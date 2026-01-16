When my mother initially began to struggle with her memory, our instinct was to bring her closer to us. I lived with my husband, Rob, near Nyack, New York, where I’d moved to attend graduate school and where he worked in technology. My brother lived with his family about 25 minutes south, and our mother, Barbara, was living alone in Delaware, about three hours away from all of us. She’d been divorced from my father for more than 25 years.

Since our jobs didn’t allow remote work, we couldn’t relocate to where she was living.﻿ Inviting her to stay with us for a while was my husband’s idea. The suburban ranch house we’d purchased happened to have an attached apartment with a separate entrance. My mother was reluctant to join us but eventually agreed to move in with us January 2012. “Come on,” my husband urged her, saying, “After all, it’s called a mother-in-law suite for a reason.”﻿ We thought some laughter around shared meals would pull her out of the depression and mental fog that had set in while recovering from a broken hip. It seemed she was simply alone too much; maybe our company and TLC were all she needed.

Unfortunately, she did not improve while staying with us. Quite the opposite. I can only describe her cognitive and psychological decline from this point as precipitous. Within the first few months of moving in with us, she quickly lost the ability to use a key in a lock, write a check and use a microwave oven. She’d already been experiencing occasional memory lapses back in Delaware, but it seemed like the move to a different environment was fully disorienting. Having us nearby wasn’t as helpful to her as I had hoped.

Her frustration escalated. My formerly gentle and gracious mother, who’d shown so much kindness to me and many others, became increasingly resentful that she was no longer in her home. It was as if our house were a prison and we were her wardens. The shift in her personality and in our relationship broke my heart.

Jocelyn's mom and husband, Rob, who invited her to stay in their home's attached apartment in Nyack, New York. Courtesy Jocelyn Jane Cox

As I suspected, my mother was diagnosed with dementia by a neurologist in April 2012. In addition to calming her fears, I spent most of my time off from work untangling health insurance and Medicare knots, taking her to doctor visits and to a series of appointments for occupational and neurological physical therapy. Around the same time as her diagnosis, I became pregnant with our son. I was suddenly wondering how I was going to care for her and a newborn at the same time. ​