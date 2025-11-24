On Thanksgiving Day 2016, Irv Cherny expected a quiet holiday filled with family, gratitude and his favorite meal of the year made by his wife, Eileen. Instead, he found himself doubled over in pain, unable to urinate, and hours later in a Memphis emergency room watching a catheter bag fill with blood. When the ER doctor looked up and told him he likely had tumors growing in his bladder, Cherny’s life changed instantly.

Twenty-four hours later, after emergency surgery, the diagnosis was confirmed: Bladder cancer, with seven to eight tumors that had gone undetected for years. As a retired dentist, Cherny prided himself on having annual physicals and staying healthy and active, including running with his wife in several half-marathons. “I had no warning at all — no symptoms and no pain,” says Cherny, now 72. “I walked into the ER because I couldn’t pee, and I walked out knowing I had bladder cancer.”

Karen Sachse, 69, an oncology nurse from Sterling, Virginia, spent two years seeking answers for persistent urinary symptoms that were repeatedly dismissed as routine infections, a delay she now knows is common among women with bladder cancer. Despite seeing a urologist, the blood in her urine was attributed to menopause, and no one performed a cystoscopy, a procedure in which a thin, flexible camera is inserted through the urethra to look directly inside the bladder.

Her diagnosis came by accident in 2010 at age 54, when a vaginal ultrasound for suspected gynecologic issues revealed a tumor in her bladder. Treated initially with standard-of-care therapy, she suffered recurrences and eventually sought a second opinion at Johns Hopkins, where specialists determined her cancer had spread. There, she received anti-cancer therapy that was delivered directly into the bladder. Sachse has remained cancer-free since 2014.

Inside bladder cancer: What you need to know

​Bladder cancer is on the rise, with new diagnoses expected to reach nearly 85,000 in 2025, according to the American Cancer Society. Bladder cancer most commonly presents with blood in the urine, either visible or microscopic. Blood in the urine can signal many conditions, including common urinary tract infections (UTIs), especially in women, and kidney stones. “However, any blood in the urine must be evaluated, because women in particular often experience dangerous delays in diagnosis when symptoms are dismissed as recurrent UTIs,” says Dr. Sam S. Chang, professor of urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Diagnosis generally relies on urinalysis, imaging such as CT scans and, most critically, an in-office flexible cystoscopy. If a suspicious lesion is seen, the next step is a TURBT (transurethral resection of bladder tumor), a surgical procedure performed under anesthesia to remove the tumor, determine its type and assess its depth.

Roughly three out of four bladder cancer cases are non-muscle-invasive, meaning the cancer is confined to the inner layers of the bladder. These are typically treatable but require ongoing surveillance because they frequently recur. The remaining 25 percent of cases are muscle-invasive, posing far greater risk and often requiring more aggressive treatment, such as bladder removal or systemic therapy. There is no reliable blood biomarker for detecting bladder cancer; urine-based tests exist but cannot replace cystoscopy.​

How bladder cancer is treated

​For high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the first-line treatment is a live bacterium, bacillus Calmette-Guérin, more commonly called BCG, to stimulate the immune system. BCG, which is delivered directly into the bladder, has for decades been the preferred first-line treatment option for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. However, approximately 30 to 40 percent of patients do not respond to BCG, and about half of those who initially respond eventually experience a recurrence of their cancer.