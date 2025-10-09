Finding the Right Grief Support Group for Healing

Navigating the territory of bereavement and grief can be overwhelming amid daily life demands. For those in the throes of mourning and lingering sadness, a support group may help ease the pain and provide some comfort.

And those who have made grief their life’s work say finding the right group makes all the difference.

Members only

“It’s important to look for grief support that will not necessarily make you feel better, but makes you feel understood,” says Mary Lamia, a clinical psychologist in private practice in Marin County, California. “It’s not about getting over it, but continuing to live with it. Then it’s a good support group.”

Understanding grief

Grief is defined as an individual’s emotional response to loss. The American Psychological Association (APA) defines it as “the anguish experienced after significant loss, usually the death of a beloved person.” The APA refers to bereavement as “the condition of having lost a loved one to death.”

“We grieve because we remember when things were different,” says Lamia, who is also a professor emeritus at the Wright Institute, a psychology graduate school in Berkeley, California. “We grieve because we have positive memories of the person we lost. When those positive memories come up, they create distress and anguish. … It’s the interface of our positive memories and our emotions around loss that create the experience around grief.”

Those who counsel the bereaved and help them through the grief process say a variety of social and spiritual support groups exist, but finding them isn’t always easy. Trying to assist the grieving inspired licensed clinical psychologist Wendy Lichtenthal, a grief specialist for more than two decades, to found the Center for the Advancement of Bereavement Care at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The bereavement center was launched in 2023 with Lichtenthal serving as its director.

“The goal of a support group is to leave people feeling less different and alone, not more,” she says.

Exploring specialized groups

When possible, targeted or specialized support groups — focused on an illness, such as cancer or Alzheimer’s, or to a bereaved relationship, such as the loss of a parent, spouse, child or sibling — can be especially helpful, Lichtenthal says.