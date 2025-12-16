Javascript is not enabled.

Music, Arts and Design

Check out these resources provided by the Brain Health Action Collaborative Contributors

AlterDementia logo with text that reads "Alter" and "inspiring and equipping faith communities"

AlterDementia is a program that supports churches in promoting brain health awareness and becoming dementia-friendly.

    • The Faith in Action Toolkit: Developed in partnership with UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, this toolkit includes resources, information, and collateral for use in faith communities. Faith leaders are often the first person that community members turn to for support and guidance, and can be a source of education and information around health topics such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and overall brain health.
     
    BrightFocus Foundation logo with text that reads "BrightFocus Foundation," "Cure in Mind. Cure in Sight." and "Celebrating 50 years"

    BrightFocus Foundation funds exceptional scientific research worldwide to defeat Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma and provides expert information on these heartbreaking diseases.

      • Zoom in on Dementia & Alzheimer's: A free, monthly virtual discussion series with world-class expert research scientists to keep you informed on the latest breakthroughs and findings in the field, including treatments, risk reduction, and more.
      • BrightFocus Chats: Free, monthly audio conversations with vision specialists and eye care professionals. Learn tips for living with macular degeneration and glaucoma, the latest treatments, and promising research on the horizon.
      • Alzheimer's Diagnosis: Questions to Ask Your Doctor: Download a free fact sheet to take along to your next doctor appointment.
      • Clinical Trials: Your Questions Answered: Clinical trials play a critical role in the development of new treatments. Download a free brochure to learn more about what is involved and how to participate.

       

      Hilarity for Charity logo with text that reads "HFC" and "Hilarity for Charity"

      Hilarity for Charity (HFC) is a national non-profit on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.

        • HFCUniverse: HFC's online school for brain health and Alzheimer's risk reduction for high school and college students (and students of life). Celebrity professors and physicians teach about Alzheimer's disease prevention and the modifiable risk factors you can control to make your brain more Alzheimer's-resistant.
        • HFC Road Trip: HFC Road Trip is the ultimate guide for dementia family caregivers. It is fully digital, interactive, and designed in partnership with caregivers and experts.
        • Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's: HFC's movement of high school and college students engaged in raising awareness, driving change, and Alzheimer's prevention.

         

        HKS logo with text that reads "HKS"

        HKS is a global firm of architects, designers, advisors and makers driven by curiosity and devoted to creating places that combine beauty with performance.

           

          International Arts + Mind Lab, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine logo with text that reads ""International Arts + Mind Lab"

          The International Arts + Mind Lab Center for Applied Neuroaesthetics is a multidisciplinary research-to-practice initiative from the Pedersen Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine that is focused on accelerating translational approaches in the field of neuroarts.

            • IAM Lab: The IAM Lab's website includes news and articles about a wide range of arts and health topics.

             

            The Music & Dementia Research Network logo with text that reads "Music & Dementia Research Network"

            The Music & Dementia Research Network aims to accelerate research to understand the mechanisms by which Music Based Interventions (MBIs) affect health and well-being for older adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Related Dementias (AD/ADRD) and their care partners.

             

            NeuroArts Blueprint logo with text that reads "NeuroArts Blueprint" and "Advancing the Science of Arts, Health, and Wellbeing"

            The NeuroArts Blueprint engages leaders across a wide range of disciplines, as well as people with lived experience, to drive the paradigm shift necessary to fully integrate arts and aesthetic experiences into activities that will advance individual and collective health across the planet.

              • The NeuroArts Blueprint Initiative: The NeuroArts Blueprint is an authoritative roadmap to move the neuroarts field into widespread use. Neuroarts is defined here as the study of how the arts and aesthetic experiences measurably change the body, brain, and behavior, and how this knowledge is translated into specific practices that advance health and wellbeing.

               

              TimeSlips logo with text that reads "TimeSlips"

              TimeSlips supports a global movement to bring meaning to late life through creative engagement.

                • The TimeSlips Friends & Family: The TimeSlips Friends & Family Training is designed for anyone looking to learn new ways to connect with a loved one. Created with and designed for family caregivers (but fun for anyone), this training will teach you simple techniques to improve communication and creatively engage friends, family members, or neighbors in shared moments of imagination — with no right or wrong answers!
                • TimeSlips Engagement Party: TimeSlips Engagement Parties are informal, grassroots gatherings for anyone who wants to learn TimeSlips evidence-based techniques for memory loss.
                • Creative Engagement: Do you know someone who is isolated or perhaps wrestling with dementia? You want to engage but don’t know how? Here is a brief explanation of how creative engagement can help.

                 

                Sound Health Network logo with text that reads "Sound Health Network"

                Sound Health Network is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Renée Fleming.

                  • Clearinghouse: The Sound Health Network clearinghouse currently represents a database of key scientific publications on music and health research.
                  • Directory: The Sound Health Network brings together researchers, musicians, music therapists, music and arts organizations and other stakeholders who work at the intersection of music and health and well-being.
                  • Webinar Series: Webinars from researchers, scientists, and other experts on topics related to music, brain, and health.
                  • The Community of Voices: The Community of Voices is an example of a successful study documenting the benefits of music (group singing) to promote health and wellness among older adults.

