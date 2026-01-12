Encouraging an Unsteady Parent to Use a Walker

There’s no question: Seeing or hearing about an older parent falling frequently in their home or anywhere else is alarming, to say the least. After all, falls can result in serious injuries, such as hip fractures or head trauma, or even death, particularly among older adults. Using a rolling walker (a.k.a. a rollator) — which has locking hand brakes and a seat for resting — can reduce the risk of falls. But some older adults are reluctant to use them.

“They may not recognize the need for it because of vanity, denial or other reasons,” says Dr. George Grossberg, ﻿professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience and director of the division of geriatric psychiatry at the St. Louis University School of Medicine. “They think it makes them look weak or vulnerable.”

It may seem obvious to adult children that falling in public and being unable to stand up without assistance doesn’t make an older adult look stronger or less vulnerable. But an older parent may not see it that way. “People do all sorts of things to try to preserve how they see themselves,” says Barry J. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist in the Philadelphia area, caregiving expert and coauthor of The AARP Caregiver Answer Book. “Most people are not thinking about the worst-case scenario. They’re planning for the best-case scenario.”

That’s why it’s essential for adult children to assist their unsteady parent in making decisions that will help them stay safe, while also respecting their parent’s autonomy. “Ultimately, you have to appeal to a parent’s ability to make a choice and preserve their sense of personhood,” Jacobs says. “Giving ultimatums or trying to browbeat someone into using a walker doesn’t work.”

Here are ways to address the issue more effectively:

Involve a medical professional

Encourage your parent to see a doctor or an occupational therapist for a balance test, and let that person recommend using a walker. “Without someone who has an M.D. behind their name telling them to use a walker, they’re not going to believe they need this,” says Candace S. Brown, an associate professor of gerontology at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Ask your parent’s doctor to discuss how serious the risk of falls is and why a walker is necessary for their safety and health, Grossberg says. “Have a physical therapist reemphasize this message. Everybody has to be on the same wavelength and give the same message consistently.”

Try to see your parent’s perspective

Ask your parent why they are reluctant to use a walker, and try to understand their reasoning. You could ask: “What do you think about the risks of falling and what that might mean? When the doctor advises you to use a walker, what goes through your mind?” Jacobs advises, “Join with them empathetically rather than telling them what to do.”