual variation on its signature Air Max, the Men’s Excee ($95, macys.com) nods to the original with its visible Air sole unit and bold black and grey suede and mesh upper, with an engineered-foam midsole for added support and comfort.

different shoes
(Left to right) L.L.Bean Men's Everywhere Explorer in Carbon Navy and Asphalt
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: L.L.Bean (2))

Hitting the trail

L.L. Bean Men’s Everywhere Explorer ($85, llbean.com) is a multipurpose hiker that’s rugged enough for the trails and smart enough to wear around town. Water-repellant, with a durable polyester ripstop upper and high-quality suede overlays, the brand’s True Comfort insole, made with 25 percent non-petroleum content, combines notable shock absorption and a plush, supportive ride while the grippy rubber outsole provides reliable traction on multiple surfaces. Asics Gel-Sonoma 7 ($60, asics.com) is another solid outdoor selection, with support from its Amplifoam midsole and a gel technology unit for all the cushioning you’ll need. With durability and grip, the trail-specific outsole provides assured traction both uphill and down. The New Balance Tektrel ($90, newbalance.com) features an aggressive lug design and plenty of traction for both on- and off-road activities with a performance midsole that offers comfortable cushioning built for a jog. And the handsome vintage indigo upper will see you through to lunch in town after your morning jaunt.

different shoes
(Left to right) Deer Stags Men's Ds Albany Oxfords in Black; Marc Nolan’s Boardwalk Horse-Bit Sneakers in Mahogany
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Deer Stags (2); Marc Nolan)

Hides worth seeking

The rich look of leather sneakers takes things up a notch, as the saying goes, and Levi’s Carter men’s faux-suede sneakers ($34, kohls.com) offer a premium look, with a classic low-top styling and foam footbed that supports the feet to give these kicks a go-to versatility. For a slightly dressier take, Deer Stags Men’s Ds Albany Oxfords ($60, jcpenney.com) are perfect for a night out or any other celebratory event. The black simulated leather upper belies their comfy foundation with a memory-foam insole and EVA cushioning. With designer detailing just like that famous Italian brand played against a sporty white rubber sole, Marc Nolan’s Boardwalk Horse-Bit Sneakers ($135, marcnolan.com) in premium mahogany calfskin offer a fantastic finish to any men’s “fit” as well as extended comfort from a memory-foam-padded insole.

different shoes
(Left to right) J. Crew black leather Heritage bluchers; ØriginalGrand 2.0 Oxford in December Sky-Blue Jewel; The Cap Toe suede lace-ups in Chestnut.
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: J. Crew; Cole Haan; Amberjack)

Oxford education

Cole Haan was an early innovator with sneaker hybrids, and the latest ØriginalGrand 2.0 Oxford ($230, colehaan.com) pairs a dress-shoe silhouette with a trussed, flexible-polymer sole for spring-like cushioning. In a more traditional vein, J.Crew revives a classic lace-up and adds an outdoors-inspired rubber sole for extra grip with its black leather Heritage Lug-Sole Leather Bluchers ($198, jcrew.com). Similar to an Oxford, the style has open lacing for greater flexibility, complementing its rugged stance. Straight out of Brooklyn and crafted in Portugal, Amberjack’s luxurious but water-repellent The Cap-Toe suede lace-ups ($195, amberjack.shop) also feature a dual-function athletic outsole and heat-activated arch support that conforms to the shape of your foot.

different shoes
(Left to right) Cody Driving Loafer in Brown Dark Embossed
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Nordstrom (4))

Designated drivers

Featherweight and meltingly squishy, driving shoes are a popular choice to cradle the feet of legions of car buffs. Familiar penny loafer styling and a stitched moc toe delineate the Cody Driving Loafer ($90, nordstrom.com). Crafted in dashing coffee-brown suede, the shoe’s segmented rubber sole puts traction under every step. Vance Co’s Holden Loafers ($70, jcpenney.com) are a prime option to take on the road with a sleek, soft faux leather upper, mesh lining and a comfy foam footbed, while a durable rubber outer sole adds reliable support. And why delay yourself the ultimate pedal-to-the-metal gratification of Johnston & Murphy Baldwin Driver Penny Loafer in sheepskin ($185, target.com). Hand sewn with artisan stitching, they’re fitted with a pliant rubber-traction sole.

different shoes
(Left to right) Skechers Slip-ins RF: Knowlson - Shore Thing in Desert
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Skechers (2))

Rock the boater

Timeless looks and hard-wearing versatility have made boat shoes a wardrobe anchor for sailing fans and landlubbers alike. Sperry updates its signature men’s slip-on in full-grain leather by adding a padded tongue and shock-absorbing heel cup for enhanced comfort. The Mako Canoe Moc Boat ($110, sperry.com) also features an adjustable lacing system and non-marking outsole with enhanced traction. Skechers brings its slip-in styling to the boater regatta with its Relaxed Fit: Knowlson - Shore Thing ($100, skechers.com). The rugged moc style also boasts a hands-free molded heel panel, comfy arch cushioning and memory foam insole. In nautical navy with the signal white rubber sole, Dockers Vargas Boat Shoes ($70, dockers.com) hew to seagoing tradition. Handsewn genuine leather uppers with a EVA-cushioned footbed, heel cup for personalized comfort and the redoubtable rubber sole assures maximum traction.

differet boots
Sperry's Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boot in Olive.
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: Zappos (3))

Give it a reboot

Instead of boots with fiddly shoelaces, the clean lines of a pull-on Chelsea style offer both ease and impeccable elan. Rugged yet refined, Blundstone’s Original #500 ($190, blundstone.com) is a 55-years-young icon that goes from town to trail in stout brown premium water-resistant leather. With signature pull tabs and brown elastic side insets, the durable yet lightweight footwear also incorporates a special shock-absorption system. Citified yet comfy, Clarks Jaxen Easy in “veddy” British tan ($120, clarks.com) combines a classic silhouette with premium leather that’s equally soft and hard-wearing. Heritage styling comes through in fine stitching, and an elastic panel and heel loop combined with a flexible rubber outsole. Chelsea boot style even extends to foul-weather days with Sperry’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boot ($100, zappos.com). Featuring a waterproof upper and duck shell and a microfleece liner, it keeps your tootsies warm and dry in style, and proprietary outsole technology enhances traction.

different shoes
(Left to right) L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Scuffs in Bright Navy; Line of Trade, the Grizzly Cabin Slipper in Brown
Photo Collage: AARP; (Source: L.L.Bean (2); Bespoke Post)

Suburban slippers

More than apropos for lounging around the house, the new breed of scuffs can also venture outside to walk the dog or run to the market for that forgotten mealtime essential. RockDove Men's Camper Memory Foam Down Slipper ($29, walmart.com) is like a mini-puffer for your feet. The slippers yield insulated warmth while the microfiber lining wicks away moisture, and the sturdy rubber sole protects the feet and adds anti-skid traction. Cozy up to these L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Scuffs ($50, llbean.com) with a durable knit upper lined with fleece. A cushy EVA foam midsole makes for blissful wear, while a lightweight, molded rubber outsole handles quick trips outside. From Line of Trade, the Grizzly Cabin Slipper ($65, bespokepost.com) beckons you to slide your feet inside and let the plush faux fur lining keep toes roasty-toasty. Crafted from leather with rugged moccasin styling and a grip-textured sole, it may make it hard to contemplate wearing proper shoes ever again.

Vincent Boucher is a fashion journalist whose writing has appeared in The New York TimesThe Wall Street JournalThe Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles Times and New York magazine. Earlier in his career, he was the fashion director at Esquire and a celebrity stylist, and he remains a creative consultant.

