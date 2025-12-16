While it may be the “most wonderful time of the year” for some, caregivers often enter the holiday season stretched thin, trying to keep traditions alive while juggling a loved one’s changing abilities and needs. The holiday rituals that once brought comfort and joy can feel overwhelming now, widening the gap between how holidays used to be and what they’ve become. Experts say there are ways to ease that strain: recalibrate traditions, build in self-care breaks and set clear expectations around what’s possible this year.​

For Tom LeSaint, 75, the holidays look nothing like they used to. Since his wife, Ann, 76, was diagnosed with ALS two years ago, the retired engineer has quietly dismantled the traditions they once treasured. The changes began gradually by letting go of the holiday rituals Ann enjoyed, like baking cookies, shopping and creating the many gift bags for family and friends. Now, simplicity is the only way he can keep up.​

Members only

Holiday duties that once took an afternoon — decorating the tree, putting up the mantle display, outside lights — stretch across days. His son had to haul the Christmas tree up from the basement because Tom couldn’t lift it due to elbow issues developed from his constant transferring of Ann, and the undecorated tree sat for four days until he could summon enough mental energy and time to finish the job. ​

“Even though I have cut back on the holiday traditions, the sparkle in Ann’s eye when she enjoys seeing the decorated tree or driving past holiday lights makes the effort all worth it,” says Tom.​

As ALS reshapes their lives, Tom and Ann LeSaint let go of some past holiday traditions. Courtesy Tom LeSaint

Barry Appelbaum, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has spent 14 years since his wife Susanne’s stroke steadily scaling back their Hanukkah traditions. Once, he would help her dress for temple and guide her from the car into services, an increasingly exhausting process as her right leg weakened and mobility declined. Now, to keep her safe and avoid the physical strain, Barry joins his daughter’s family for services — something he genuinely enjoys — while Susanne remains at home with a health aide. “I’ve learned that keeping our traditions alive sometimes means changing how we celebrate them,” says Appelbaum, board member of the Well Spouse Association.​

Holiday stress touches many Americans, but it weighs even more heavily on caregivers. An AARP survey found that nearly 7 in 10 caregivers feel emotionally strained during the season. Many are clear about what would help: Almost 80 percent say having someone to talk to who understands would make a difference, 73 percent would welcome help with holiday tasks and 72 percent say assistance with holiday meals would ease the load.​

“The holidays can be especially overwhelming for caregivers because of intensified stress,” says Theresa Wilbanks, author of Navigating the Caregiver River: A Journey to Sustainable Caregiving. “To lighten the load, focus on building support. Talk to others who can relate to your experience, delegate holiday tasks to family or friends, and accept help with meals or other logistics. Create small, intentional moments of connection to make the holidays meaningful to create space for joy, connection and self-care during the season.”​

Biology of holiday stress

Caregivers enter the holidays with stress hormones already running high. Because caregivers live in a near-constant state of vigilance — often waking throughout the night to help a spouse or parent — two key stress chemicals, cortisol and norepinephrine, stay elevated, says Dr. Robert Neel, professor of neurology and director of the ALS Clinic at the University of Cincinnati. “Norepinephrine heightens alertness and raises blood pressure and heart rate, while cortisol keeps the body pushing through fatigue. When these hormones remain chronically high, they take a physical toll: disrupted sleep, poor appetite, higher blood pressure and weight gain, especially around the abdomen.”​