Music, Arts and Design

AlterDementia is a program that supports churches in promoting brain health awareness and becoming dementia-friendly.

The Faith in Action Toolkit: Developed in partnership with UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, this toolkit includes resources, information, and collateral for use in faith communities. Faith leaders are often the first person that community members turn to for support and guidance, and can be a source of education and information around health topics such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and overall brain health.



BrightFocus Foundation funds exceptional scientific research worldwide to defeat Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma and provides expert information on these heartbreaking diseases.

Zoom in on Dementia & Alzheimer's: A free, monthly virtual discussion series with world-class expert research scientists to keep you informed on the latest breakthroughs and findings in the field, including treatments, risk reduction, and more.

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) is a national non-profit on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education.

HFCUniverse: HFC's online school for brain health and Alzheimer's risk reduction for high school and college students (and students of life). Celebrity professors and physicians teach about Alzheimer's disease prevention and the modifiable risk factors you can control to make your brain more Alzheimer's-resistant.

HKS is a global firm of architects, designers, advisors and makers driven by curiosity and devoted to creating places that combine beauty with performance.

The International Arts + Mind Lab Center for Applied Neuroaesthetics is a multidisciplinary research-to-practice initiative from the Pedersen Brain Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine that is focused on accelerating translational approaches in the field of neuroarts.

IAM Lab: The IAM Lab's website includes news and articles about a wide range of arts and health topics.



The Music & Dementia Research Network aims to accelerate research to understand the mechanisms by which Music Based Interventions (MBIs) affect health and well-being for older adults living with Alzheimer's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Related Dementias (AD/ADRD) and their care partners.

Music for the Dementia Journey Infographic: A snapshot of ways to enjoy the benefits of music for persons living with dementia in various settings. Developed in collaboration between BHA and the MDRN.

The NeuroArts Blueprint engages leaders across a wide range of disciplines, as well as people with lived experience, to drive the paradigm shift necessary to fully integrate arts and aesthetic experiences into activities that will advance individual and collective health across the planet.

The NeuroArts Blueprint Initiative: The NeuroArts Blueprint is an authoritative roadmap to move the neuroarts field into widespread use. Neuroarts is defined here as the study of how the arts and aesthetic experiences measurably change the body, brain, and behavior, and how this knowledge is translated into specific practices that advance health and wellbeing.



TimeSlips supports a global movement to bring meaning to late life through creative engagement.

The TimeSlips Friends & Family: The TimeSlips Friends & Family Training is designed for anyone looking to learn new ways to connect with a loved one. Created with and designed for family caregivers (but fun for anyone), this training will teach you simple techniques to improve communication and creatively engage friends, family members, or neighbors in shared moments of imagination — with no right or wrong answers!



Sound Health Network is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Renée Fleming.