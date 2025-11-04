Best Shoes for Men Over 50 in 2024

Researchers tell us that judgments based on simply looking at someone’s shoes can reveal age, income, emotional state and even political preference — and that those hunches were right 90 percent of the time. We’ll have to take them at their word, but one thing we are sure of is that a wardrobe, like any structure, starts from the ground up. Just as a foundation stabilizes a building, so does your footwear provide an anchor for dressing right.

But shoes do much more than assure a sharp appearance. They’re also the load-bearing part of the wardrobe-engineering equation. Long-wearing ease and ergonomic support are key to choosing the right shoe for every activity. For many guys over 50, that means donning a pair of kicks — as sneakers have exploded in popularity in recent times, among every age group. But softer-shoe technology has stealthily been sneaking (see what we did there) into traditional men’s footwear as well. There’s a raft of comfortably handsome choices across the board, so there’s little reason to feel down at heels — or toes — these days.

Sneaks preview

Gearing up for a power walk, going to the gym or just hanging out, you’ll find these classic kicks add a nice finish to casual and athleisure looks. New Balance’s RC42 ($100, newbalance.com) is a low-profile, minimalist style that features lightweight suede and mesh construction that complements an active lifestyle. And the forest-green suede upper should bring some approving nods on the pickleball court. “Old-skool” white canvas shoes never go out of fashion, and handy slip-in technology brings a crisp update to the Skechers Arch Fit Arcade - Good 2 See Ya ($80, skechers.com). Its patented ergonomics have been granted a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, and the shoe features a removable ArchFit insole, stretch laces and a lightweight cushioned midsole. Nike’s casual variation on its signature Air Max, the Men’s Excee ($95, macys.com) nods to the original with its visible Air sole unit and bold black and grey suede and mesh upper, with an engineered-foam midsole for added support and comfort.

Hitting the trail

L.L. Bean Men’s Everywhere Explorer ($85, llbean.com) is a multipurpose hiker that’s rugged enough for the trails and smart enough to wear around town. Water-repellant, with a durable polyester ripstop upper and high-quality suede overlays, the brand’s True Comfort insole, made with 25 percent non-petroleum content, combines notable shock absorption and a plush, supportive ride while the grippy rubber outsole provides reliable traction on multiple surfaces. Asics Gel-Sonoma 7 ($60, asics.com) is another solid outdoor selection, with support from its Amplifoam midsole and a gel technology unit for all the cushioning you’ll need. With durability and grip, the trail-specific outsole provides assured traction both uphill and down. The New Balance Tektrel ($90, newbalance.com) features an aggressive lug design and plenty of traction for both on- and off-road activities with a performance midsole that offers comfortable cushioning built for a jog. And the handsome vintage indigo upper will see you through to lunch in town after your morning jaunt.